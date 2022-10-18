ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rialto, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

acwa.com

PWD’S LUV OUR H2O Drought Campaign Wins PR Award

PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) is pleased to announce that its Public Affairs team was recognized with a top award at the PRSA-LA 2022 PRism Awards event for its Luv Our H2O drought campaign. The win was in the category of Community Relations, Government. In its 58th year,...
PALMDALE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project

The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
recordgazette.net

Beaumont denies Summit Station

In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
BEAUMONT, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino Police Department hosts inaugural Coptoberfest

On Tuesday, October 4th the San Bernardino Police Department held an inaugural Coptoberfest event. The employee parking lot was transformed into a fairground with several games and vendor booths, a food booth, several bounce houses, a fire truck, a tricycle obstacle course, a petting zoo, several photo booths, a live DJ, and even some dancing by the police department’s staff and guests! The entire San Bernardino community was invited to attend.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor

(CBM) – Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iecn.com

Colton’s first Hispanic Chief of Police Henry Dominguez aims to forge a tighter relationship between law enforcement and the community

While Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. interviewed Colton Police Department Chief of Police Henry Dominguez regarding Hispanic barriers and heritage, local talent, and protecting and serving the community. “Hispanic Heritage Month allows me to look back at the history of Hispanics and how our...
COLTON, CA
solarpowerworldonline.com

1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California

Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations

The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits.   "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com

DA’s Office Receives Criminal Justice Grants Exceeding $5 Million

(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to accept $5.3 million in criminal justice grants for prosecuting everything from impaired drivers to perpetrators of healthcare fraud. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board gave District Attorney Mike Hestrin the green...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California

Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Progressive Rail Roading

Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week

The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced

A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Parolees in San Bernardino Provided A Better Chance Through SBCCD

On Thursday at the Parole Office in the city of San Bernardino, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate the opening of a unique workforce program inside of San Bernardino's Parole Office. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Cal Trans Work Program is run by the San Bernardino Community College District's Economic Development & Corporate Training team. According to Eduardo Rubio, Workforce Development Manager with the District's EDCT, the onsite office gives formerly incarcerated men a better chance at success. He spoke with KVCR's Rick Dulock just one day after the new office opened downtown.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

