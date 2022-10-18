Britney Spears Insists Dad Jamie Was 'Trying To Kill Me': 'I Hope He Burns In F**king Hell'

mega

Britney Spears swears her estranged dad, Jamie Spears , was trying to kill her during her conservatorship.

In a two-minute audio clip posted to Twitter on Monday, October 17, the princess of pop revealed she had three MRIs done before she was sent to a mental health facility in early 2019.

"The whole thing didn’t make sense," Britney recalled of the three hour-long medical exams. "[I didn’t understand] the isolation , the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication."

The Grammy winner added that she didn't know why she had to get the tests, thinking at one point that she may have been getting treated for cancer, but "none of that was true."

"I wasn't complaining about anything , I was just told I had to go, it was my dad and I had no rights at the time, so I basically had to," Britney said of the time-consuming test.

Britney clarified, "I’m fine. I’m alive," before noting, "The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f**king hell.”

Britney captioned her audio: "I’m posting this for the second time today because I believe in a world where we all deserve justice!!!' she said, adding, '15 years in a system of secretive and manipulative abuse … JUST ENDING IT has never been good enough for me and it will never be!!!"

In a series of follow-up tweets, Britney shared, "my wish is to take my father to a place… take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away … sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress … I want him to go."

She also emphasized that she wanted to see her dad forced to stay in a trailer for months with four security men telling him he can't leave. "I’d like to see how he would feel … but see, that will never happen !!! The only good thing that happened for me was that it ended !!!," she continued, referring to her near-14-year-long conservatorship.

Appearing to address her family and those looking after her for all those years, Britney added, "I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins !!!"

Noting she was "talked to abusively and punished for no reason at all," the "Toxic" musician pointed out that she believes in "consequences."

Britney first addressed her conservatorship during her June 2021 testimony , saying at the time that she was held at a mental health facility and forced to take the mood stabilizing drug lithium. Britney also claimed she was forced to wear an IUD that prevents her from getting pregnant and dubbed the conservatorship "abusive."

Jamie was suspended as the conservator of his daughter's estate in September 2021, months before Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November of that year.

Since taking back control of her life, Britney has launched social media attacks against her family for their roles in her legal bind.