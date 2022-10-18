Read full article on original website
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale
A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item
At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Opens In 3 Weeks And We’re So Excited
After years of waiting, the chicken restaurant favorite, El Pollo Loco, is finally opening a location in Colorado on November 15th. El Pollo Loco To Open First Colorado Location On November 15th. If you're asking yourself, didn't El Pollo Loco used to be in Colorado? The answer is yes. But...
Pregnant Horses Saved From Kill Pen Now In Colorado
A seemingly horrible story has now turned into something really positive and heart warming thanks to some pretty awesome woman in Weld County. Morgan Ryan, creator of MoJo Acres Horse Rescue saved three pregnant horses from the death penalty in Oklahoma where they are now resting comfortably out in Ault.
6 Fun Facts About Colorado’s Horsetooth Reservoir
Most of us have spent at least a little bit of time at Horsetooth Reservoir in Fort Collins. If you haven't had the opportunity to do so yet, I am telling you right now, you are missing out. Even if it is just a nice afternoon drive, you need to visit Horsetooth.
25 Life Hacks Fort Collins Residents Need to Try Right Now
Everyone can find something to complain about, but I think it's safe to say that life in Fort Collins is usually a breeze. Whether you're soaking up the sun at Horsetooth Reservoir, cheering on the Rams at a Colorado State University game, or taking a stroll through Old Town, it's (almost) always a great day in the Choice City.
Grass Fire North of Boulder Prompts Road Closure, Evacuation Warning
With many still dealing with the devastation of 2021's Marshall Fire near Boulder, any smoke in the area can be unnerving. Boulder County Sheriff's Office began working a grass fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, north of the city in the Allens Lake area, around 2:45 p.m. At that time, they estimated the fire to be 8-10 acres.
Colorado’s Hidden Gem For Fall Colors Is Here In Fort Collins
Fall in Colorado is pretty epic. The aspens are legendary and the postcard worthy views are famous to people both to people that have lived here all their lives and to ones that have never even stepped foot in the state. From mid September through the end of October you...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Bad Cop Loses Job As Denver Officer After Getting Wild At Party
What could have been a life of service and honor as a Colorado police officer is now the exact opposite for one man that made some costly mistakes. According to a press release from the Denver Police Department, an officer with the force, Daniel Cabellero, 27, was fired after being arrested in Aurora.
Is This Really the Best Breakfast Burrito in Loveland?
Opinions are like *insert crude word here* in that everyone has one — especially about breakfast burritos. Still, one brave soul decided to venture into the Lovelanders Facebook group to ask: "Where in Loveland is the best breakfast burrito?" The responses flooded in, with some cautioning the asker that...
Get a Flavor-Filled Experience at These Front Range Hookah Bars
Hookahs are water pipes that are used to smoke specially-made, sweetened tobacco. At hookah bars and lounges, there's usually a pretty wide variety of flavors to pick from, ranging from fruity to decadent, and even some exotic choices. Oftentimes, the tobacco is paired with flavored tea, which adds to the overall experience.
Chamber Member Spotlight: ProSource Machinery Offers Power & Reliability
The Chamber Member Spotlight is brought to you by the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. ProSource Machinery is here for all your new and used heavy equipment needs. With locations in Denver and Platteville, the company carries new and pre-owned cranes, dozers, excavators, lifts, skid steers, attachments, and more.
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
Here’s Why Tourists Need to Leave Colorado Elk Alone
A man is lucky to be alive after a merciful Elk spared his life. According to a report from the New York Post, a tourist visiting Estes Park in Colorado got way too close for comfort to an Elk and learned a hard lesson. Rutting Season In Colorado. Rutting season...
Fort Collins Police Collecting Unwanted Guns For One Day Only – Oct 22
If you're worried about guns in your possession that you no longer want falling into the wrong persons' hands, Fort Collins Police Services will be helping with that. It's only happening for this one day, and only for three hours. How many guns will they be taking that day? Just several, or several hundred?
What’s Up With The Team Store Construction at Ball Arena? So Exciting
Some major changes are coming to Denver, Colorado's Ball Arena Box Office, and Team Store. What exactly is going on?. Major Changes To Ball Arena Team Store And Box Office In Denver. Built back in 1999 just off of I-25 in Downtown Denver, the Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) has...
Long on Laughs: Is Kristen Schaal the Funniest Person From Longmont?
She's been in a lot of things, a few of them she's been one of the stars, but she's always a "hoot." Do you know her?. I can see where not everyone has HBO, where I first saw Kristen's work. Maybe not everyone has seen the show where she did all 65 episodes. Those shows are only two of the things that this funny lady has been a part of, after growing up in Longmont.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Joshua Puls
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
The Rialto Is Going All Out for Halloween and You Don’t Want to Miss It
Spooky season is officially upon us, and the Rialto Theater is having a Halloween celebration you don't want to miss. That's right — according to a press release from Backstage Rialto, the non-profit is teaming up with the theatre to bring the Festival of Frights back to Loveland for five days of holiday fun. Here's what you can expect at the event:
