barb
2d ago

Wonder how many are duplicates? A friend received three ballots. One for her deceased husband, one to her married name and another to her single name. Can someone tell me how this can happen

WZZM 13

West Michigan counties seeing high absentee ballot numbers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck explains that security and election safety is their number one priority when it comes to elections, no matter the year. "I think it's really important for voters to know that you know, the system is secure, the system is maintained...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

How to Vote in Michigan’s 2022 Elections

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Michigan’s Nov. 8 general election will decide races for governor, U.S. House and for seats in the state legislature. The state’s primary was Aug. 2. A voter casts a ballot at a polling place in Detroit. Essential info:. Absentee voting: All registered voters...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Hill

Nearly twice as many Michigan absentee ballots requested as in 2018

Almost twice as many absentee ballots have been requested in Michigan for the upcoming midterm elections as were requested in 2018. Just over 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent to Wolverine State voters for November’s elections, with less than three weeks left until Election Day, according to the Michigan Department of State. Of these ballots, 432,960 have been returned so far.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Two newcomers face off in race for Kent County Board’s 15th District

KENT COUNTY, MI – Two challengers will square off at the Nov. 8 election in a race to represent Kent County’s 15th District. Democrat Lisa S. Oliver-King will face Republican Brian Boersema in the November general election for the county board seat representing a narrow strip of Grand Rapids that starts downtown at Fulton Street on the northern border and ends at 44th Street.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Incumbent faces challenger for state House seat representing 3 West Michigan counties

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Incumbent state Rep. Luke Meerman, R-Coopersville, faces a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 election for the state House’s 89th District. Meerman will face Democrat Sharon McConnon in the race for the state House seat representing the eastern half of Ottawa County, including Coopersville and Allendale, north of Georgetown Township and Zeeland.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Should a Michigan village be dissolved? Local voters will decide

BREEDSVILLE, MI -- Voters will decide in November’s election if Breedsville shall remain an incorporated village, or instead vacate its village status to be governed by the surrounding township. If approved by two-thirds of voters in the township that includes the village of Breedsville, all property now in the...
BREEDSVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Is ‘split ticket’ voting allowed in Michigan elections? How does it work?

Election Day is getting closer and closer for Michigan voters, though voting is already well underway with absentee voting. The voting process in Michigan is fairly straightforward, but there is some confusion about when voters can vote a “split ticket,” which means voting for candidates in more than one political party.
MICHIGAN STATE
Roll Call Online

In Michigan, the same issues motivate voters in different ways

Gary Spagnuolo usually votes for Republicans, but this year he plans to support Elissa Slotkin, the Democrat seeking a third term in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Steven O’Shaugnessey is moving in the opposite direction. Even though he is a Republican, he voted for Slotkin two years ago. But this year, he cast an absentee ballot for GOP challenger Tom Barrett, 41, an Army veteran and state senator who faces Slotkin in a redrawn district.
MICHIGAN STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What's on your Michigan ballot? Know before you go:

MICHIGAN, USA — November's election is fast approaching. It's important to know what will be on your ballot so you're prepared to cast your vote confidently this election season. Not all ballots in West Michigan will look the same, depending on your location. The Michigan Department of State has...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

5 candidates for the Jenison school board square off in Nov. 8 election

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — Five candidates are on the ballot for two, six-year seats on the Jenison Board of Education in the November general election. Two incumbents are seeking reelection. Current school board treasurer Mark Richter and Trustee William Waalkes are on the Nov. 8 ballot with candidates Alex Abramajtys, Jennifer Thomas Griffin and Donna Mooney for the at-large positions ending in 2028.
JENISON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Rural Maple Valley Schools caught in national debate on LGBTQ youth

It was high school homecoming in Vermontville. An autumn chill settled into downtown as a parade of fire trucks, pickups and tractors rumbled down the eight-block parade route. Children and adults lined the sides of the road, showered in candy tossed by people on the various entries. There was the...
VERMONTVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

The Allegan County News is now available FREE

I’ve learned some of us in rural Michigan are slow to take to change. We are set in our ways and would like life to be slower and more purposeful like it was 20 years ago. Unfortunately, that simply can’t be. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

