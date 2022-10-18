ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

whbc.com

TODAY is the Day – Massillon vs McKinley – the 133rd Meeting

Today is the 133rd meeting of Massillon and Mckinley and you’ll hear it live right here on 1480 WHBC and on Mix 94.1. The aultcare stadium show at noon, kickoff at 2pm. plus don’t forget our tv coverage can be seen on WIVM on spectrum cable 989 and Massillon cable 128 in tape delay at 6pm this evening.
MASSILLON, OH
WHIZ

Muskingum Co. Most Wanted

Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
parentherald.com

Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo

A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

John A.C. “Jack” Koontz – October 16, 2022

John A.C. “Jack” Koontz, 92, of Dover passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1930, in Massillon and was the son of the late Harry and Minnie Kestner Koontz. Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Koontz on June 13, 2022; his brother, Franklin Koontz, and sisters, Mary Lawrence and Harriett Gardner.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Robert E. Thompson – October 17, 2022

Robert E. Thompson, age 85, of Dover, died Monday, October 17, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison on December 4, 1936, Robert was the son of the late William and Carolyn Homan Thompson. Bob was a graduate of the...
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

Red Ribbon Week Recognized in County

Nick McWilliams reporting – As the battle against substance abuse rolls on, Red Ribbon Week is back in area schools. The national week runs from October 23rd to the 31st in 2022, and will formally be recognized at Claymont, Strasburg, and Tuscarawas Central Catholic. More than a dozen representatives...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
ysnlive.com

GARFIELD RESPONDS WITH CRUCIAL WIN

GARRETTSVILLE, OH- As we wrap up the regular season and get ready for postseason football, matchups in week 10 are always the most fun to watch. Garfield and Liberty faced off Friday night in a rematch from last season as the G-Men were looking to keep this season’s week 10 game more in their hands. Both teams started off hot with opening scores, but Garfield’s power would be too much for the Leopards as the G-Men walked away with a 56-27 victory.
AKRON, OH
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
wtuz.com

Claymont BOE Talks Concealed Carry, Tables Vote

Mary Alice Reporting – At this week’s Claymont Board of Education meeting, Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell was in attendance to talk about concealed carry in schools. Campbell stressed that he was not there to push the board or school district but was there to share scenarios and...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Ballet Accepting Pet Blanket, Towel Donations

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Ballet is stepping up to keep our furry friends warm this winter. They are taking donations of towels and blankets at the Canton Museum of Art in the 1000 block of Market Ave N In canton and five other locations.
CANTON, OH

