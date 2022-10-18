ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Insists Dad Jamie Was 'Trying To Kill Me': 'I Hope He Burns In F**king Hell'

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aORE_0ie1xiBW00
mega

Britney Spears swears her estranged dad, Jamie Spears , was trying to kill her during her conservatorship.

In a two-minute audio clip posted to Twitter on Monday, October 17, the princess of pop revealed she had three MRIs done before she was sent to a mental health facility in early 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bLL7j_0ie1xiBW00
mega

"The whole thing didn’t make sense," Britney recalled of the three hour-long medical exams. "[I didn’t understand] the isolation , the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication."

'I WILL NEVER FORGET IT!': BRITNEY SPEARS ACCUSES MOM LYNNE OF ONCE HITTING HER 'SO HARD' FOR PARTYING UNTIL 4 AM

The Grammy winner added that she didn't know why she had to get the tests, thinking at one point that she may have been getting treated for cancer, but "none of that was true."

"I wasn't complaining about anything , I was just told I had to go, it was my dad and I had no rights at the time, so I basically had to," Britney said of the time-consuming test.

Britney clarified, "I’m fine. I’m alive," before noting, "The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me. And I hope he burns in f**king hell.”

Britney captioned her audio: "I’m posting this for the second time today because I believe in a world where we all deserve justice!!!' she said, adding, '15 years in a system of secretive and manipulative abuse … JUST ENDING IT has never been good enough for me and it will never be!!!"

In a series of follow-up tweets, Britney shared, "my wish is to take my father to a place… take his car away … his home away … his door to privacy away … sit him down 7 days a week from 8 am to 6 pm being asked questions and people treating him like a science experience … monitoring his food … no phone … nurses watch him shower and dress … I want him to go."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBgqc_0ie1xiBW00
mega

She also emphasized that she wanted to see her dad forced to stay in a trailer for months with four security men telling him he can't leave. "I’d like to see how he would feel … but see, that will never happen !!! The only good thing that happened for me was that it ended !!!," she continued, referring to her near-14-year-long conservatorship.

Appearing to address her family and those looking after her for all those years, Britney added, "I don’t see how they get to walk away so easily and get away with what was done to me … the world has shown me and the world only that cruelty wins !!!"

Noting she was "talked to abusively and punished for no reason at all," the "Toxic" musician pointed out that she believes in "consequences."

JAMIE SPEARS' LEGAL TEAM INTENDS TO DEPOSE BRITNEY SPEARS, ASKS THE SINGER'S LAWYER ABOUT SETTING A DATE: REPORT

Britney first addressed her conservatorship during her June 2021 testimony , saying at the time that she was held at a mental health facility and forced to take the mood stabilizing drug lithium. Britney also claimed she was forced to wear an IUD that prevents her from getting pregnant and dubbed the conservatorship "abusive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UCRaj_0ie1xiBW00
mega

Jamie was suspended as the conservator of his daughter's estate in September 2021, months before Britney's conservatorship was terminated in November of that year.

Since taking back control of her life, Britney has launched social media attacks against her family for their roles in her legal bind.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast

Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
OK! Magazine

Peta Murgatroyd Spends Night In Bed With Son Shai Amid Her & Maks Chmerkovskiy's Fertility Struggles

As Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkosvkiy work on expanding their family, they already have their hands full with their son, Shai. The blonde beauty took to her Instagram Story in the late hours of Wednesday, October 19, to share a sweet moment of her and her son hanging out in bed. Filming her son while lounging on her bed, Murgatroyd showed an excited Shai sitting at the corner appearing to watch TV.Murgatroyd is heard laughing in the background as she watched her happy child focus on the screen off camera. 'DWTS' PRO MAKSIM CHMERKOVSKIY ARRESTED & RELEASED IN KYIV DURING...
OK! Magazine

Kody Brown's Son Gabriel Heartbreakingly Admits His Dad Seems 'Tired Of Putting Effort Into Maintaining' Their Relationship

Kody Brown and his son Gabriel appear to be at odds. During the Sunday, October 16, episode of Sister Wives, the patriarch and his 21-year-old offspring went head to head over Janelle's RV. As Kody and his son with Janelle tried to fix the home together, Gabe insisted he was the only one who knew how to fix the property, to which the 53-year-old replied, "We have to know how to fix it."Kody later shared his frustration with his son in a side interview, saying, "Gabriel doesn’t know anything about this RV. He hasn’t read the manual, he hasn’t driven...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
ETOnline.com

Hayden Panettiere Says Losing Custody of Daughter Kaya Wasn't 'Fully' Her Choice (Exclusive)

Hayden Panettiere is sharing more details about losing custody of her daughter, Kaya, amid her struggles with depression and addiction. In ET's exclusive clip for the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the 33-year-old actress sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and guest host Kelly Osbourne where she revealed that she wasn't aware she was losing custody until her now-7-year-old was already with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko, in Ukraine.
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Reveals Multiple Exes Used Him For His Money: 'I Got Burned'

Though Matthew Perry is eager to find true love, he admitted his past relationships can make him hesitant to meet potential suitors. While chatting about the contents of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actor revealed he's encountered more than one woman who used him for his bank account.When asked what he looks for in a partner, he made note that he wants "somebody who's self-supporting. In every way, but monetarily especially because I got burned a few times by women who wanted my money, not really caring about me."Though the TV star, 53, didn't...
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Alum Matthew Perry Promises 'Raw Honesty' About His 'Darkest Days' On Book Tour

Matthew Perry will be opening up about his battles with addiction and some of the darkest moments of his life on the book tour for his upcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."Join me on my book tour this November!" Perry captioned a snapshot of himself standing next to an advertisement for the book. "Tickets on sale now ... looking forward to seeing you and sharing stories..."ADDICTION, 'FRIENDS' RUMORS & FAILED RELATIONSHIPS: HERE'S WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MATTHEW PERRY'S UPCOMING BOOKThe sitcom star is scheduled to hit New York City on Wednesday, November 2, followed by a...
WASHINGTON, DC
OK! Magazine

'Jersey Shore' Star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Inspirational Messages With Fans After Winning Custody Battle

Ron can’t be stopped!Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling good following his victorious custody battle for his daughter, Ariana.Nearly one week after the judge’s final decision to declare the television personality as the primary caregiver of his and ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley’s 4-year-old child, the 36-year-old uploaded back-to-back messages on his Instagram Story.“Never give 100 when you get 12… know your worth,” stated Ortiz-Magro on Monday, October 17, while adding “kindness is weakness” in another Story post a few hours later.His words were seemingly directed at Harley, who will now strictly follow a visitation schedule to see her daughter.JERSEY SHORE’S...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thebrag.com

Britney Spears claims mum slapped her ‘so hard’ for partying until 4am

Britney Spears has been firing shots at mum Lynne Spears for months now via social media – and she doesn’t seem to want to slow down anytime soon. Just one week after Lynne took to Instagram to reach out to her estranged daughter, Britney has once again when on the attack – this time, she claimed that her mother once “slapped” her “so hard” after the ‘Toxic’ singer stayed out til 4am partying with Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan following her 2006 breakup from Kevin Federline.
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
The Independent

Fans capture Olivia Wilde dancing at boyfriend Harry Styles’ last concert at MSG amid split rumours

Fans have spotted Olivia Wilde dancing and singing in the audience during her boyfriend Harry Styles’ final concert at Madison Square Garden. In footage shared by fans on TikTok and Twitter, Wilde was captured dancing to the tune of Styles’ song “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” during Wednesday night’s concert, which marked the conclusion of the singer’s history-making 15-night residency at the New York City venue.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

140K+
Followers
4K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy