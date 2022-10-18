David Alan Glazer, age 62, passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in New Philadelphia, Ohio. David was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Robert Dean and the late Beatrice (Hughes) Glazer. He graduated from Ohio State University in 1983 and was an avid Buckeye fan. David was a lifelong member of the A.S.M.E. society. He was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was involved in the Eucharistic Ministry.

NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO