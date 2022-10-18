Vols trio among the top SEC performers in Week 7
What a wild Week 7 it was in the SEC.
The biggest story revolved around a 15-year skid that finally came to an end. There is still a smell of cigar smoke coming out of Neyland Stadium. Tennessee firmly put themselves in the College Football Playoffs discussion with that win over Alabama.
The blowout of the week came from the Georgia Bulldogs who knocked off Vanderbilt 55-0. A 24-point second quarter helped the Arkansas Razorbacks distance themselves against BYU. We also witnessed the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels slug their way to victory.
With Week 8 on the horizon, our editorial team weighs in on the top performers in the SEC from last weekend’s action. Each editor voted on seven different categories.
The Voters:
- AJ Spurr, Alabama
- E Wayne, Arkansas
- Taylor Jones, Auburn
- Adam Dubbin, Florida
- Joe Vitale, Georgia
- Tyler Nettuno, LSU
- Dan Harralson,
- Joey Ickes, Texas A&M
Without further ado, let’s dive into the selections made by our editorial team:
Head Coach of the Week
Josh Heupel, Tennessee Volunteers
Total Votes: 9
It was a clean sweep for the Vols’ head coach as his offense helped end the 15-year winless streak against Alabama.
Quarterback of the Week
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers
Total Votes: 9
Another clean sweep as Hooker earned each editor’s vote for the quarterback of the week.
Stats vs Alabama:
70% Comp | 385 Yards | 12.8 YPA | 5 TDs | 1 INT
14 Carries | 56 Yards | 4.0 YPC
Co-Running Back of the Week
Raheim Sanders, Arkansas Razorbacks
Total Votes: 3
Sanders earned co-running back of the week from our editors for his performance against BYU. The Hogs won 52-35.
Stats vs BYU:
15 Carries | 175 Yards | 11.7 YPC | 2 TDs
Co-Running Back of the Week
Tank Bigsby, Auburn Tigers
Total Votes: 3
Bigsby’s performance against Ole Miss earned him co-running back of the week honors from our editorial team despite Auburn losing 48-34 in Oxford.
Stats vs Ole Miss:
20 Carries | 179 Yards | 9.0 YPC | 2 TDs
Wide Receiver of the Week
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee Volunteers
Total Votes: 9
Another clean sweep for a Vols player this week. Hyatt caught six passes and five went for touchdowns against Alabama.
Stats vs Alabama:
8 Targets | 6 Receptions | 207 Yards | 34.5 YPR | 5 TDs
Offensive MVP of the Week
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee Volunteers
Total Votes: 6
Hooker takes the MVP spot this week, and Jalin Hyatt took home the other three votes so once again it is all about Tennessee.
Defensive MVP of the Week
Micah Baskerville, LSU Tigers
Total Votes: 3
Baskerville narrowly edged out DeAndre Square for the defensive MVP for Week 7.
Stats vs Florida:
11 Tackles | 7 Solo | 1 Sack | 1 TFL | 1 PBU
Newcomer of the Week
Jayden Daniel, LSU Tigers
Total Votes: 3
Daniel held off Jahmyr Gibbs and Quinshon Judkins for the newcomer of the week honors for his performance against Florida.
Stats vs Florida:
71.9% Comp | 349 Yards | 10.9 YPA | 3 TDs
14 Carries | 44 Yards | 3.1 YPC | 3 TDs
