Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Opinion: Trade of Star RB Christian McCaffrey Reminds Us Football Isn't Just A Game, It's A Way We Gather TogetherCamille P.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Temps stretch into the 70s around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our sunny stretch takes us into the weekend!. Temperatures are starting to rebound and thaw out after our late-week freeze. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures closer to average in the lower 70s. It stays chilly, but not freezing tonight. Expect lows...
qcnews.com
Tailgate Tips: Crafting the perfect pizza
CHARLOTTE (BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) — Be sure to watch Black and Blue Kickoff Live Sunday morning at 10 a.m. for Tailgate Tips!. Queen City Audio Video and Appliances is ready to support all of your tailgating needs!. On Sunday, Oct. 23, we featured Kamado Joe’s versatile grill...
qcnews.com
Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains vacant, neighbors grow frustrated
Neighbors in Charlotte's First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. Half-constructed Uptown Charlotte property remains …. Neighbors in Charlotte's First Ward are wondering why a prime piece of real estate continues to sit vacant. Friday Evening Forecast, Oct. 21, 2022. Saturday and...
qcnews.com
Sun rises to colorful foliage on North Carolina's Blue Ridge mountains
Leaves in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina have peaked early during their seasonal color turn this year, according to a local guide. Sun rises to colorful foliage on North Carolina’s …. Leaves in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina have peaked early during their seasonal color...
qcnews.com
Horrific I-77 accident leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Huntersville
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed and two others injured in a horrific accident overnight, the Huntersville Fire Department said Saturday. Crews responded to the accident around 3 a.m. on I-77 southbound at Exit 25 on the offramp. One victim was found suffering from injuries...
qcnews.com
Painted trash cans highlight E CLT community
Eight bins along Central Avenue near the former Eastland Mall have been or are being painted by local artists who have captured the identity of each neighborhood. Eight bins along Central Avenue near the former Eastland Mall have been or are being painted by local artists who have captured the identity of each neighborhood.
qcnews.com
Local organization celebrates, serves veterans
A local organization is on a mission to celebrate and serve veterans. A local organization is on a mission to celebrate and serve veterans. Officials sign agreement to grow SC & Taiwan educational …. Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan)...
qcnews.com
Man flown to hospital with serious injuries in Monroe trench collapse, officials say
Man flown to hospital with serious injuries in Monroe …. Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville Co. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County. Hutchinson’s testimony.
qcnews.com
Fire that displaced 2 children and 2 adults in NE Charlotte intentionally set, officials say
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A house fire that displaced two children, two adults, and a puppy has been determined to be intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Dept. The single-story fire broke out Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 1100 block of East 35th Street. BE THE FIRST...
qcnews.com
Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
qcnews.com
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte church
Thieves smash window, steal from local Charlotte …. Officials sign agreement to grow SC & Taiwan educational …. Higher education officials in South Carolina signed a historic agreement with the Republic of China (Taiwan) earlier this week. Painted trash cans highlight E CLT community. Eight bins along Central Avenue near...
qcnews.com
CMPD: Woman arrested for throwing bleach in face of elderly CMS bus driver
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a 72-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver has been arrested. Regina Nicole Fields, 30, has been charged with assault on a school employee. According to CMPD, the attack happened just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct....
qcnews.com
Mooresville man advocates after losing wife to early-onset Alzheimer’s
Patrick Oram thinks about his wife every day. The two built a life together in North Carolina. But when Judy was 50, things started to change. Mooresville man advocates after losing wife to early-onset …. Patrick Oram thinks about his wife every day. The two built a life together in...
qcnews.com
Mint Hill legacy being preserved at historic village, a mission started by one woman
MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The legacy in the City of Mint Hill is being preserved by a group of more than 20 volunteers who formed the city’s historical society in 1986. When you drive through Mint Hill, you’ll notice city hall, the city fountain and...
qcnews.com
Reported shooting leads to major drug and weapons seizure at Gastonia apartment
A man is being held without bond after a reported shooting in the area led to a major drug and weapons seizure at an apartment complex, Gastonia Police said. Reported shooting leads to major drug and weapons …. A man is being held without bond after a reported shooting in...
qcnews.com
3 accused of locking 9-year-old in ‘dog lot’ overnight in Lexington, sheriff’s office says
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been arrested after they were accused of locking a child in a “dog lot,” according to Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons. “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. This is the first time I’ve seen something quite this significant to be honest with you,” Simmons said during a Thursday news conference.
qcnews.com
York County partisan school board push
Court documents reveal disturbing details in missing …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Coroner responds to shooting in Greenville Co. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Greenville County. Hutchinson’s testimony. Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson describes in detail the...
qcnews.com
Cherryville man accused of stealing 6 firearms, vehicle from Lincoln County home
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Cherryville man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he broke into a house and stole six firearms, as well as a vehicle from the property, before being captured at a Walmart parking lot. The theft was reported on Thursday, Oct....
Comments / 0