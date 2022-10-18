Read full article on original website
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The oil market is worried Biden could release another 100 million barrels of crude from strategic reserves, analyst says
The SPR is "absolutely being used to keep prices lower even though that's not what it's meant to be used for," Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen told CNBC.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
As the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia comes under scrutiny, some have accused Donald Trump of handing strategic assets to the Middle Eastern energy giant.
Saudis say Biden admin requested oil production cut to come after midterms
President Joe Biden's administration pushed the Saudi government to delay a cut in oil production until after the US midterm elections, Saudi Arabia said Thursday.
Oil Prices Dip on Report Biden Preparing New Sales From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Global oil prices moved lower Tuesday amid reports that President Joe Biden is planning to unveil another release of crude from the nation's emergency reserves in an effort to reduce energy costs heading into the mid-term elections. Prices were also pressured by reports that GDP data from China will be...
Biden to continue SPR releases as needed - U.S. energy adviser
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will continue taking steps to release additional output from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as needed and then replenish the reserve, a senior U.S. energy adviser said on Wednesday.
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CNBC
Costco moved up, Amazon dropped off: These are the 10 best employers in the world for 2022
For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers. The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:. impact and image.
China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper
You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
coinchapter.com
US President Joe Biden to Release 15 million Barrels Of Oil Reserves
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — United States President Joe Biden will release 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve. The move comes amid the increasing gasoline prices in the country ahead of the upcoming mid-term election in November. As the winter approaches, President Biden may have to free...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
Wall Street reacts to U.S. releasing 15 million more barrels of oil from reserve
President Biden announced Wednesday that 15 million more barrels of oil would be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of a plan to reduce gas prices. Reuters energy reporter Laura Sanicola discussed the reaction in the oil market.
tipranks.com
Oil Climbs Despite Biden’s Efforts to Subdue Prices
WTI crude oil closed 0.5% higher to $85.98 per barrel while the U.S. Government maneuvers the emergency reserves to rein in prices. The Biden administration will look to replenish inventories when prices hover between $67 to $72 per barrel. America’s emergency oil stockpile stands at a little over half its capacity at present and the Government is effectively using it to check volatility and has not ruled out subsequent releases from the reserves over the next few months.
CNBC
Jeff Bezos is the latest to warn on the economy, saying it's time to 'batten down the hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
CNBC
U.S. lawmakers set hearing on Kroger grocery mega merger
Separately, Klobuchar and fellow Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker released a letter expressing concern about the deal. "As food prices remain elevated, too many American families are struggling to put food on the table," they wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. "This merger raises considerable antitrust concerns."
CNBC
Xi warned about Taiwan interference — but don't expect an imminent invasion, analysts say
Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
CNBC
Renewed threat of rail strike has supply chain managers ramping up contingency plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
CNBC
The rise and stall of Wells Fargo
U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
CNBC
Jim Cramer tells investors that IBM is a ‘trust but verify’ situation
"Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic … but keep in mind this remains a 'trust but verify' situation going forward," he said. IBM beat revenue and earnings estimates in its third-quarter...
