For Jeremiah Martin, it's a legitimate question. After playing in 32 games for Texas A&M and having just 11 total tackles to show for it, the senior edge player has to wonder how his life would have been different if he had picked Washington over the Aggies out of high school. In his first season at Montlake after transferring, he racked up 13 tackles. Through 7 games this season, he's doubled that number and also come up with 5.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks, the latest 2 sacks this past weekend after the Thursday birth of his second child.

