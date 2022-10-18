Street takeovers are annoying and sometimes deadly, plus they make gearheads look like we’re all thugs, so we have zero sympathy for anyone who participates in them. That’s why we openly laugh at this kid who thought he’d use his clapped-out Hyundai Genesis to run from Arkansas State Police, only to get a gnarly PIT done on him, his car wrecked, and his mommy to show up on the scene.

14 DAYS AGO