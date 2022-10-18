Read full article on original website
Out-of-State Hunters Located and Brought Back to Vehicle by Grangeville Mountain Rescue Unit
IDAHO COUNTY - At approximately 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 19, Idaho County Dispatch received a call from International Emergency Response Communications Center regarding an SOS activation that was coming from the West Lake Creek drainage. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, after receiving the...
Man Arrested In Idaho County for Domestic Battery in Front of a Child
KAMIAH - On October 19, 2022, around 3:10 PM, Idaho County Dispatch took a call regarding a civil protection order violation and an assault that had occurred in the Kamiah area. Deputies responded and spoke with the female victim, who had visible injuries. Benjamin Lester, age 34, of Kamiah, was...
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
KHQ Right Now
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte
OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
KLEWTV
Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
Two Injured After Wrong-way Driver Causes Head-on Collision on Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police, at approximately 3:51 a.m. Friday morning, emergency crews responded to a two vehicle, head-on collision on northbound US95 near milepost 314, on the Lewiston Hill. A black, 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on US95. A yellow 2001 Ford Escape was traveling southbound,...
One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County
LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29
PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
KHQ Right Now
Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today
Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 16, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 16, 2022. Subject text the comp that she was suicidal and there was no one to helpful; is not answering the door. --------------------------------------------- 22-L16087 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant
WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
Landslide Repair on Swiftwater Road Scheduled to Begin October 19
LOWELL, ID - The U.S. Forest Service has contracted Debco construction for landslide repair work to be done on Swiftwater Road (Forest Service Road #470) on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Moose Creek Ranger District in Idaho County. Crews are scheduled to begin work on Wednesday, October 19. Contractors...
Grangeville Resident Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine Following Unannounced Home Parole Visit
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, October 7, 2022, deputies with the Idaho County Sheriff's Office assisted Idaho County Probation and Parole and District 2 Probation and Parole with an unannounced home visit in Grangeville. According to a press release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, Idaho County K9 'Nation' alerted to...
Which Idaho County is the Absolute Best One for Retirement?
I feel like most of us work our whole lives with the goal of being able to retire someday; and finding out where you’re going to retire is an important (and often daunting) thing to do. Deciding where you’d like to retire and spend the rest of your life...
Nine Percent of Idahoans Facing Food Insecurity; October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho
LEWISTON - October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho, which shines a light on the challenges for individuals and families facing hunger. This is also an opportunity to highlight and strengthen the partnerships and coalitions that work together to address hunger in Idaho. Nearly 9 percent of Idahoans – over...
Pullman Utility Customers to See 4.5% Rate Increase to 'Help Offset Costs Caused by Inflation'
PULLMAN - City of Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% rate increase reflected on their November bill, which includes water, sewer, and stormwater service. The rate increase was approved by the Pullman City Council on September 27 following a recommendation from Public Works staff, who said that the increase is necessary to "help offset rising costs caused by inflation."
IT'S FIREWOOD MAKING SEASON IN THE NEZ PERCE NATIONAL FOREST
KAMIAH - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests will continue to offer free personal use firewood cutting permits in 2022. Existing permits expire December 31, 2022. Those wishing to cut firewood in 2023 need to acquire a permit from a Forest Service office on or after January 1. Permits are valid...
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year
OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
