Vols trio among the top SEC performers in Week 7

What a wild Week 7 it was in the SEC.

The biggest story revolved around a 15-year skid that finally came to an end. There is still a smell of cigar smoke coming out of Neyland Stadium. Tennessee firmly put themselves in the College Football Playoffs discussion with that win over Alabama.

The blowout of the week came from the Georgia Bulldogs who knocked off Vanderbilt 55-0. A 24-point second quarter helped the Arkansas Razorbacks distance themselves against BYU. We also witnessed the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels slug their way to victory.

With Week 8 on the horizon, our editorial team weighs in on the top performers in the SEC from last weekend’s action. Each editor voted on seven different categories.

The Voters:

AJ Spurr, Alabama

E Wayne, Arkansas

Taylor Jones, Auburn

Adam Dubbin, Florida

Joe Vitale, Georgia

Tyler Nettuno, LSU

Dan Harralson,

Joey Ickes, Texas A&M

Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:

Head Coach of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 9

It was a clean sweep for the Vols’ head coach as his offense helped end the 15-year winless streak against Alabama.

Quarterback of the Week

Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 9

Another clean sweep as Hooker earned each editor’s vote for the quarterback of the week.

Stats vs Alabama:

70% Comp | 385 Yards | 12.8 YPA | 5 TDs | 1 INT

14 Carries | 56 Yards | 4.0 YPC

Co-Running Back of the Week

Gabriel Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks

Total Votes: 3

Sanders earned co-running back of the week from our editors for his performance against BYU. The Hogs won 52-35.

Stats vs BYU:

15 Carries | 175 Yards | 11.7 YPC | 2 TDs

Co-Running Back of the Week

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Tank Bigsby, Auburn Tigers

Total Votes: 3

Bigsby’s performance against Ole Miss earned him co-running back of the week honors from our editorial team despite Auburn losing 48-34 in Oxford.

Stats vs Ole Miss:

20 Carries | 179 Yards | 9.0 YPC | 2 TDs

Wide Receiver of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 9

Another clean sweep for a Vols player this week. Hyatt caught six passes and five went for touchdowns against Alabama.

Stats vs Alabama:

8 Targets | 6 Receptions | 207 Yards | 34.5 YPR | 5 TDs

Offensive MVP of the Week

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers

Total Votes: 6

Hooker takes the MVP spot this week, and Jalin Hyatt took home the other three votes so once again it is all about Tennessee.

Defensive MVP of the Week

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Baskerville, LSU Tigers

Total Votes: 3

Baskerville narrowly edged out DeAndre Square for the defensive MVP for Week 7.

Stats vs Florida:

11 Tackles | 7 Solo | 1 Sack | 1 TFL | 1 PBU

Newcomer of the Week

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jayden Daniel, LSU Tigers

Total Votes: 3

Daniel held off Jahmyr Gibbs and Quinshon Judkins for the newcomer of the week honors for his performance against Florida.

Stats vs Florida:

71.9% Comp | 349 Yards | 10.9 YPA | 3 TDs

14 Carries | 44 Yards | 3.1 YPC | 3 TDs