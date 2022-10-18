ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season

Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Latest B/R report will anger some fans of the Detroit Pistons

The biggest question hanging over the offseason for the Detroit Pistons was whether they did enough to be competitive this season. We’ll get our first look tonight against the Orlando Magic, another team that is on the border of competition and tanking. This has caused some amount of division...
DETROIT, MI
NECN

WATCH: Jaylen Brown Speaks on Bill Russell's Legacy Before Celtics Vs. 76ers

WATCH: Jaylen Brown speaks on Bill Russell's legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics took a moment to pay tribute to the late Bill Russell before Tuesday night's season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers. C's star Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd with powerful words describing...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

5 things we learned from Celtics vs. 76ers on NBA opening night

The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers opened the NBA season Tuesday night with a classic showdown of Eastern Conference strongholds. Though the Celtics defended home court with a 126-117 win, most of the contest was a back-and-forth chess match led by dynamic duos. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points in the victory, while James Harden also dropped 35 and Joel Embiid finished with 26.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different

Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?

Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
BOSTON, MA
Doc's Sports Service

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Prediction, 10/21/2022 Preview and Pick

The Boston Celtics are headed to FTX Arena on Friday where they will try to defeat the Miami Heat. The Celtics played the 76ers and walked away with a win by a score of 126-117 in their last contest. Boston ended the game having earned a 56.1% FG percentage (46 out of 82) and buried 12 of their 35 shots from distance. From the charity stripe, the Celtics converted 22 of 28 attempts for a percentage of 78.6%. In reference to pulling down boards, they earned 36 with 6 of them being offensive. They also dished out 24 assists in this game in addition to forcing 14 turnovers and earning 8 steals. When it comes to defending, Boston allowed 50.0% from the floor on 40 out of 80 shooting. Philadelphia doled out 16 assists and had 8 steals in this game. Moreover, Philadelphia grabbed 31 boards (4 offensive, 27 defensive) and had 3 rejections. Philadelphia finished the contest at 85.7% from the charity stripe by converting 24 of their 28 attempts. They buried 13 of their 34 attempts from 3-point land. In relation to fouls, the Celtics ended up finishing with 24 while the 76ers totaled 25 fouls.
BOSTON, MA
Tide 100.9 FM

JD Davison Wears Tennessee Jersey to Celtics Season Opener

Former Alabama and current Boston Celtics guard JD Davison was spotted wearing a Tennessee jersey walking into TD Garden on Tuesday night prior to the Celtics' season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Ala., native lost a bet to fellow teammate and Volunteers basketball alumnus Grant Williams over the Alabama...
BOSTON, MA
