Anime convention coming to Kansas City’s Bartle Hall in 2023
In 2023, Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center will host anime fans for Planet Promotions second convention, Planet Anime.
All Proceeds from Boulevard Brewing Co. and Vine Street Brewing’s Newest Collab Will Go to the Negro League Baseball Museum
Watch the shelves of your local liquor store for the release of Boulevard Brewing Co. and Vine Street Brewing’s latest collaboration: the Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison. Not only will you get to enjoy a chardonnay barrel-aged saison with a crisp, light flavor, but you’ll also be supporting the world’s only museum dedicated to African American baseball.
Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City
Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
Tiki Taco opens second location in Kansas City
Locally owned Tiki Taco held a grand opening for its second area location at 5400 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.
The old TWA Corporate Headquarters in Kansas City was repurposed and listed on the National Register of Historic Places
Former Headquarters of Trans World Airlines (TWA).BlueGold73 at en.wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Some of you might not have heard of Trans World Airlines (TWA). I remember when their planes were active. The former headquarters for TWA is located on Baltimore Avenue in the Crossroads District of Kansas City. On November 20, 2002, this building was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Stilwell’s Andrew Fontes Teases Lemon Poppy Tortellini Recipe Ahead of Exclusive Dinner
Growing up in central Kansas and attending Kansas State University, Andrew Fontes developed a deep appreciation for Midwestern culinary traditions. So much so, that after he graduated with a degree in computer science, he moved to the Kansas City area for Johnson County Community College’s Chef Apprenticeship Program. While...
HomeGrown Kitchen, Wichita-based ‘daytime eatery,’ coming to Leawood
The restaurant will operate at 11705 Roe Ave., near Smoothie King and Mr. Gyro’s Greek Food & Pastry. The restaurant is the latest in a growing number of restaurants with Kansas City locations that plan to expand into Leawood — including the incoming Mission Taco Joint at Park Place and the incoming Rockhill Grille at Town Center Crossing.
The forgotten Kaw riverfront could become the city’s next great public space
Crossing the Kansas River is a daily occurrence for many people in the city. It’s a familiar blur on the drive to work along a bustling interstate. Despite being a key feature of the city’s natural topography with a history closely tied to the city, KC’s second river is regularly overlooked, along with its surrounding railroad bridges and industry. That may soon change.
Advance voting is starting around Kansas City. Here’s where you can cast your ballot early
Locations around the KC Metro open for early voting in the coming days. Here’s a list of places you can go to vote and what you’ll need to bring to cast an early ballot. Early, in-person voting starts around the Kansas City area in the coming days, with some new rules on the Missouri side of the metro.
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
Kansas City Zoo announces death of chimpanzee
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TheKansas City Zoo announced Friday that one of its chimpanzees died unexpectedly. Zoo officials said Teetoo, 26, died Thursday. The zoo said Teetoo had a routine medical procedure and was in recovery when she went into acute cardiopulmonary arrest. A news release said a necropsy...
‘She was a firecracker:’ Loved ones remember woman found dead in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Friends and family of Misty Brockman can’t fathom why anyone would want to hurt her. Brockman, 40, was found dead along with 42-year old Kevin Moore on Sunday near NE 48th Street and Randolph Road in a wooded area across the highway from Worlds of Fun.
New Jersey man pleads guilty in Missouri after suitcase with nearly 7 pounds of cocaine is found on bus in Kansas City
A Jersey City, New Jersey, man whose suitcase, which contained more than three kilograms of cocaine, was found aboard a bus traveling through Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine. Jose A. Cordero, 31, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge...
‘Why me?’: University of Kansas physicist thought $800,000 MacArthur genius grant was a prank
Steven Prohira, a physicist and assistant professor at the University of Kansas, received an $800,000 grant from the MacArthur Foundation for his work in detecting ultra-high energy neutrino particles. (Lily O'Shea Becker for Kansas Reflector)
Laura Ingalls Wilder Exhibit Comes to Watkins Woolen Mill
Take a step back in time and check out the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site Oct. 15-25. This hands-on exhibit is open in the visitor center 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Visitors have the opportunity to try on the period-style clothes Laura would have worn as a young woman: a corset, bustle and sunbonnet.
Neighbors, activists call for Evergy to close Hawthorn Coal Plant
Kansas City activists call for Evergy to shut down its Hawthorn coal burning power plant by 2025. Evergy says it can't without impacting KC.
KC Streetcar halted after crash at 10th and Main
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A non-injury crash between a Kansas City Streetcar and a car at 10th and Main occurred Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday. Kansas City Missouri Police said that the Streetcar service was halted due to the crash.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you love burgers and you have never been to any of these restaurants, make sure you visit them next time you are in the area.
Chiefs memorabilia recovered from stolen ‘Arrowhead Express’ van
Days after a stolen Chiefs-themed van was recovered, Kansas City police recovered the memorabilia that was taken from inside of it.
Woman killed in shooting on downtown Kansas City highway
One person has died Friday after a shooting on Interstate 35 near Interstate 70 in Kansas City's downtown loop.
