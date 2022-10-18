The Boston Celtics are headed to FTX Arena on Friday where they will try to defeat the Miami Heat. The Celtics played the 76ers and walked away with a win by a score of 126-117 in their last contest. Boston ended the game having earned a 56.1% FG percentage (46 out of 82) and buried 12 of their 35 shots from distance. From the charity stripe, the Celtics converted 22 of 28 attempts for a percentage of 78.6%. In reference to pulling down boards, they earned 36 with 6 of them being offensive. They also dished out 24 assists in this game in addition to forcing 14 turnovers and earning 8 steals. When it comes to defending, Boston allowed 50.0% from the floor on 40 out of 80 shooting. Philadelphia doled out 16 assists and had 8 steals in this game. Moreover, Philadelphia grabbed 31 boards (4 offensive, 27 defensive) and had 3 rejections. Philadelphia finished the contest at 85.7% from the charity stripe by converting 24 of their 28 attempts. They buried 13 of their 34 attempts from 3-point land. In relation to fouls, the Celtics ended up finishing with 24 while the 76ers totaled 25 fouls.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO