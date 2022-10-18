Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
‘Bad situation’: Soaring US dollar spreads pain worldwide
The cost of living in Cairo has soared so much that security guard Mustafa Gamal had to send his wife and year-old daughter to live with his parents in a village 70 miles south of the Egyptian capital to save money. Gamal, 28, stayed behind, working two jobs, sharing an...
NASDAQ
JPMorgan CEO on the Economy: 'Be Prepared for the Worst'
Will a recession hit in 2023? That's really the big question, and many experts are convinced that economic conditions are about to decline in a serious way. That could result in widespread layoffs and a world of financial distress for many people. In fact, if you ask JPMorgan CEO Jamie...
wealthinsidermag.com
Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’
While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
Stocks rally with sterling after surprise move by Bank of England
Global stock markets rallied on Wednesday in volatile trading after a surprise intervention by the Bank of England pressured bond yields in Britain and the United States and lifted the pound. The "intervention helped calm markets and led to a reversal of a spike (in bond yields) that we had seen earlier this morning," said Angelo Kourkafas of Edward Jones.
The Japanese yen falls past the key level of 150 to the dollar, hitting a 32-year low as officials say they're ready to intervene
The Japanese yen slid past 150 against the dollar Thursday for the first time since 1990. The breaching of the key level ups pressure on Japan's officials to intervene to shore up the currency. The yen's decline has been driven by the difference in interest rate policy in Japan and...
NASDAQ
4 Remarkable Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
In less than two and a half months, the curtain will close on what looks to be one of the toughest years on record for investors. The benchmark S&P 500 produced its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president, while the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which fueled the broader market higher, peaked at a decline of 38% from its all-time high set last November. Even the bond market is on track for its worst year ever.
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week low on robust dollar, firmer yields
Gold prices dropped over 1% to a three-week low on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose, further pressured by prospects of aggressive rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold fell 1.5% to $1,627.81 per ounce, after touching its lowest since Sept. 28 earlier in the session.
NASDAQ
ANALYSIS-As U.S. Treasuries tumble, some investors say turning point is near
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Some investors believe Treasury yields are close to peaking, even as markets continue pricing in more hawkishness from a Federal Reserve bent on taming the worst inflation in decades. It's a refrain that has been heard more than once in 2022, as a steep...
NASDAQ
A "Heads You Win, Tails You Win" Way to Play the Recession (With a 7.3% Dividend)
A recession is on the way--and stocks are ... rallying? It makes zero sense on the surface, but there is good reason for the bounce we've seen this week. And we're going to play it with a 7.3%-paying fund that's set to roll higher with a recovering market. No, we're...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Soaring rent, food costs keep U.S. consumer inflation on front burner
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices increased more than expected in September as rents surged by the most since 1990 and the cost of food also rose, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis-point interest rate hike next month.
msn.com
Japanese inflation rises to 8-year high
Ambrose Evans-Pritchard | The OBR is now the master of Britain’s fate: it had better get its act together. Japan's core consumer prices rose 3 per cent in September on-year, the government said on Friday, the highest level since 2014 as the falling yen and rising energy costs hit households hard.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. 10 year yield hits new 14-year high as traders bet on more rate hikes
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Yields on U.S. government bonds continued their relentless march higher on Thursday, hitting fresh 14-year tops as investors bet the Federal Reserve would keep raising interest rates aggressively. The 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose as high as 4.18%, its highest level since June 2008. It...
thenewscrypto.com
Jim Rogers Warns That Upcoming Recession Must Be Worst
Jim Rogers says the upcoming recession must be the worst in his lifetime. Consumer Price Index in September surged to 8.1%. In a recent interview, Jim Rogers, an famed investor who launched the Quantum Fund along with billionaire investor George Soros, warns that the bear market will only get worse and that this recession will be the worst he has ever seen.
kitco.com
Walking dead US dollar
For more than a year, the US dollar has been gaining strength relative to other currencies, including the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. On Sept. 1 the US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a 20-year high, and as the chart below shows, the index has been risen steadily all year.
NASDAQ
Surging Treasury Yields Contribute To Downturn On Wall Street
(RTTNews) - After failing to sustain an early rally, stocks showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The major averages pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. The major averages all closed in the red, although the Dow...
