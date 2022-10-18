Police fired at, arrested man who allegedly went on shooting spree through northeast Aurora

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo officials discuss growth, seek public comment about Parker RoadNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Castle Rock moves forward on Brickyard rec centerMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
Officers who shot suspect in Commerce City won't face charges, DA decides
The officers involved in the 2021 shooting of Oscar Gurrola will not face charges, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday. Police responded to a fight between two males in the middle of the road near the 7500 block of Brighton Road in Commerce City on Nov. 29, 2021. Sergeant Megan...
Man arrested, accused of killing woman at Brighton hotel
The Brighton Police Department says a man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room.
Resident won't be charged for killing teens reportedly stealing marijuana
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — No charges will be filed after a man shot and killed two teens in his backyard earlier this month, Northglenn Police Department and 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a joint statement Wednesday. The 16- and 15-year-old juveniles were armed with a machete and semi-automatic...
Family car theft ring busted, six arrested for over 50 counts of alleged crime
A multi-agency law enforcement task force busted up a family car-theft ring that involved six suspects and multiple luxury vehicles, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office. At a press conference Wednesday, representatives of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, interim Aurora Police Chief Daniel Oates and district attorney's office...
No charges for man who shot, killed 2 teens in Northglenn
There will be no charges filed against the resident of a home who shot and killed two teenage trespassing suspects earlier this month. Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason, along with Northglenn Police Chief Jim May, have determined that the man acted in self-defense during an exchange of gunfire with the suspects. The shooting happened on Oct. 2 about 2 p.m. at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn. Detectives said the residents of the home saw an unknown and uninvited male in their backyard cutting leaves and branches from their marijuana plant with a machete. That's when a resident...
Denver Sheriff faces internal investigation after officer drank at party, crashed his car
DENVER — Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins is the subject of an internal investigation in the wake of a one-car crash involving one of the department’s officers, 9Wants to Know has learned. That officer, Sgt. Jerry Sherrod, admitted to police he drank whiskey at a birthday party for Diggins...
Neighbors question delayed response to Aurora shootings
Aurora Police say dispatchers started receiving 911 calls from the complex at 12:01 a.m., but police were not dispatched until 12:10 a.m., arriving at 12:14 a.m.
Motorcycle crash, suspect search leads to secure perimeter for some schools
The Westminster Police Department says some schools in Westminster were put on secure perimeter Wednesday morning after a suspect crashed his motorcycle and hid in a yard.
No charges for resident who shot 2 teens in his yard
The Northglenn Police Department and the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office have come to the conclusion that no arrests or charges will be filed in the deadly shooting of two teenage boys who attempted to get into a Northglenn backyard.
Human remains found behind Thornton High School
Police say there is no threat to the public.
Denver Police officer fired after arrest in Aurora
DENVER — A Denver Police Department (DPD) officer was arrested Saturday on multiple charges including domestic violence. DPD said he's been fired. Daniel Caballero, 27, was taken into custody by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on suspicion of the following charges, DPD said Tuesday:. Harassment - domestic violence. Menacing.
sentinelcolorado.com
Six indicted in ‘sophisticated’ Denver-area identity theft and robbery scheme
CENTENNIAL | Several people have been indicted for their roles in an alleged criminal scheme where suspects bought luxury cars under stolen identities and then used the illegally-purchased vehicles to commit robberies in the metro Denver area. Convenience stores in Aurora, Denver and Thornton were robbed by the group, while...
6 suspects arrested in 'large-scale criminal operation'
AURORA, Colo — Authorities announced that a group of friends and family members in a "large-scale criminal operation" were indicted. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said the group participated in a series of events that involved identity theft, forgery operation resulting in multiple fraudulent purchases of luxury vehicles, aggravated motor vehicle theft, and aggravated robberies and burglaries.
Fired officer reportedly got drunk, pulled gun on man
A rookie Denver police officer arrested over the weekend reportedly got drunk, harassed his girlfriend and pulled a gun on a man, arrest documents show.
Brothers charged in 2021 double homicide case
The Denver district attorney has charged two brothers in a 2021 double homicide that occurred at a house party.
Elementary student finds father’s handgun in backpack
A father faces a misdemeanor charge after police say he left a gun in his child's backpack, and the child found the gun at school.
Vehicle wanted in connection to serious multi-car crash
Police are working to identify a vehicle that was involved in a multi-car crash that occurred on the flyover from northbound Interstate 225 to westbound Interstate 70 and seriously injured multiple people.
Traveler’s vehicle stolen from Denver airport garage
A man who flew to Las Vegas for the weekend said he returned to find his vehicle stolen from the garage at Denver International Airport.
Neighbors fearful after deadly house party shooting
Neighbors along Dakin Street are still emotional and frightened days after a house party shooting that left one person dead and seven others hurt.
9News
Denver tattoo shop fundraises for victims killed by suspected drunk driver
Colorado State Patrol says two people were fixing a tire when a woman drove onto the shoulder and hit them. Family has identified the victims as Amber and Elijah.
Comments / 0