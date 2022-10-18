Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory on why Celtics didn’t fire Ime Udoka
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory on why the Celtics chose to suspend head coach Ime Udoka rather than firing him.
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons
The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
New York Knicks schedule and predictions
New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19 Game Time (ET) TV @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5
NECN
WATCH: Jaylen Brown Speaks on Bill Russell's Legacy Before Celtics Vs. 76ers
WATCH: Jaylen Brown speaks on Bill Russell's legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics took a moment to pay tribute to the late Bill Russell before Tuesday night's season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. C's star Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd with powerful words describing...
It’s Early, but the Boston Celtics Sent a Message That Rings Loud and Clear
Joe Mazzulla and the Boston Celtics started off on the right foot as the NBA began play Tuesday night. The post It’s Early, but the Boston Celtics Sent a Message That Rings Loud and Clear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Paul Pierce Claims Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The NBA's Best Duo After They Combined For 70 Points In Celtics' Opening Night Victory
Paul Pierce labeled Jasyon Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the NBA's best duo after Celtics won on opening night.
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Yardbarker
5 things we learned from Celtics vs. 76ers on NBA opening night
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers opened the NBA season Tuesday night with a classic showdown of Eastern Conference strongholds. Though the Celtics defended home court with a 126-117 win, most of the contest was a back-and-forth chess match led by dynamic duos. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points in the victory, while James Harden also dropped 35 and Joel Embiid finished with 26.
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different
Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
James Harden Brushes Off Stellar Season Debut vs. Celtics
A solid scoring night in a loss meant nothing to James Harden.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?
Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
Doc's Sports Service
Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick
The Boston Celtics are headed to FTX Arena on Friday where they will try to defeat the Miami Heat. The Celtics played the 76ers and walked away with a win by a score of 126-117 in their last contest. Boston ended the game having earned a 56.1% FG percentage (46 out of 82) and buried 12 of their 35 shots from distance. From the charity stripe, the Celtics converted 22 of 28 attempts for a percentage of 78.6%. In reference to pulling down boards, they earned 36 with 6 of them being offensive. They also dished out 24 assists in this game in addition to forcing 14 turnovers and earning 8 steals. When it comes to defending, Boston allowed 50.0% from the floor on 40 out of 80 shooting. Philadelphia doled out 16 assists and had 8 steals in this game. Moreover, Philadelphia grabbed 31 boards (4 offensive, 27 defensive) and had 3 rejections. Philadelphia finished the contest at 85.7% from the charity stripe by converting 24 of their 28 attempts. They buried 13 of their 34 attempts from 3-point land. In relation to fouls, the Celtics ended up finishing with 24 while the 76ers totaled 25 fouls.
Boston Celtics earn a statement win vs. the 76ers on Bill Russell's tribute night
In their first game of the season, the Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on opening night Tuesday. They also honored the late, great Bill Russell and his vast legacy on and off the court through his advocacy and activism that transcended the game of basketball. For the Celtics, the...
Augusta Free Press
‘Hoos in the NBA: Malcolm Brogdon scores 16 points in Boston Celtics debut
For the Boston Celtics to return to the NBA Finals and win it, they know they needed to add depth, add a player who can deliver a bit of everything against some of the fiercest competition. That guy may just end up being UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon. The 29-year-old...
NBA Scores: Major Takeaways From Sixers-Celtics Matchup
The first night of the 2022-23 NBA regular season is in the books. The night got started with a matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics with a touching tribute pregame for Bill Russell, who passed away earlier this year. It was a competitive game between two teams that...
JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener
Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
Rangers Marcus Semien Finalist for Gold Glove Award
Marcus Semien is the only Texas player who is a finalist, doing so after his first full season with the Rangers.
FanSided
