COLD: Today will feature a cloudless sky over Alabama, but temperatures won’t get past the mid 50s over the northern half of the state with a very cool northwest wind of 10-20 mph. This is what we expect in early January; for example the average high for Birmingham on January 1 is 54. Some places could establish a new record low maximum today… the current “record low high” for Birmingham today is 55, set in 1955.

