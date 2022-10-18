ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

inkansascity.com

All Proceeds from Boulevard Brewing Co. and Vine Street Brewing’s Newest Collab Will Go to the Negro League Baseball Museum

Watch the shelves of your local liquor store for the release of Boulevard Brewing Co. and Vine Street Brewing’s latest collaboration: the Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison. Not only will you get to enjoy a chardonnay barrel-aged saison with a crisp, light flavor, but you’ll also be supporting the world’s only museum dedicated to African American baseball.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places

Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood

The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
LEAWOOD, KS
kansascitymag.com

The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space

Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill

Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
LAWSON, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
KANSAS STATE

