petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
CBS News

Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows

Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
The Guardian

Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests

The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
Newsweek

Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader

Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Places $100k Bounty on Igor Girkin, Accused of Flight MH17 Attack

Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...

