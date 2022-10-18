ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vols trio among the top SEC performers in Week 7

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
What a wild Week 7 it was in the SEC.

The biggest story revolved around a 15-year skid that finally came to an end. There is still a smell of cigar smoke coming out of Neyland Stadium. Tennessee firmly put themselves in the College Football Playoffs discussion with that win over Alabama.

The blowout of the week came from the Georgia Bulldogs who knocked off Vanderbilt 55-0. A 24-point second quarter helped the Arkansas Razorbacks distance themselves against BYU. We also witnessed the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels slug their way to victory.

With Week 8 on the horizon, our editorial team weighs in on the top performers in the SEC from last weekend’s action. Each editor voted on seven different categories.

The Voters:

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 9

It was a clean sweep for the Vols’ head coach as his offense helped end the 15-year winless streak against Alabama.

Quarterback of the Week

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 9

Another clean sweep as Hooker earned each editor’s vote for the quarterback of the week.

Stats vs Alabama:

70% Comp | 385 Yards | 12.8 YPA | 5 TDs | 1 INT

14 Carries | 56 Yards | 4.0 YPC

Co-Running Back of the Week

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks

Total Votes: 3

Sanders earned co-running back of the week from our editors for his performance against BYU. The Hogs won 52-35.

Stats vs BYU:

15 Carries | 175 Yards | 11.7 YPC | 2 TDs

Co-Running Back of the Week

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tank Bigsby, Auburn Tigers

Total Votes: 3

Bigsby’s performance against Ole Miss earned him co-running back of the week honors from our editorial team despite Auburn losing 48-34 in Oxford.

Stats vs Ole Miss:

20 Carries | 179 Yards | 9.0 YPC | 2 TDs

Wide Receiver of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 9

Another clean sweep for a Vols player this week. Hyatt caught six passes and five went for touchdowns against Alabama.

Stats vs Alabama:

8 Targets | 6 Receptions | 207 Yards | 34.5 YPR | 5 TDs

Offensive MVP of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 6

Hooker takes the MVP spot this week, and Jalin Hyatt took home the other three votes so once again it is all about Tennessee.

Defensive MVP of the Week

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Baskerville, LSU Tigers

Total Votes: 3

Baskerville narrowly edged out DeAndre Square for the defensive MVP for Week 7.

Stats vs Florida:

11 Tackles | 7 Solo | 1 Sack | 1 TFL | 1 PBU

Newcomer of the Week

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniel, LSU Tigers

Total Votes: 3

Daniel held off Jahmyr Gibbs and Quinshon Judkins for the newcomer of the week honors for his performance against Florida.

Stats vs Florida:

71.9% Comp | 349 Yards | 10.9 YPA | 3 TDs

14 Carries | 44 Yards | 3.1 YPC | 3 TDs

Related
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Urban Meyer reacts to Tennessee’s win over Alabama, Hendon Hooker’s performance

Former national championship head coach Urban Meyer had a lot of praise for Tennessee starting quarterback Hendon Hooker after an incredible win against rival Alabama. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a shot right there,” Meyer said during Urban’s Take with Tim May, per On3. “His name is all over the country now and it should be. But that was checkmate moment. That was one of those moments you practice and you never sometimes get until that one moment you get it, and he called the right play but more importantly the players executed.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
AL.com

Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
atozsports.com

Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”

Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
NASHVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

catch up quick

Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

College football rankings: Tennessee, Michigan headline Kirk Herbstreit's top-10 teams from Week 7

Tennessee without a doubt stole the show in college football's Week 7 action, and the Vols highlight Kirk Herbstreit's top-10 performing teams from Week 7. Michigan also made a statement against Penn State, but the Vols snapped a 15-game losing streak against Alabama. It marked the first time they won since 2006, which was Nick Saban's first year with the Crimson Tide.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee momentum will continue with five-star QB Nico Iamaleava, analyst says

Tennessee's football momentum is just the tip of the iceberg for what's in store for the program moving forward, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins. The arrival of five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava as the crown jewel of the 2023 class means the offensive fireworks are just getting started in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

