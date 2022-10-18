ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson watches Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker return to engagement spot

By Nicki Cox
A Pitch Perfect moment.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian returned to the spot where they got engaged exactly one year later — and Rebel Wilson was there to witness it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday night, the actress, who was staying at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, shared a video of the lovebirds making out while surrounded by another giant heart made of roses — just like when they got engaged.

Rebel Wilson witnessed Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian celebrating their engagement anniversary.
“I was like: who’s playing classical music outside my room!” Wilson wrote over the video that she had taken from her balcony. “Have fun lovebirds.”

Wilson, 42, also captured various cameras filming them, possibly hinting at the moment appearing in an upcoming “Kardashians” episode.

In a second video, the “Pitch Perfect” star captured the couple walking hand-in-hand toward a violinist and guitar player, who were playing live music for their engagement anniversary.

“Too cute,” she wrote before tagging the loved-up couple, who were dressed casually.

Kardashian, 42, was equally impressed by her husband’s romantic recreation and shared several snaps from the evening on her Instagram on Tuesday.

The Poosh founder captioned a series of photos and videos of the pair watching the sunset with some emojis to describe their candlelit evening.

The “Kardashians” star also posted photos from the pair’s engagement the day prior, writing, “October 17 ❤️.”

The intimate set was nearly identical to the display of red roses and white candles that surrounded the couple last year when the Blink-182 drummer, 46, popped the question.

The pair, who have known each other for years, decided to give romance a shot in January 2021 and got engaged nearly 9 months later.

The couple dated for 9 months before getting engaged.
Barker asked Kardashian to marry him with a whopping 15-carat diamond worth nearly $1 million at the special spot in Montecito, Calif.

The couple, who have been trying to get pregnant since their nuptials in May, have been open about their fertility struggles on Kardashian’s hit Hulu show.

