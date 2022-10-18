Read full article on original website
thesource.com
‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman’s Death Nearly Made Him Leave Hollywood
Following the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, famed film director Ryan Coogler once wanted to walk away from Hollywood. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly recalls the moment he decided he was “walking away from this business.”. “‘I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone]...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
Jonathan Majors Teases His Role In ‘Creed III’
Jonathan Majors is not only preparing to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he’s also getting ready to hope in the ring with Adonis Creed in Creed III. While Creed III is the latest entry in the legendary Rocky saga, the film has largely flown under the radar. In fact, the film’s release was pushed back from November 2022 to March 2023 with little to no discussion. As a result, few know much about the plot of Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut or the introduction of Majors’ character, Anderson Dame. During a recent interview with Men’s Health, Majors hinted at what fans can expect from his new character when he hits the big screen.
The Official ‘Creed III” Movie Trailer Is Here: Watch
The official trailer for Creed III, the highly anticipated sequel, has arrived. “I spent the last seven years of my life living out my wildest dreams,” narrates Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) at the beginning of the preview released today (Oct. 18). “Bianca, Rocky, My dad. This was built on their shoulders.” More from VIBE.comMichael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Flex On New 'Creed III' PostersJonathan Majors Eyed For Dennis Rodman Role In New Film '48 Hours In Vegas'Lori Harvey Discusses "Dating On Your Own Terms" With Teyana Taylor According to the film’s synopsis, the third installment of the Creed II...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
netflixjunkie.com
Will Henry Cavill Reject the Role of James Bond for the Same Reason As Hugh Jackman?
Henry Cavill has become Hollywood’s IT boy ever since he stepped into the role of Superman in Man of Steel. The DC movie was a blockbuster after a series of flops and producers and studios alike were hoping to snatch the British to star in their movies. Since Daniel...
ComicBook
JJ Abrams' Superman Project Still in the Works Despite Henry Cavill Return
The future of DC films continues to be in a state of flux, especially amid the recent changes regarding Warner Bros. Discovery. One of the most unexpected projects announced to be in the works over the past few years was a Superman reboot from acclaimed Ta-Nehisi Coates and executive producer J.J. Abrams. Over the past year, updates surrounding the project have been relatively slim — but it sounds like it isn't entirely dead yet. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter examines the details of DC's future film plans, including that new Warner Bros. Pictures exclusives Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy are hoping to greenlight a Man of Steel sequel with Henry Cavill returning as Superman. According to their report, Abrams "is still on track" to produce Coates' movie, which would exist outside of the main DC movie continuity.
'Creed III' Trailer Teases Intense Michael B. Jordan And Jonathan Majors Fight
Jordan made his directorial debut for the third installment of the movie franchise.
TVOvermind
“The Expendables 4” Release Date Has Been Confirmed
We finally have a release date for Expendables 4. It’s been a decade since the action franchise that saw the iconic action stars of yesterday and the next generation kick some major butt on screen together. The fourth installment of the Sylvester Stallone saga will be released on September 22, 2023. Originally, Expendables 4 started filming in 2021 and had a rumored release date of 2022, though nothing was ever official. The fourth installment of the series will see the return of Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jason Statham, and of course, Stallone himself, with new additions being Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Andy Garcia, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Iko Uwais.
wegotthiscovered.com
The R-rated version of ‘Black Adam’ is quickly becoming the new Snyder Cut
Dwayne Johnson doesn’t really tend to star in R-rated movies anymore, having only made two appearances in age-restricted projects in the last decade – and even then, 2015’s Empire State was largely released straight to video. The internet doesn’t care, though, with the campaign already underway to see the more brutal version of Black Adam made available to the masses.
Hypebae
A New 'Superman' Film Starring Henry Cavill Is Reportedly in the Works
We may finally be getting a new Superman movie starring Henry Cavill. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Gunn has been secretly working on another DC film; the studio is looking for a writer for Man of Steel 2. The report also revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to see Cavill reprise his Superman-slash-Clark Kent role.
TVOvermind
The First Official Trailer For Creed 3 Has Been Released
The long-awaited Creed sequel is almost here. This time, Michael B. Jordan is not only returning as Adonis Creed, but the actor is stepping behind the camera, with Creed III being his directorial debut. This time, Adonis has overcome his biggest rival, but the fighter is now stepping into the role of being a father.
‘Creed III’ Trailer: Another Round With Adonis Creed
Creed III is the third installment in the Rocky spinoff franchise, and the first movie directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan, who takes over the helm of the franchise from Creed’s Ryan Coogler (who is still involved as a producer and co-writer) and Creed II’s Steven Caple Jr. (who is off directing a new Transformers movie). This latest movie is set several years after the previous installments and sees a well-established Adonis Creed (Johnson) facing a new challenger in the form of a man from his past, played by Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors.
Complex
Michael B. Jordan Shares Trailer for Directorial Debut ‘Creed III’
A new trailer for next year’s Creed III arrived on Tuesday. When speaking about the sequel and sharing the latest glimpse at what marks his directorial debut, star Michael B. Jordan told fans there is no film that’s been “more personal” to him in his catalog.
epicstream.com
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Responded to Marvel vs. DC Debate
Although to some, it may not seem like a battle, the fight at the box office between Marvel and DC continues. As the entire DCEU consistently goes through a lot of changes, despite Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s upcoming Black Adam film soon to be released in theaters, the MCU continues its consecutive success with the upcoming release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
wegotthiscovered.com
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
wegotthiscovered.com
A fantastical disaster that shocked the world by losing $100 million scrambles for survival on streaming
If someone were to tell you that the single most commercially successful director in the history of cinema, who also happens to be one of the all-time greats, was helming a $140 million fantasy epic based on a beloved book by a famed author of children’s literature, then you’d bet your house on box office success. And yet, The BFG went down in flames in theaters.
wegotthiscovered.com
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson reveals WB were so against ‘Black Adam’ they offered him any other superhero role he wanted
As everyone knows, Dwayne Johnson has spent 15 years trying to bring Black Adam to the big screen, and that journey finally comes to fruition this weekend. However, reviews haven’t exactly been stellar, but that doesn’t really matter in the grand scheme of things. As we’ve seen plenty of times before when it comes to the superhero genre, and even the actor and producer’s own filmography, it doesn’t really matter what the critics think if fans are willing to turn up and show support.
TVOvermind
Matt Reeves Has Talked To Several Writers and Directors About Batman Spin-offs
It seems that the world of Batman is going to become bigger in the landscape of live-action films. Of course, we all know about the plethora of upcoming content, such as Joker 2, Penguin, and Arkham Asylum, but Matt Reeves is hoping to dive deeper into the lore of the popular DC hero and his villains. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves is meeting with other writers and directors for potential spin-offs focusing on villains such as Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg. There’s no word on who Reeves met for these roles.
