Tow truck driver sensed 'evil' as he transported woman later accused of dismembering landlord
Antonio Coria says he sensed “an evil presence” the night he believes he was almost murdered. He had been hired Monday to pick up Sandra Kolalou on the Northwest Side and bring her to Foster Beach.
3 Women From Green Goblin Gang Charged With Second Degree Robbery
According to the NYPD, three women are now charged in relation to the alleged green goblin gang attack on two ladies inside a Manhattan subway train. Green Goblin Gang Subway Attack.Screenshot of the video recorded by a passanger.
Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries
A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
Street Takeover Driver Wrecked, Arrested By Police
Street takeovers are annoying and sometimes deadly, plus they make gearheads look like we’re all thugs, so we have zero sympathy for anyone who participates in them. That’s why we openly laugh at this kid who thought he’d use his clapped-out Hyundai Genesis to run from Arkansas State Police, only to get a gnarly PIT done on him, his car wrecked, and his mommy to show up on the scene.
Woman gets probation for confrontation with Black bicyclists
A white woman charged with a hate crime following a confrontation where she told a group of Black men in 2020 that they couldn't be at a suburban Chicago beach has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a lesser charge
