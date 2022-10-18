Read full article on original website
petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
Haitians protest government's cry for international troops to quell gang chaos as cholera outbreak grows
Port-au-Prince — Thousands of Haitians demonstrated Monday in Port-au-Prince to protest against the government and its call for foreign assistance to deal with endemic insecurity, a humanitarian crisis and a burgeoning cholera epidemic. A day after U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for the immediate deployment of a special international armed force to help the crisis-hit Caribbean state, the demonstration in the capital was marred by violence, with police using tear gas to disperse looters, an AFP correspondent said.
Mother says police beat daughter to death in Iranian protests
The mother of a 16-year-old Iranian girl, Nika Shakarami, who died during protests that continue to sweep the country, has rejected official claims that her death was caused by falling from a building and insisted she was beaten to death by regime forces. Nasreen Shakarami said authorities refused to notify...
Iranian schoolgirls are removing their hijabs, shouting 'death to the dictator' and raising their middle fingers at the country's leaders
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said at least 154 people — including children — have been killed in this latest wave of protests.
Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid
More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
U.N. considers sanctions targeting Haiti gang leader 'Barbecue'
Haiti has been rocked by weeks of violent protests and economic turmoil. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how the United Nations and the U.S. government are now stepping in as gangs battle for control over parts of the country. Oct. 15, 2022.
Iranian woman’s horrific murder symbolizes how violent, repressive nation is to opponents
Iranian woman’s horrific murder for not wearing hijab is a symbol of how violent, repressive nation is to its opponents. Now, women demand promised freedoms.
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
Russians in Ukraine Preparing To Help Overthrow Putin—Opposition Leader
Volunteer Russian fighters battling their compatriots in Ukraine can be a vanguard in a future revolution to topple Vladimir Putin, a prominent opposition leader has said. Ilya Ponomarev—a member of the Russian parliament from 2007 to 2016 and the only one to vote against the annexation of Crimea in 2014—told Newsweek Putin has set the stage for a "new Russian revolution" with a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Iran's Gen Z is fed up. The protests aren't just about hijab, they're about regime change.
Mahsa Amini's death in the custody of Iran's morality police has inspired Gen Z protesters, who are bolder and angrier than their predecessors.
Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper
Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
Iranian official admits that student protesters are being taken to psychiatric institutions
As women burn headscarves and cut off their hair in nationwide protests, an Iranian official on Tuesday said that school students participating in street protests are being detained and taken to mental health institutions.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Russia allegedly lost its most powerful air defense system, the S-400, in Ukraine
Russian troops have lost one of their most advanced air defense systems, the S-400 'Triumf', after it was hit by a Ukrainian rocket, Defense Blog reported. The incident came to light not from official Russian agencies but from an obituary printed for a fallen soldier. On the brink of entering...
Ukraine Places $100k Bounty on Igor Girkin, Accused of Flight MH17 Attack
Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...
Madagascar minister fired for voting against Russia's Ukraine annexation
ANTANANARIVO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Madagascar's president has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the United Nations to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially-occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president's office said.
Lebanese MP: Ukraine war sped up border deal with Israel
BEIRUT (AP) — The war in Ukraine and rising demand for natural gas around the world helped speed up a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal between Lebanon and Israel, a prominent Lebanese legislator allied with the militant Hezbollah group said Monday. The agreement is expected to help bring stability to the eastern Mediterranean.
