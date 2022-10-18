Originally constructed by homebuilder Michael Deane, the accommodating layout was made for generations of families to come. When Michael Deane, founder of premium homebuilder Michael Deane Homes, built his own home in the beloved Tarrytown neighborhood in 2012, he set out to create an urban retreat where he and his family could reside. The 0.78-acre lot is nestled within a cul-de-sac on Richard Lane — a serene tree-filled street in the heart of the city. He was excited to use the beautiful lot to build a home that would accommodate not only his family for the coming years, but many more families to come.

