Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Disturbing Home Surveillance Video Shows a California Family being Robbed While they were Enjoying a Family Dinner OutShameel ShamsYorba Linda, CA
California witness reports cylindrical UFO hovering in Ontario Airport flight pathRoger MarshOntario, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
"She's Done This Before," Sister Of Missing Woman SaysJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Related
acwa.com
PWD’S LUV OUR H2O Drought Campaign Wins PR Award
PALMDALE – Palmdale Water District (PWD) is pleased to announce that its Public Affairs team was recognized with a top award at the PRSA-LA 2022 PRism Awards event for its Luv Our H2O drought campaign. The win was in the category of Community Relations, Government. In its 58th year,...
citynewsgroup.com
San Bernardino Valley College to Rename Campus Center in Memory of Lois Carson
In honor of her dedication to the Inland Empire and decades of service as a mentor, advocate, and champion of education, San Bernardino Valley College is renaming its Campus Center as a tribute to Lois Carson, an alumna and the first person of color elected to the San Bernardino Community College District Board of Trustees.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Town Council awards construction contracts for Onaga Trail at meeting
After the Town Council’s closed meeting, the members heard the County Sheriff’s Department update report and the presentation of the Spirit of Yucca Valley Awards to Wiefels Mortuary. Last night, Sheriff Shannon Dicus presented an update from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Operation Hammer Strike, eliminating...
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
citynewsgroup.com
New Contractor Selected for Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project
The City of Moreno Valley has entered into an agreement with Skanska USA and Great American Insurance Company to continue the construction of the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project. The surety bond company, Great American Insurance Company, selected Skanska USA to complete the Moreno Beach Drive Bridge Project due to...
recordgazette.net
Beaumont denies Summit Station
In a unanimous decision after a few hours of presentations and public comments, the city of Beaumont's city council voted down a general plan amendment Tuesday evening that would have allowed Summit Station's proposed 1.2 million square foot warehouse project move forward in the former Sunny-Cal specific plan area. See...
Mayor Garcetti claims he told councilmembers in leaked tape to step down 'from the very beginning'
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told KNX News he spoke with those involved in the leaked tape containing racist remarks and told them to resign.
iecn.com
San Bernardino Police Department hosts inaugural Coptoberfest
On Tuesday, October 4th the San Bernardino Police Department held an inaugural Coptoberfest event. The employee parking lot was transformed into a fairground with several games and vendor booths, a food booth, several bounce houses, a fire truck, a tricycle obstacle course, a petting zoo, several photo booths, a live DJ, and even some dancing by the police department’s staff and guests! The entire San Bernardino community was invited to attend.
Sacramento Observer
Black Women Leaders: Newsom Is Turning His Back on Karen Bass for Mayor
(CBM) – Black Women Organized for Political Action PAC (BWOPA-PAC), California Black Women’s Collective PAC and Black women leaders throughout the state are calling out Gov. Gavin Newsom for not endorsing Congressmember Karen Bass (D-CA-37) for Los Angeles Mayor. The individuals and organizations said in a letter that...
iecn.com
Colton’s first Hispanic Chief of Police Henry Dominguez aims to forge a tighter relationship between law enforcement and the community
While Hispanic Heritage Month ended on October 15, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. interviewed Colton Police Department Chief of Police Henry Dominguez regarding Hispanic barriers and heritage, local talent, and protecting and serving the community. “Hispanic Heritage Month allows me to look back at the history of Hispanics and how our...
Gascon Recall Backers File Legal Action Over Signature Count Shortfall
Supporters of the attempt to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon filed court papers Tuesday against the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, hoping to review the thousands of signatures that were declared invalid.
solarpowerworldonline.com
1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project now online in Southern California
Axium Infrastructure and Canadian Solar subsidiaries Recurrent Energy and CSI Energy Storage today announced that Crimson Storage, a 350-MW/1,400-MWh standalone energy storage project, is now in operation and providing flexible capacity to the California grid. A fund managed by Axium owns 80% of the project and Recurrent Energy, the project developer, retains 20% ownership. CSI Energy Storage was the turnkey system integrator of the project, delivering the EPC services and will provide long-term operational services for the project.
Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations
The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.
Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster
An underworld crime figure associated with L.A.'s Armenian mob donated to the campaign to elect de Leon, who was stripped of committee assignments on Monday The post Kevin de Leon Received Hot Money Donations From Known Mobster appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
nbcpalmsprings.com
DA’s Office Receives Criminal Justice Grants Exceeding $5 Million
(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday authorized the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office to accept $5.3 million in criminal justice grants for prosecuting everything from impaired drivers to perpetrators of healthcare fraud. In a 5-0 vote without comment, the board gave District Attorney Mike Hestrin the green...
NBC Los Angeles
High Interest Rates Bring Down Home Sales in Southern California
Thanks to rising interest rates, the median price of an existing, single-family home in the Los Angeles metro area fell to $750,000 in September -- down from $765,000 in August but still up from $730,000 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today. The month-to-month drop represented a...
Progressive Rail Roading
Metrolink Arrow to begin service next week
The Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) and San Bernardino County Transportation Authority will open the new Arrow rail service on Oct. 24. More than a decade in the making, Arrow extends Metrolink's San Bernardino Line by 9 miles, featuring four new stations between San Bernardino and Redlands. The new route will also connect riders to the Inland Empire-Orange County lines, Metrolink officials said in a press release.
theavtimes.com
LA County man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced
A 24-year-old Los Angeles County man was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in federal prison Wednesday for his part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Christian Alexander Secor pleaded guilty May 19 to obstruction of an official proceeding and was sentenced in Washington, D.C., where his case was assigned along with other accused rioters arrested throughout the country.
Parolees in San Bernardino Provided A Better Chance Through SBCCD
On Thursday at the Parole Office in the city of San Bernardino, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place to celebrate the opening of a unique workforce program inside of San Bernardino's Parole Office. The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation Cal Trans Work Program is run by the San Bernardino Community College District's Economic Development & Corporate Training team. According to Eduardo Rubio, Workforce Development Manager with the District's EDCT, the onsite office gives formerly incarcerated men a better chance at success. He spoke with KVCR's Rick Dulock just one day after the new office opened downtown.
Comments / 0