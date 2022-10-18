The Board of Supervisors formally adopted new regulations Tuesday for short-term rental properties in unincorporated areas of Riverside County, establishing fees, occupancy limitations, and other requirements for owners to obtain and retain permits. "We're moving in the right direction, taking steps we need," Supervisor Chuck Washington said ahead of the 5-0 vote in favor of The post Riverside County Supervisors finalize new short-term rental regulations appeared first on KESQ.

2 DAYS AGO