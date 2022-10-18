Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage

The City of Mountlake Terrace Monday honored longtime resident Kathleen Jackson with a proclamation in honor of her 100th birthday, which is this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mildred Kathleen Campbell Jackson was born in Denver, Colorado Oct. 22, 1922. She grew up on a goat farm north of Bothell, then moved to Mountlake Terrace in 1951. She left after a few years but returned to the city 25 years ago. She attended the University of Washington before serving as secretary for the Campbell Sewing Machine Company. She is a retired civil servant from Alaska, where she worked as a clerk at the county health clinic.

