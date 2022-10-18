ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green Spins Jordan Poole Punch Into Reality Show Content

By Farbod Esnaashari
 2 days ago

Draymond Green is launching a new show called 'The Countdown.'

It didn't take long, but somehow Draymond Green figured out a way to turn his altercation with Jordan Poole into video content. Green will be launching a new all-access series called 'The Countdown' during TNT pregame tonight. The move is very on-brand for his "New Media" approach with the modern NBA.

As stated by the trailer tweet, "The premiere will feature Draymond Green's journey throughout the preseason, including Green’s reaction to his practice altercation and return to the Warriors."

The trailer has been met with largely negative reception by both NBA fans and Warriors fans on both Twitter and Reddit . While it may not be popular with fans, the move is definitely a very interesting one. The Golden State Warriors already have so much drama with Draymond Green entering the season, this just adds one more layer; from his contract, to punching Jordan Poole, and now a reality show. There are so many reasons for fans to watch the Warriors this season, purely from a drama standpoint. Obviously, winning an NBA Championship will be a journey in itself worth witnessing, but there's just so much happening with this team.

The Golden State Warriors open up their season against the Los Angeles Lakers today. Draymond Green and the Warriors' key players will be available for the game, but Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr will be not. It's ring night for Golden State, and a night to celebrate.

Comments / 1

