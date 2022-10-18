Police fired at, arrested man who allegedly went on shooting spree through northeast Aurora

There will be no charges filed against the resident of a home who shot and killed two teenage trespassing suspects earlier this month. Adams County District Attorney Brian Mason, along with Northglenn Police Chief Jim May, have determined that the man acted in self-defense during an exchange of gunfire with the suspects. The shooting happened on Oct. 2 about 2 p.m. at a home on Pearl Street in Northglenn. Detectives said the residents of the home saw an unknown and uninvited male in their backyard cutting leaves and branches from their marijuana plant with a machete. That's when a resident...

NORTHGLENN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO