This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Haunted car wash: TikTok video gives a sneak peek of this suburban Chicago's "Tunnel of Terror'Jennifer GeerOrland Park, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Upside Down Halloween Parade on 10/22Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
wgnradio.com
What is earnest money?
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains what is earnest money and how it is used. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
wgnradio.com
From the archives: The dedication of Honorary Wally Phillips Way
On October 21, 2004, the corner of Rush and Delaware was designated Honorary Wally Phillips Way. Here are some memories from that day. Wally’s daughter, Jennifer, talks with Spike O’Dell (10/15/04):. Original press release:. Alderman Burton Natarus to Present WGN Radio Legend Wally Phillips with Honorary Street Sign.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Tickets issued to some people who celebrated Mexican Independence Day
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To...
wgnradio.com
This Week in Chicago History: Prince Charles, Daniel Burnham, and the TV remote
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joined Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include Prince Charles’ visit, the debut of The Wieners Circle, and the invention of the remote control.
police1.com
Chicago mayoral candidate calls for ‘reserve’ of 1,000 retired LEOs, use of drones to track fleeing suspects
CHICAGO — Chicago mayoral candidate and Ald. Sophia King on Thursday unveiled a plan to reinvigorate the city’s police department by enticing retired officers to return, expanding surveillance technology and overhauling work schedules to allow for more time off. King, who represents the 4th Ward, rolled out her...
nypressnews.com
Lightfoot raises big campaign money — but spends it, too
The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is, she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank — nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
Democras Are Siding With Criminals Over Their Victims. They're Destroying Our Communities | Opinion
As American citizens we must place our compassion in the right place: with the victims of crime, not the perpetrators.
Illinois quick hits: More than 3,500 migrants to Chicago; some state rebate checks rejected
Foreign nationals who illegally crossed over the U.S.-Mexico border continue to be bused from Texas to Illinois. WTTW reports city officials said 145 more immigrants arrived in Chicago since Monday. That brings the total to over 3,500 people. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has promised to welcome the migrants with open arms, but has relocated some to nearby cities.
PLANetizen
Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program
In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
UniverSoul Circus Comes to West Pullman for Free Performance
The acclaimed UniverSoul Circus stopped by a gym on Chicago's South Side for a free performance in front of hundreds of kids and adults on Wednesday. The performers wowed the crowd with a two-hour show inside the Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center Chicago in West Pullman.
thelewisflyer.com
Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy
During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
NBC Chicago
As Brazen Chicago Carjackings Continue, Cook County Sheriff to Announce ‘Anti-Carjacking' Initiative
After several recent and brazen carjackings in Chicago — including one incident captured on video that took place in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway — the Cook County Sheriff's Office on Thursday is expected to announce an "anti-carjacking initiative" meant to crackdown on the crimes. According...
Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman
The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
rejournals.com
More people are renting than ever. But what Chicago zip codes boast the highest share of renters?
With the cost of building a home at an all-time high, the dream of homeownership is taking a backseat for many people in America. Renting is at the highest level in half a century, and 43.7 million U.S. households are currently making do in rented apartments. But how does renting...
wgnradio.com
Don’t overpay the IRS
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the show to talk about why it is ok to take tax deductions and not be afraid of the IRS. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
oakpark.com
Metra proposes ditching popular $100 Super Saver pass
The move would save money for commuters closer to downtown Chicago, but it would represent a fare hike for commuters in farther-flung Cook County suburbs and the collar counties. Metra monthly passes have traditionally been zone-based, with prices increasing the further one gets from downtown Chicago. The Super Saver Pass,...
