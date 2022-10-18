ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, ID

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Woman shot and killed in Orofino near Teakean Butte

OROFINO, ID. — A woman was killed from a gunshot wound in Orofino on Saturday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Clearwater County Ambulance responded to the reports of a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte just past 4 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 38-year-old Lanae A. Tackley’s body. At the scene, deputies arrested...
OROFINO, ID
KLEWTV

Shooting victim in Clearwater County was a local mother of 4

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Lanae Tackley, the woman identified by the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office who had been fatally shot on October 15, 2022. Her sister, Tia Glessner, created the account. She wrote in the description that Lanae "was a good...
News Radio 1310 KLIX

One Killed in Early Morning Crash in Lewis County

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is investigating a deadly crash Thursday on State Highway 64 in Lewis County. Emergency crews responded a little after midnight for a 2002 Saturn that had gone off the highway and went down an embankment about 350 feet. ISP said the driver was ejected from the car and killed. The crash remains under investigation.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Power Outage Planned for Pierce, Weippe Area October 29

PIERCE - Approximately 699 Avista and 697 Clearwater Power customers in Pierce, Weippe, and the surrounding area will experience a power outage starting at 7:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Customers who will be impacted by the outage will be notified. The work will be...
PIERCE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today

Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, October 16, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, October 16, 2022. Subject text the comp that she was suicidal and there was no one to helpful; is not answering the door. --------------------------------------------- 22-L16087 Animal At Large. Incident Address: 700 BRYDEN AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition:...
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant

WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Utility Customers to See 4.5% Rate Increase to 'Help Offset Costs Caused by Inflation'

PULLMAN - City of Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% rate increase reflected on their November bill, which includes water, sewer, and stormwater service. The rate increase was approved by the Pullman City Council on September 27 following a recommendation from Public Works staff, who said that the increase is necessary to "help offset rising costs caused by inflation."
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year

OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
