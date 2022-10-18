Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Kings Dominion Amusement Park in Virginia to Stay Open Year-Round
Roller coasters and amusement park funnel cakes aren’t just for summer anymore. Kings Dominion in Doswell, Virginia, announced plans to welcome thrill-seekers year-round starting next year. The park, about 85 miles south of D.C., will add weekends in January, February and early March of 2023 to its calendar, the...
Kings Dominion to stay open all year long
“We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months," Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager, said.
Mini-Greek Festival offers food, music and dancing in Richmond
The Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Richmond will be hosting a three-day Mini-Greek Festival next month, filled with traditional Greek food and entertainment.
It’s time to ‘winterize’ your home — inside and outside
As temperatures drop and Central Virginia anticipates its first frosts of the season, homeowners are beginning to brace themselves — and their homes — for chillier weather ahead.
How you can spend the night on a pirate ship in Virginia's Northern Neck
The two-bedroom boat comes complete with a crew of skeletons ready to set sail, a full kitchen and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and TV.
‘We’re failing’: Richmond won’t open cold weather shelter until at least mid-November
The city won't have a new seasonal shelter ready until at least mid-November, a reality that led a councilwoman to say Richmond is "failing."
StormTracker8: Warmer through Saturday and then some rain
Looks like we warm another 4 or 5 degrees for tomorrow over the area.
RVA Bacon Festival returns to Richmond’s 17th Street Market this Sunday
The RVA Bacon Festival is this weekend and will take place at the 17th Street Market in Richmond. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Oct. 23.
livability.com
Central Virginia Celebrates Black-Owned Wineries
Black-owned wineries tell the story of their craft and how business in the Central Virginia region is ripe for growth. ‘Wine doesn’t have to be this untouchable and unreachable societal thing.’. Black-owned wineries are among the smallest minority of winemakers. Still, Central Virginia is proud to have two: Sweet...
Richmond airport announces first-ever direct flight to Phoenix
The announcement made on Wednesday, Oct. 19 detailed that the flight would be offered through Breeze Airways starting Feb. 10. Since the carrier began service in May 2021, it has steadily increased its offerings from Richmond, including nonstop flights to New York, Las Vegas, San Francisco, New Orleans and more.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Emporia Storage Auction scheduled Saturday
The treasure hunt is on as Emporia Storage has a unit auction scheduled at its three facilities in the city beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday. If you go to a storage unit auction, will it be like what you see on television on reality shows? “Somewhat, yes,” said auctioneer Carla Harris of Emporia. “The bidding is fast. There’s mystery and intrigue. You never know what you will find inside.”
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: The Town of Richmond
In 1853, when Isaac Roop established his place in Lassen County history by claiming the land that Susanville now occupies, the town of Richmond didn’t exist. It was the fertile soil that first drew attention, and the gold that piqued the interest of those who dreamed of vast wealth.
cbs19news
Department of Forestry reminds people to not move firewood from one location to another
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Forestry wants people to be aware that they should not move firewood from one location to another. The concern is from bugs and pests that harm trees and can "hitchhike" with you as you transfer the wood to a new location.
NBC12
Haunted car wash coming to Richmond starting Oct. 21
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Get ready for some scary and sudsy fun in Richmond starting this Friday!. Tommy’s Express Car Wash will transform its three Richmond locations into a Tunnel of Terror:. 3110 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond, VA 23220. 7048 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond, VA 23225. 10100 Hull...
Come On Get Happy at Latitude Seafood Co.
Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook gives three reasons why Happy Hour at Latitude Seafood Co. will make you sing. Or at least think about singing and other pop culture references. I wasn’t thinking about the Partridge Family this morning, but I was thinking about great Richmond Happy Hours....
Dominion Energy wants to turn vacant Richmond lot into electric vehicle charging park
Dominion Energy plans to fill its vacant block in downtown Richmond with a "clean energy park" with green space, walking paths and nearly 30 electric vehicle charging spaces available 24/7.
NBC12
Proposed trail looks to connect southside neighborhoods
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond leaders take a step forward on a Southside project 12 years in the making. The James River Branch Trail would stretch between 49th Street and Hopkins Road, passing George Wythe High School and Southside Plaza. The initial idea, proposed in 2010, looked to convert an abandoned...
Dominion is charged-up over plans for this downtown Richmond block
Dominion said it is aiming to have the project mostly complete by early 2024, subject to various approvals and reviews.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
cbs19news
Louisa winery, brewery wins QuadTank competition
GORDONSVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Louisa County business was the big winner at a Quad County Business Summit competition last week. Southern Revere Cellars won the fourth annual QuadTank Pitch Competition. Four businesses from Louisa, Fluvanna, Greene, Orange and Madison counties competed, presenting their ideas to support or implement...
