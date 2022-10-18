TORONTO -- Sheldon Keefe met with some of the Toronto Maple Leafs during practice Wednesday to clarify his comments that followed a 4-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. "I used some of the wrong words to try to describe what I was trying to describe, which was that the difference in the game I find was we weren't able to produce, whether it was power play or 5-on-5," the Maple Leafs coach said. "That's really the difference with all the puck time we had but by no means was I meaning anything beyond that, which was what I wanted them to be sure of. It was important they knew where I was coming from."

1 DAY AGO