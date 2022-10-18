Pregnant Billie Lourd shows off baby bump on ‘Ticket to Paradise’ red carpet

Billie Lourd is bumping along.

The actress hit the “Ticket to Paradise” Los Angeles premiere red carpet on Monday, wearing a custom Louis Vuitton gown with sparkling silver straps, an embellished skirt and a sleek train.

She finished the look off with dangling earrings and sleek pink hair.

The glittering look showed off Lourd’s baby bump, one month after the star announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Austen Rydell.

She proudly revealed her second pregnancy at the London premiere of the forthcoming movie in September, sporting a pink sequined Rodarte minidress on the red carpet.

The couple are parents to 2-year old son Kingston Fisher, whom they welcomed in 2020, and wed in a ceremony in Mexico in March.

The bride honored her late mother , Carrie Fisher, by wearing multiple pieces of jewelry that once belonged to the “Star Wars” actress. Her Rodarte-designed reception dress — a fringed mini — was inspired by “glam-ma” Debbie Reynolds’ iconic dance outfits.

While Lourd kept her first pregnancy a secret until after she had given birth, she was on hand at Monday’s premiere to promote the romantic comedy, which stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney — but she has yet to reveal if she knows the sex of her second child (though perhaps the pink sequined look could be a clue).

Roberts, 54, looked stunning in a plunging hot pink gown by Greta Constantine. Clooney kept it sharp in a gray suit, with wife Amal — dressed in Alexander McQueen — by his side.

The movie, which also stars Kaitlyn Dever and premieres Oct. 21, follows a divorced couple (Roberts and Clooney) as they travel to Bali to try to halt their daughter’s wedding.