Sponsor spotlight: Timely dental assistant program at Edmonds College will help local practices fill an overwhelming job shortage

City council honors Mountlake Terrace woman who turns 100 Saturday
The City of Mountlake Terrace Monday honored longtime resident Kathleen Jackson with a proclamation in honor of her 100th birthday, which is this Saturday, Oct. 22. Mildred Kathleen Campbell Jackson was born in Denver, Colorado Oct. 22, 1922. She grew up on a goat farm north of Bothell, then moved to Mountlake Terrace in 1951. She left after a few years but returned to the city 25 years ago. She attended the University of Washington before serving as secretary for the Campbell Sewing Machine Company. She is a retired civil servant from Alaska, where she worked as a clerk at the county health clinic.
Bonnie Howard: Retired nurse enjoyed her volunteer work with Edmonds organizations
Bonnie Lynn Howard (75) passed away September 27, 2022 in Everett, WA. Bonnie was born July 17, 1947 in New Haven, CT, the only daughter of Marie (Rosinus) and Stanley Howard, loved and protected by her two older brothers. She grew up in Hamden, CT and received her degree from Boston Children’s Hospital nursing program in 1968. She forged many deep friendships with her cohort of classmates and others during this time and actively kept in touch with many of them for over fifty years.
Diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition at Meadowdale HS Oct. 22
The Meadowdale High School Key Club is hosting a diaper drive for Washington Kids in Transition Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the high school, 6002 168th St. S.W., Lynnwood. The organization, which assists homeless families in the Edmonds School District, needs diapers, wipes...
Two MTHS musicians selected as KNKX School of Jazz guest DJs for October
Mountlake Terrace High School jazz band saxophonist Ryan Acheson and drummer Gabriel Espitia were selected as the KNKX School of Jazz guest DJs for October. Since 2005, KNKX’s School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. You can get to know more about Ryan and Gabriel — and check out their playlist — in their Q&A here.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck back at Edmonds’ Five Corners location Thursday-Saturday
Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday this week, serving up Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips and more seafood delights. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 4-7:30 p.m.
County Human Rights Commission seeks nominations for 2022 awards
The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission is now accepting nominations for candidates for recognition of their contribution to making the county a place that honors the inherent dignity and the equal and inalienable rights of all people. Nominations are accepted and awards are presented in the following categories:. Human Rights...
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Oct. 7-16, 2022
4800 block 216th Place Southwest: A woman and her husband told police that two juvenile males had been throwing items at the door of her home and then fleeing. They also documented instances of individuals banging on their door and then running away. 6000 block 244th Street Southwest: A man...
