Claymont BOE Talks Concealed Carry, Tables Vote
Mary Alice Reporting – At this week’s Claymont Board of Education meeting, Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell was in attendance to talk about concealed carry in schools. Campbell stressed that he was not there to push the board or school district but was there to share scenarios and...
Upcoming Community HealthCheck
Nick McWilliams reporting – A community HealthCheck is upcoming to help residents better understand their health. The health event is on behalf of the Towpath Rotary Club in Bolivar and Zoar. On October 22nd from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., residents are welcome to the Bolivar Army Navy Garrison...
No Suspects in Sandyville Vandalism
Mary Alice Reporting – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Thursday call related to vandalism. Reports indicate that a deputy was patrolling the Village of Sandyville, around 3 am, after calls reporting obscene images. The deputy observed multiple images on the Village Hall pavilion and Basketball...
David Alan Glazer – October 19, 2022
David Alan Glazer, age 62, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. David was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert Dean and the late Beatrice (Hughes) Glazer. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1983 and was an avid Buckeye fan. David was a lifelong member of the A.S.M.E. society. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was involved in the Eucharistic Ministry.
John A.C. “Jack” Koontz – October 16, 2022
John A.C. “Jack” Koontz, 92, of Dover passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was born on February 20, 1930, in Massillon and was the son of the late Harry and Minnie Kestner Koontz. Jack was also preceded in death by his wife, Jane Koontz on June 13, 2022; his brother, Franklin Koontz, and sisters, Mary Lawrence and Harriett Gardner.
Robert E. Thompson – October 17, 2022
Robert E. Thompson, age 85, of Dover, died Monday, October 17, 2022, in Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Dennison on December 4, 1936, Robert was the son of the late William and Carolyn Homan Thompson. Bob was a graduate of the...
Jimmy D. Greenleaf – October 16, 2022
Jimmy D. Greenleaf, age 76, of Sherrodsville, Ohio, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Medical Center at Canton following a five-week illness. He was born December 3, 1945, in Sutton, West Virginia, and was the son of the late Donald and Ruby (White) Greenleaf. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Greenleaf.
Paul R. Frey – October 18, 2022
Paul R. Frey, 79, of Midvale passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital at Canton. He was born on May 10, 1943, in Dover and was the son of the late Paul E. and Ruth Knipe Frey. Paul was also preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, June (Don) Winkler, and his mother-in-law, Wanda Zeigler.
