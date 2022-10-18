ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bravotv.com

Naomie Olindo's "New Man" Has a Southern Charm Connection

The Southern Charm cast member teased a new relationship at BravoCon 2022 — and Shep Rose knows who he is. During the Southern Charm Season 8 reunion, Naomie Olindo was asked by host Andy Cohen if she and Whitney Sudler-Smith were still “dating,” Naomie confirmed they were not, but that they were "still great friends."
Decider.com

‘Southern Charm’ Cast Reveals If They’d Let Thomas Ravenel Back On The Show at BravoCon 2022

It’s the last day of BravoCon 2022 and the tea is still being spilt! Hosted by Spotify’s Lea Palmieri, the “Southern Charmers” panel featured all of your favorite Bravolebrities: Patricia Altschul, Venita Aspen, Leva Bonaparte, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Green, Marcie Hobbs, Austen Kroll, Madison LeCroy, Naomie Olindo, and Shep Rose. Needlessly to say, this crammed-with-favorites panel was treated to a full audience of Bravoholics ready to hang on their every word. If anyone was hungover (hey, BravoCon is not for the faint of heart), they certainly didn’t show it. Everyone was looking gorgeous and more than...
msn.com

Real Housewives Producers Confirm A Wild Rumor About Leah McSweeny At BravoCon 2022

Leah McSweeney's two-season run on "The Real Housewives of New York City" was a tale of two very different seasons. During the first season, she was a breath of fresh air for the franchise and seemed like a suitable replacement for the departing Bethenny Frankel. McSweeney was unafraid to stand up to a woman like Ramona Singer, but at the same time, she provided fun, youthful energy to the show that only Tinsley Mortimer was providing at the time (via People). However, the second season didn't go as well for her. In McSweeney's defense, a lot was going on during its second run, including her grandmother's death, the early days of COVID-19, and a seismic age difference in the cast (via Bravo).
urbanbellemag.com

Carlos King Addresses Kenya Moore & Martell Holt Clashing While Filming RHOA

“Love and Marriage Huntsville” Executive Producer Carlos King confirms the rumors. Rumors are swirling after “Love and Marriage Huntsville” star Martell Holt‘s appearance with Sheree Whitfield at Aaron Ross’ birthday. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cameras were present and allegedly captured a conversation between Sheree’s friend and fellow peach holder Kenya Moore and Martell.
Us Weekly

Southern Charm’s Craig Conover Says Ex Naomie Olindo Is Dating Someone New After Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup

Moving on. Southern Charm’s Craig Conover revealed ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo’s relationship status following her season 8 hookup with Whitney Sudler-Smith. “She’s been dating someone for six months,” the 33-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 12, while promoting season 2 of Winter House. “She has her own life and I have mine.”
AOL Corp

'The Real Housewives of New York City': Meet the All-New Cast Members

Bravo is headed back to the social circles of the Big Apple for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City -- featuring an entirely new cast!. News of the brand new cast first broke during a live taping of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen at BravoCon 2022 on Sunday, when the new RHONY housewives walked out onto the stage and surprised fans in attendance.
