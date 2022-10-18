ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
luxury-houses.net

An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million

5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Slow Fashion Festival ATX Offers a Sustainable Take on Personal Style

As New York, Paris and Milan fashion weeks have come to a close, it seems only right that one of the fastest-growing cities in America takes its own approach to fashion’s most influential time of the year. Enter Slow Fashion Festival, a different take on fashion consumption, coming to Austin Oct. 21 to 23 at Factory on 5th, a pink warehouse in the heart of East Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Joel Mozersky Revamps Tarrytown Residence with 70s-Inspired Elements

Originally constructed by homebuilder Michael Deane, the accommodating layout was made for generations of families to come. When Michael Deane, founder of premium homebuilder Michael Deane Homes, built his own home in the beloved Tarrytown neighborhood in 2012, he set out to create an urban retreat where he and his family could reside. The 0.78-acre lot is nestled within a cul-de-sac on Richard Lane — a serene tree-filled street in the heart of the city. He was excited to use the beautiful lot to build a home that would accommodate not only his family for the coming years, but many more families to come.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Formula 1 U.S. Grand Prix

Will be held at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas this Sunday, Oct. 23. Beyond the race itself, there will be an array of experiences for audiences to enjoy throughout the weekend. More than 360,00 race fans will gather to watch the exciting international sport, which experienced a rapid rise...
AUSTIN, TX
post-register.com

Castillo wows audience during Lockhart visit

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Oct. 12 co-hosted an intimate meet and greet with April Hernandez Castillo. Castillo gave a motivational speech about her trials and tribulations of how she became who she is today, an actress, author, and speaker.
LOCKHART, TX
KXAN

Thousands of dollars stolen in north Austin jugging incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was filed Tuesday for a man accused of participating in a north Austin jugging incident, according to the Austin Police Department. Davonte Ward, 28, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity—a first-degree felony. According to the arrest warrant, a man withdrew...
AUSTIN, TX
lasaliberator.com

Wildflower Center Lights Up

Deep in South Austin, as the sun sets across MoPac, 16 acres of grassland light up at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Bruce Munro’s “Field of Light Austin” installation opened at the center on Sept. 9, but Munro has exhibited Fields of Light all over the world, including a permanent installation in Uluru, Australia. Munro was inspired by a 1992 trip to Australia when he visited Uluru, where he felt compelled to create an art piece resembling dormant seeds blooming in the night.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What’s the story behind Snake Island on Lady Bird Lake?

It’s not labeled on maps or recognized in official documents, but most kayakers who have explored Lady Bird Lake east of I-35 can tell you about the forest in the middle of the lake — Snake Island. KUT listener Alex Kane wanted to know more: What’s on it?...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy