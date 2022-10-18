Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
1 Texas Eatery Among TripAdvisor's 2022 Best Of The Best Quick Bites
TripAdvisor released its "2022 Best of the Best" list.
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
Texas salon ranked among top 10 best in the country for eyebrow services: report
Self-care is important to everyone, trust us, a little tweaking of those eyebrows can also take you from a six to an eight real quick, plus getting services is therapeutic for the body and mind.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
What Can You Do With a 14-Foot Stolen Skeleton in Texas?
A wild story is making the rounds out of Austin after a person allegedly stole a 14-foot skeleton out of a front yard in broad daylight. So many parts to this story and video that baffle me. A couple of key questions that immediately pop up:. Why not steal the...
tribeza.com
Slow Fashion Festival ATX Offers a Sustainable Take on Personal Style
As New York, Paris and Milan fashion weeks have come to a close, it seems only right that one of the fastest-growing cities in America takes its own approach to fashion’s most influential time of the year. Enter Slow Fashion Festival, a different take on fashion consumption, coming to Austin Oct. 21 to 23 at Factory on 5th, a pink warehouse in the heart of East Austin.
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
tribeza.com
Joel Mozersky Revamps Tarrytown Residence with 70s-Inspired Elements
Originally constructed by homebuilder Michael Deane, the accommodating layout was made for generations of families to come. When Michael Deane, founder of premium homebuilder Michael Deane Homes, built his own home in the beloved Tarrytown neighborhood in 2012, he set out to create an urban retreat where he and his family could reside. The 0.78-acre lot is nestled within a cul-de-sac on Richard Lane — a serene tree-filled street in the heart of the city. He was excited to use the beautiful lot to build a home that would accommodate not only his family for the coming years, but many more families to come.
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
tribeza.com
Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix
Will be held at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas this Sunday, Oct. 23. Beyond the race itself, there will be an array of experiences for audiences to enjoy throughout the weekend. More than 360,00 race fans will gather to watch the exciting international sport, which experienced a rapid rise...
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
post-register.com
Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit
The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
KXAN
Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
Warrants issued for Florida mother, daughter after downtown Austin druggings, robberies
Two women from Florida are wanted in Austin after robbing more than $55,000 from multiple victims in downtown Austin, according to the Austin Police Department Robbery Unit. They were arrested outside of Texas.
lasaliberator.com
Wildflower Center Lights Up
Deep in South Austin, as the sun sets across MoPac, 16 acres of grassland light up at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light Austin” installation opened at the center on Sept. 9, but Munro has exhibited Fields of Light all over the world, including a permanent installation in Uluru, Australia. Munro was inspired by a 1992 trip to Australia when he visited Uluru, where he felt compelled to create an art piece resembling dormant seeds blooming in the night.
kut.org
What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?
It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
