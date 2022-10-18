ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Utah commits react to the Utes 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans

Not only did Utah come up big on the field Saturday night, they certainly helped themselves off of it as well. Utah hosted over 30 players that held an offer from the program that included a few official visitors and considerably large number of unofficial visitors across the next few recruiting classes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Jeremiah Martin has thought about it; what if he had started his college career at UW?

For Jeremiah Martin, it's a legitimate question. After playing in 32 games for Texas A&M and having just 11 total tackles to show for it, the senior edge player has to wonder how his life would have been different if he had picked Washington over the Aggies out of high school. In his first season at Montlake after transferring, he racked up 13 tackles. Through 7 games this season, he's doubled that number and also come up with 5.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, the latest 2 sacks this past weekend after the Thursday birth of his second child.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Matchup Preview: Oregon State's Defense vs Colorado's Offense

The first “half” of Oregon State’s 2022 football season will come to a close on Saturday when the Beavers host Colorado for the final game before their bye week. Winners of their last two games, the Beavers are hopeful to take care of business against a Buffalo squad that just notched its first victory of the season and looked like a much different team than the one that lost five straight to open the year.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

By-The-Numbers: California Golden Bears

By The Numbers is back! We're going to need the bye week as much as the Washington Football team after so many points have been scored in the last three weeks. It's been exhausting! And now the Huskies go back on the road to see if they can figure out a way to get their first win away from home in 2022.
BERKELEY, CA

