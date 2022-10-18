ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
850wftl.com

Florida man tries to run over woman, hits building instead

(TAMPA, FL)– A 31-year-old has been arrested after intentionally trying to run over a woman. The incident was reported to the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. Officials say the suspect Pavel Alex Terentev and the victim had been in a physical altercation in St. Petersburg earlier...
Click10.com

Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again

HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
10 Tampa Bay

Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
10 Tampa Bay

16-year-old dead after shoot-out with group at Tampa McDonald's

TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night and left in the parking lot of a Tampa McDonald's, Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in an update. The teen was said to be with a group of friends just after 8 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Armenia Avenue when the shooting happened.
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
