Charlotte, NC

Saturday Outlook: Temps stretch into the 70s around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our sunny stretch takes us into the weekend!. Temperatures are starting to rebound and thaw out after our late-week freeze. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures closer to average in the lower 70s. It stays chilly, but not freezing tonight. Expect lows...
Tailgate Tips: Crafting the perfect pizza

CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Oct. 23, we featured Kamado Joe’s versatile grill...
Sun rises to colorful foliage on North Carolina's Blue Ridge mountains

Leaves in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina have peaked early during their seasonal color turn this year, according to a local guide. Sun rises to colorful foliage on North Carolina’s …. Leaves in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina have peaked early during their seasonal color...
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries...
Painted trash cans highlight E CLT community

Eight bins along Central Avenue near the former Eastland Mall have been or are being painted by local artists who have captured the identity of each neighborhood. Eight bins along Central Avenue near the former Eastland Mall have been or are being painted by local artists who have captured the identity of each neighborhood.
Local organization celebrates, serves veterans

A local organization is on a mission to celebrate and serve veterans. A local organization is on a mission to celebrate and serve veterans. Officials sign agreement to grow SC & Taiwan educational …. Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan)...
Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church

Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte …. Officials sign agreement to grow SC & Taiwan educational …. Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week. Painted trash cans highlight E CLT community. Eight bins along Central Avenue near...
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a Thursday news conference.
York County partisan school board push

Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville Co. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County. Hutchinson’s testimony. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson describes in detail the...
