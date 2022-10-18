ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgnradio.com

What is earnest money?

The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David explains what is earnest money and how it is used. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

From the archives: The dedication of Honorary Wally Phillips Way

On October 21, 2004, the corner of Rush and Delaware was designated Honorary Wally Phillips Way. Here are some memories from that day. Wally’s daughter, Jennifer, talks with Spike O’Dell (10/15/04):. Original press release:. Alderman Burton Natarus to Present WGN Radio Legend Wally Phillips with Honorary Street Sign.
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

Lightfoot raises big campaign money — but spends it, too

The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot is, she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank — nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
CHICAGO, IL
PLANetizen

Chicago To Boost Vacant Lot Sales Program

In an effort to deter crime and create more affordable housing units in the city, Chicago is speeding up its process for selling city-owned vacant lots to buyers at a low cost. The city has identified 4,000 lots “clean and ready for sale” out of the 10,000 properties owned by the city, reports Mackenzie Hawkins for Bloomberg CityLab.
CHICAGO, IL
thelewisflyer.com

Increases in downtown shootings affects the economy

During the years, the increase of violence in the city of Chicago has reached higher rates than before. Currently, due to this increment, the economy of the area has had a decline since tourists have decided to go elsewhere for their vacations, making an impact in the hotel industry located in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Local ex-reporter draws ire for turn to political pitchman

The outrage over former ABC-7 chief political reporter Charles Thomas' ads for gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey has spread to his former colleagues. Why it matters: Chicago journalists don't usually attack one another publicly. Context: Thomas retired in 2017, but he's back with a new series of local ads called "Real...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Don’t overpay the IRS

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 10/08/2022: IRS Tax Attorney Steven A. Leahy of the Law Office of Steven A. Leahy, PC with Opem Tax Advocates joins the show to talk about why it is ok to take tax deductions and not be afraid of the IRS. To learn more about Steven A. Leahy go to chicagotaxteam.com or call 1-312-664-6649.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Metra proposes ditching popular $100 Super Saver pass

The move would save money for commuters closer to downtown Chicago, but it would represent a fare hike for commuters in farther-flung Cook County suburbs and the collar counties. Metra monthly passes have traditionally been zone-based, with prices increasing the further one gets from downtown Chicago. The Super Saver Pass,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy