NHL
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
NHL
Flyers Unveil Reverse Retro Jerseys to be Worn at Eight Games This Season
Also returning from the Flyers' 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons for player warm-ups only are Cooperalls. PHILADELPHIA (October 20, 2022) - Today, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team's adidas Reverse Retro ADIZERO jerseys for the 2022-2023 season in conjunction with adidas and the National Hockey League. Building on the success of the program which launched in 2020, adidas and the NHL collaborated with teams this year to design new Reverse Retro jerseys that call back to unique historic moments in each Club's history. The 2022-23 edition of the Flyers Reverse Retro design features a championship-level look from the franchise's Stanley Cup-winning seasons and integrates unique elements from multiple eras.
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Sharks Reverse Retro Jerseys
SAN JOSE, CA - adidas and the National Hockey League (NHL®), in partnership with the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), today unveiled the team's latest look for the 2022-23 season, the adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jersey. The Sharks Reverse Retro look will present a uniform inspired by the 1974 California Golden Seals, the Bay Area's first NHL team, remixed with a new Sharks wordmark in Seals typography and colors.
NHL
Maple Leafs coach clears air with players after critical comments
TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for Oct. 20
* The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22, the second most in a single season in NHL history, and continued right where they left off to start 2022-23 as Carter Verhaeghe's multi-goal effort propelled the club to another home-opening win. * The Panthers posted 34 home wins in 2021-22,...
NHL
Mailbag: MacKinnon, Panarin lead 'perfect team;' Flyers' playoff chances
Here is the Oct. 19 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. If you could build a "perfect team" consisting of existing teams current forwards, defensemen and goalies, who would you want? Example, Toronto's forwards, Nashville's 'D' and the Islanders' goalies. -- @mikeybox.
NHL
Faulk scores twice, Blues defeat Kraken in OT
SEATTLE -- Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:10 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues a 4-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday. Faulk won it with a wrist shot from between the face-off circles after a pass from...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Kraken
BLUES It was a successful return to play for the St. Louis Blues, who kicked off their season with a 5-2 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Opening Night at Enterprise Center. The teams took a 2-2 tie into the third period before the Blues scored three unanswered goals to pull away.
NHL
Ovechkin's four points help Capitals rally, keep Canucks winless
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin had four points, including his first two goals of the season, to help the Washington Capitals rally for a 6-4 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Capital One Arena on Monday. Ovechkin fed Conor Sheary for a tip-in on the rush that gave the Capitals 5-4...
NHL
Kuznetsov to have hearing for actions in Capitals game
Center facing discipline for high sticking against Canucks defenseman Burroughs. Evgeny Kuznetsov will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Washington Capitals center is facing discipline for high sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs on Monday. The incident occurred behind the Canucks net at...
NHL
Canes Reveal Reverse Retro 2022 Jersey
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes revealed their 2022 Reverse Retro jersey Thursday, as adidas launched the second iteration of their league-wide campaign. The "reversed" version of the team's current white road sweater, the team will wear them twice at PNC Arena this season:. Sunday, November 6 vs. Toronto. Sunday,...
NHL
On Campus: Early look at Hobey Baker Award field
NHL first-round draft picks Cooley, Hughes could be in running for NCAA player of year. The 2023 Hobey Baker Award won't be handed out until April, but it's not too early to look at some of the top candidates for the trophy given annually to the best men's player in NCAA Division I hockey.
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - October 20
MONTREAL - The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre ahead of their only home game of the season against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Thursday, October 20. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14...
NHL
LA Kings @ Pittsburgh Penguins: How to Watch
The Kings look to make a franchise history and win their first four road games to start the season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins:. Where: PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network...
NHL
Hischier, Devils rally past Ducks for first win of season
NEWARK, N.J. -- Nico Hischier had a goal and an assist to help the New Jersey Devils rally for their first win of the season, 4-2 against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center on Tuesday. "It feels good," said Hischier, the New Jersey captain. "It would be a tough one...
NHL
On the Bright Side | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From Andy Greene's fond farewell, Alex Holtz's first NHL goal and Ondrej Palat's big investment, Amanda Stein has it covered in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Two games down, eighty to go. Yes, it has not been the ideal start to a season, but as captain Nico Hischier will remind...
NHL
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
NHL
Avalanche Claims Dryden Hunt
The Avalanche claimed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers from the New York Rangers. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has claimed forward Dryden Hunt on waivers from the New York Rangers. Hunt, 26, has tallied one point (1g/0a) in three games with the Rangers so far...
NHL
BLOG: Johnson Reflects on his Stanley Cup Journey
The defenseman reflects on participating in Colorado's banner raising ceremony. Jack Johnson expected to see the Avalanche's 2021-22 Stanley Cup banner already hanging from the rafters, but Colorado had other thoughts for the defenseman. "I had no idea what the plan was," said Johnson on the latest episode of the...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Muzzin placed on injured reserve by Maple Leafs
Buchnevich uncertain for Blues; Ehlers game-time decision for Jets; Iafallo sidelined for Kings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Toronto Maple Leafs. Jake Muzzin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The defenseman left a 3-2...
