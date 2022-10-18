ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
coinchapter.com

US President Joe Biden to Release 15 million Barrels Of Oil Reserves

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — United States President Joe Biden will release 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve. The move comes amid the increasing gasoline prices in the country ahead of the upcoming mid-term election in November. As the winter approaches, President Biden may have to free...
tipranks.com

Oil Climbs Despite Biden’s Efforts to Subdue Prices

WTI crude oil closed 0.5% higher to $85.98 per barrel while the U.S. Government maneuvers the emergency reserves to rein in prices. The Biden administration will look to replenish inventories when prices hover between $67 to $72 per barrel. America’s emergency oil stockpile stands at a little over half its capacity at present and the Government is effectively using it to check volatility and has not ruled out subsequent releases from the reserves over the next few months.
CNBC

U.S. lawmakers set hearing on Kroger grocery mega merger

Separately, Klobuchar and fellow Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Cory Booker released a letter expressing concern about the deal. "As food prices remain elevated, too many American families are struggling to put food on the table," they wrote to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan. "This merger raises considerable antitrust concerns."
CNBC

Xi warned about Taiwan interference — but don't expect an imminent invasion, analysts say

Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
CNBC

Renewed threat of rail strike has supply chain managers ramping up contingency plans

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
CNBC

The rise and stall of Wells Fargo

U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
CNBC

Jim Cramer tells investors that IBM is a ‘trust but verify’ situation

"Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic … but keep in mind this remains a 'trust but verify' situation going forward," he said. IBM beat revenue and earnings estimates in its third-quarter...

