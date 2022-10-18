Read full article on original website
Related
‘Southern Charm’: Has Taylor Ann Green Finally Moved on From Shep Rose…with Austen Kroll?
‘Southern Charm’ stars Taylor Ann Green and Shep Rose recently split after two years and some questionable behavior on his part.
bravotv.com
Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection
The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
‘Southern Charm’ Cast Reveals If They’d Let Thomas Ravenel Back On The Show at BravoCon 2022
It’s the last day of BravoCon 2022 and the tea is still being spilt! Hosted by Spotify’s Lea Palmieri, the “Southern Charmers” panel featured all of your favorite Bravolebrities: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Shep Rose. Needlessly to say, this crammed-with-favorites panel was treated to a full audience of Bravoholics ready to hang on their every word. If anyone was hungover (hey, BravoCon is not for the faint of heart), they certainly didn’t show it. Everyone was looking gorgeous and more than...
msn.com
Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022
Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
urbanbellemag.com
Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA
“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
Everything the ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Has Said About Craig Conover’s Relationship With Paige DeSorbo: He’s ‘Changed’
A Bravo-mance in the making! Southern Charm’s Craig Conover and Winter House’s Paige DeSorbo were friends for years before they started dating — but their castmates saw it coming from a mile away. “It’s something that I thought was going to happen in the [Winter House] but...
Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup
Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo Is Not Happy Craig Conover Revealed She Has a New Boyfriend After Whitney Fling: ‘What the Hell?’
Spilling the beans! Naomie Olindo got real about whether she gave Craig Conover permission to share her current relationship status. The Southern Charm star, 30, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, October 14, that she was surprised Craig, 33, revealed that she is dating someone new. “I know, what the...
Taylor Ann Green Shades James Kennedy After Diss About ‘Southern Charm’ Girls’ Looks
Crossover drama! As the casts of Southern Charm and Vanderpump Rules partied together at BravoCon, things got awkward. James Kennedy was in the hot seat during a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping on Saturday, October 15, when Andy Cohen asked about Page Six’s report that the 30-year-old DJ was overheard saying there […]
Taylor Ann Green Opened up About Her Older Sister's Health During the 'Southern Charm' Reunion
The first part of the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion featured plenty of drama and disagreements among the Charmers, but it also highlighted a few poignant and emotional moments along the way. During Part 1 of the reunion, which aired on Oct. 6, longtime star Austen Kroll talked about his...
'FBI: Most Wanted': Keisha Castle-Hughes Teases "Blossoming Friendships" in Season 4 Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 5. When one of their own goes missing, the agents on the Fugitive Task Force are faced with their greatest mission to date in Season 4, Episode 5 of the hit procedural drama FBI: Most Wanted. During...
AOL Corp
'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members
Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
'Station 19' Viewers Still Ask Where the Show Is Filmed — Here's the Answer
ABC's firefighting drama Station 19 is now in its sixth season, but one question has continued to pop up amongst the fan base since the series premiered in 2018. While the action takes place in and around the fictional Seattle Fire Station 19, viewers want to know if the episodes are actually filmed in Washington state.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
27K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0