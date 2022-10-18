Read full article on original website
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Love Crumbl Cookies? New NoCo Area Store Is Finally Open
The Crumbl Cookies craze continues across Colorado as their newest location in the Northern Colorado area has finally opened its doors for business. OK, I'll be honest, when these specialty cookie stores started popping up around Colorado, I didn't quite know what to make of them. I mean, I love cookies, even though I'm not supposed to. I'm a real-life cookie monster.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Since 1929, this Colorado family has perfected the cherry pie | Craving Colorado
LYONS • A sweet smell drifts through the sweetest memories of Anthony Lehnert. He’s transported to an old home in the Wisconsin countryside, a converted school house where there always seemed to be a pie in his grandma’s oven. “You could smell that burnt apple when you...
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!
A Freddy's that is currently open, located in Loveland, Colorado -The Retail Photographer. Over ten months ago, an article was posted here at Optopolis that Freddy's was coming to Cheyenne. Things have officially--physically--began rolling at the site of the soon to be Freddy's. Here's a glance at what it'll look like and what to expect!
These are the 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in the Denver Metro Area
Can you believe that Colorado is the number one state in the nation for car thefts? It seems rather unbelievable, but it is true. Thousands of vehicles are stolen every month in the state of Colorado, with both Denver and Aurora leading the way. According to KDVR, data from July...
Watch an Enormous Bull Elk Charge a Cell-Phone-Wielding Tourist in Colorado
People can be—let’s not put too fine a point on this—stupid, especially when it comes to wild animals. And some people are so stupid that even when smarter people try to warn them, they just keep on being stupid. Such behavior is exacerbated by the presence of cell phones. Phones make everybody stupid. But I digress.
Small wildfire in Boulder County leads to a few evacuations
A grass fire started on Thursday afternoon in Boulder County and has led to the evacuation of four homes.It is located close to Allens Lake near the intersection of Left Hand Canyon Drive and Highway 36.A portion of Highway 36 was also closed between Nelson and Longhorn roads. That's in the area south of Lyons and north of Boulder.
Summit Daily News
This Colorado bike trail has a new appropriate name, but it’s still a classic ride
My new favorite bike tour is the Mestaa’Ėhehe Pass ride, about 30 miles west of Denver in Clear Creek County, but the only thing new about it is its official name. For decades, this much-loved Colorado classic from Bergen Park to Echo Lake was known as the Squaw Pass ride. But in September, the U.S. Department of the Interior officially renamed both the pass and the neighboring mountain because the word “squaw” is considered to be a slur against Native American women. The newly-monikered Mestaa’Ėhehe (pronounced mess-taw-HAY) Pass and Mestaa’Ėhehe Mountain honor a Cheyenne woman who served as a translator between plains tribes and white traders in southern Colorado early in the 19th century.
Burned home in Golden listed for $840,000
A home in Golden that appears to be burned has been listed for $840,000. Actually, the lot is what is being sold, but it appears the new owners would have to demolish the burned-out house that is there. It's no surprise that property in Colorado is at a premium and this latest listing on Zillow is no exception. The lot is listed at 17412 W. 17th Place in Golden. It shows several pictures of the property, including how badly the house has been damaged, apparently from a fire. The roof is charred and parts of the walls have collapsed onto the floor. The listing states, "Build your dream home on this well-located lot with spectacular Colorado Mountain Views."It also includes details like, "all utilities are installed but turned off" and "the foundation can be used for the new home."So far, the property has been listed for one week and is still available.
Scam Targeting Older Adults Rears Its Ugly Head Again In Colorado
There is a scam happening in Colorado right now you need to be aware of. Scams are going on all the time across the state. The crudballs that go after vulnerable and gullible people never sleep. They are always working on new ways to get some free money. This particular...
Get a Flavor-Filled Experience at These Front Range Hookah Bars
Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially-made, sweetened tobacco. At hookah bars and lounges, there's usually a pretty wide variety of flavors to pick from, ranging from fruity to decadent, and even some exotic choices. Oftentimes, the tobacco is paired with flavored tea, which adds to the overall experience.
Florida-Based Tex-Mex Joint Coming to Colorado and They Look Delicious
Get your taste buds ready, because Floridians have been going berserk over them for about 10 years, and now they are venturing out of Florida to Colorado. I'll be the first to say that when I think of Florida, "Great Tex-Mex" does not immediately come to mind; but you don't go from not having a sign to expanding out to Colorado without having something worth while. The Centennial state could be in for something muy bueno.
Is the Coolest Steakhouse You’ll Find in Colorado on Colfax Boulevard?
While Colfax Boulevard in Denver may be widely know for Casa Bonita, Denver Biscuit Company, and an elevated crime rate, you need to dine at the coolest steakhouse in Colorado. Not only does this steakhouse have it's own signature steak rub, the building itself is a part of Denver's history....
Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't
After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
UCHealth, LifeLine expands life-saving reach with aeronautical upgrade
The UCHealth air-critical transport team known as LifeLine added the sixth vehicle to its fleet back in January, expanding the group's ability to transport patients by roughly 600%.
Cold case: Have you seen Nicole Silvers?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Weld County Sheriff's Office are working to find a woman who went missing from Longmont in 2014.
Chamber Member Spotlight: ProSource Machinery Offers Power & Reliability
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. ProSource Machinery is here for all your new and used heavy equipment needs. With locations in Denver and Platteville, the company carries new and pre-owned cranes, dozers, excavators, lifts, skid steers, attachments, and more.
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
