Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries

A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Street Takeover Driver Wrecked, Arrested By Police

Street takeovers are annoying and sometimes deadly, plus they make gearheads look like we’re all thugs, so we have zero sympathy for anyone who participates in them. That’s why we openly laugh at this kid who thought he’d use his clapped-out Hyundai Genesis to run from Arkansas State Police, only to get a gnarly PIT done on him, his car wrecked, and his mommy to show up on the scene.

