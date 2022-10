The University of New Hampshire (UNH) Wildcats Volleyball team only had one game on the slate this past weekend. They played an all-important, conference game against the Binghamton Bearcats. The game marked a much-anticipated rematch, after losing three sets to zero on their October 2nd matchup to them in Durham. The Wildcats played much better this second time around pushing the game to its fifth set. Despite this, the Wildcats fell in sets 3-2, dropping their record to 13-8 (2-3 in conference).

DURHAM, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO