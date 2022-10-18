Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPDATE: OSHP: 'contained barricade incident' at Indian River Facility
Saturday afternoon, Massillon Police and multiple law enforcement agencies were dispatched to the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility to respond to an ongoing incident, according to officials.
TODAY is the Day – Massillon vs McKinley – the 133rd Meeting
Today is the 133rd meeting of Massillon and Mckinley and you’ll hear it live right here on 1480 WHBC and on Mix 94.1. The aultcare stadium show at noon, kickoff at 2pm. plus don’t forget our tv coverage can be seen on WIVM on spectrum cable 989 and Massillon cable 128 in tape delay at 6pm this evening.
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
Two names have been added to Muskingum County’s list of most wanted suspects. They are Elizabeth Ann Barnett of Nashport and Bradley Shane Shepherd of Zanesville. Barnett is 5’4 and weighs around 110lbs. She has blond hair and blue eyes. She has tattoos on her abdomen, left ankle, left wrist, right leg and right wrist.
Grieving family demands answers after brawl at Ohio high school football game
A high school football game ends with a large fight, police deploying pepper spray and an already grieving family demanding answers.
Tragedy in Ohio as Canton Teen Dies in Car Crash Near Toledo
A Canton teen died in a tragic car accident near Toledo on Sunday evening. School officials from Canton Central Catholic confirmed the unfortunate news that junior student Jacob Brown was the one who died in the crash. Maumee police responded to the fatal car crash at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday,...
John A.C. “Jack” Koontz – October 16, 2022
John A.C. “Jack” Koontz, 92, of Dover passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1930, in Massillon and was the son of the late Harry and Minnie Kestner Koontz. Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Koontz on June 13, 2022; his brother, Franklin Koontz, and sisters, Mary Lawrence and Harriett Gardner.
Robert E. Thompson – October 17, 2022
Robert E. Thompson, age 85, of Dover, died Monday, October 17, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison on December 4, 1936, Robert was the son of the late William and Carolyn Homan Thompson. Bob was a graduate of the...
Red Ribbon Week Recognized in County
Nick McWilliams reporting – As the battle against substance abuse rolls on, Red Ribbon Week is back in area schools. The national week runs from October 23rd to the 31st in 2022, and will formally be recognized at Claymont, Strasburg, and Tuscarawas Central Catholic. More than a dozen representatives...
GARFIELD RESPONDS WITH CRUCIAL WIN
GARRETTSVILLE, OH- As we wrap up the regular season and get ready for postseason football, matchups in week 10 are always the most fun to watch. Garfield and Liberty faced off Friday night in a rematch from last season as the G-Men were looking to keep this season’s week 10 game more in their hands. Both teams started off hot with opening scores, but Garfield’s power would be too much for the Leopards as the G-Men walked away with a 56-27 victory.
OHSAA playoff scenarios for every local high school football team in contention
More than 30 local teams still have a shot the playoffs this season.
Haunting in Ohio? The story of the Ceely Rose murders at Malabar Farm
LUCAS, Ohio — I am, at times, a traveler often with no specific destination in mind. So I drove that day unaware my route would take me through a picturesque area called Pleasant Valley. A tranquil drive until …. Trouble. But maybe help is across the way. That...
Ohio mayor wants to know ‘what possessed kids’ to vandalize bathrooms
The city discovered the Streetsboro City Park restrooms had been vandalized over the weekend.
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Photos: Crews rescue horses buried in mud
Several rescue crews in Ashland County helped pull two horses buried in the mud.
Coshocton Man Charged in Trafficking
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office has one man in custody following the execution of a search warrant. It took place Tuesday in the 1100 block of State Route 541 in the City of Coshocton. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Blaine A. Jacobs was formally charged with trafficking...
Claymont BOE Talks Concealed Carry, Tables Vote
Mary Alice Reporting – At this week’s Claymont Board of Education meeting, Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell was in attendance to talk about concealed carry in schools. Campbell stressed that he was not there to push the board or school district but was there to share scenarios and...
Here’s an update on the animals seized from a Bellaire, Ohio hoarding situation
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The 25 cats and kittens, eleven dogs, four chickens and one donkey were found living in deplorable conditions. They are now recovering in the care of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Dozens of animals rescued from horrific conditions at Bellaire, Ohio home Pedro the donkey is friendly, but hardly able to […]
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
Birds alert firefighters to carbon monoxide leak
How birds alerted firefighter to carbon monoxide issue
Ballet Accepting Pet Blanket, Towel Donations
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Ballet is stepping up to keep our furry friends warm this winter. They are taking donations of towels and blankets at the Canton Museum of Art in the 1000 block of Market Ave N In canton and five other locations.
