850wftl.com
Florida man tries to run over woman, hits building instead
(TAMPA, FL)– A 31-year-old has been arrested after intentionally trying to run over a woman. The incident was reported to the Tampa Police Department on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m. Officials say the suspect Pavel Alex Terentev and the victim had been in a physical altercation in St. Petersburg earlier...
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
Boy, 16, arrested for shooting that critically injured Tampa girl, 17
A 16-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot a girl who got into a fight with his relative.
Friends, family of 7 people shot outside Tampa lounge want whoever's responsible caught
TAMPA, Fla. — Just over a week since chaos erupted outside a Tampa lounge, police are still searching for two men they believe are responsible. Tampa police have identified a person who might be responsible for a deadly shooting early Sunday, Oct. 9, outside of Lit Cigar & Martini Lounge. A second person is also wanted.
Tarpon Springs Man Arrested After Choking Girlfriend, Preventing Her From Dialing 911
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A former Royal Palm Beach man with serial offenses has been charged on three counts after a physical altercation with his live-in girlfriend. On October 16, Tarpon Springs Police arrested Maurice Alexander Lucas, 33, for “Domestic Battery with Strangulation,” “Tampering with
Click10.com
Caught on Camera: Suspect in stolen car leads Florida deputies on wild chase
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect in a stolen car takes deputies on a wild chase into the woods on the west coast of Florida. The suspect, Christopher Darlington, 36, is seen on video driving off the road and into a wooded area. Deputies said he slammed into a fence, got out of the vehicle and broke into a nearby home through the back door.
wuft.org
Police: Man ignores ‘deadly poison’ sign during risky burglary at fumigated apartment
A 38-year-old man ignored signs warning of “deadly poison” as he broke into an apartment building tented for pest fumigation and stole shoes from a man’s apartment, authorities said. Adrian J. Anderson Jr. of St. Petersburg entered the apartment Monday through the front door and was caught...
Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
16-year-old killed in shooting at Tampa McDonald's, police say
Tampa Police are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a McDonald's on Tuesday night.
Click10.com
Florida man, who became famous because of his mugshot, arrested again
HUDSON, Fla. – A Florida man, whose mugshot went viral because he has a Florida tattoo on his forehead, has been arrested again. Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies said Matthew Leatham, 24, got into a fight with a friend last month in the town of Hudson, which is north of Clearwater.
Arrested daycare worker had 34-year history of complaints
LARGO, Fla. — There are questions and concerns about why a Florida childcare worker was allowed to stay on the job after 10 Tampa Bay uncovered dozens of complaints over more than three decades. Rebecca Bird was arrested in July and charged with child abuse after she was caught...
Police Investigating “Violent” Death Of Elderly Woman Found In St. Petersburg Condo
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on Thursday. According to investigators, shortly after 1 p.m., police began investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a condo at the Parkshore Plaza Condo,
PHOTOS: Tampa police find litter of puppies stuffed in suitcase
Two Tampa police officers on patrol in a busy neighborhood near Dale Mabry Highway made an unusual discovery Wednesday when they took a look inside an abandoned pink suitcase left outside a rental home.
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage girls
Man in custody after claiming to have bomb in backpack at Sarasota bar, deputies say
A bomb threat was reported in Sarasota on Wednesday night, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said.
Juvenile Shot And Killed At A Tampa McDonald’s
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police responded to the McDonald’s, located at 4009 N. Armenia Ave., in reference to a person being shot around 8:47 pm on Tuesday. Patrol Units discovered a juvenile subject who was shot one time in the chest. The juvenile was pronounced
Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
16-year-old dead after shoot-out with group at Tampa McDonald's
TAMPA, Fla. — A 16-year-old boy was shot to death Tuesday night and left in the parking lot of a Tampa McDonald's, Police Chief Mary O'Connor said in an update. The teen was said to be with a group of friends just after 8 p.m. at the fast food restaurant near West Tampa Bay Boulevard and North Armenia Avenue when the shooting happened.
Publix sued after deaths of Florida grandmother, toddler
Lakeland-based Publix Super Markets is being sued for the wrongful deaths of a woman and her grandson who were shot and killed in a grocery store in Royal Palm Beach, Florida last year.
pasconewsonline.com
PASCO NEWS: Juvenile shoots dog with found gun at New Port Richey home
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff deputies responded to a home on Mitchell Ranch Road for a shooting Monday afternoon. According to deputies, a juvenile accessed an unsecured firearm and shot a dog. It is unclear on the condition of the dog that was shot. Deputies said, there is no threat to the public and the investigation is ongoing. We hope to get more information on this incident Tuesday.
