thedigitalfix.com
Jason actor Kane Hodder refused to film this Friday the 13th scene
Jason Voorhees is one of the great icons of horror movies. The hockey mask, the machete: he’s just so imposing and menacing, and most don’t live to tell the tale if they see him. But even hardened killers have their limits, and for Jason it’s dogs. During...
15 Must-See 2022 Horror Movies for Halloween and Where to Watch Them
Here's a look at the top 15 horror movies for audiences to add to their watch list for Halloween 2022.
37 horror movies that will actually scare you
For filmmakers, horror is one of the toughest genres to get right.Mastering a scare is something that only the most gifted of directors can manage, and there are a lot of films out that that fall very short when trying to terrify their audience.Those that do deliver, though, succeed with aplomb: John Carpenter, George Romero and Get Out director Jordan Peele to name but a few.For those on the hunt for scares, it can be quite hard out there, but fret no more – we’ve compiled the scariest horror films on offer, ranging from German Expressionist films from the...
Brendan Fraser Wants To Do Another 'Mummy' Movie, Says Tom Cruise Reboot Wasn't 'Fun'
Brendan Fraser became a star when “The Mummy” hit theaters in 1999 and spawned a beloved trilogy, which was rebooted without him in 2017 to disastrous results. Fortunately for fans, Fraser is open to reprising his role — and he has an idea of why the Tom Cruise-helmed reboot flopped.
Don't Blow Away! 'Twister' Is Finally Getting a Sequel Film
The original 1996 film Twister included an ensemble cast of Hollywood superstars playing amateur storm chasers. The project was the second-highest-grossing film of the year and cemented in film history for its special effects. Now, fans of the original are getting a Twister sequel film, according to Deadline. Article continues...
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
GamesRadar
A new horror movie is so terrifying that people are fainting and vomiting
The director of Terrifier 2 has said reports of people vomiting are "100% legit"
‘Halloween Ends’: John Carpenter Reveals How He Feels About the End of the Trilogy
John Carpenter was the mastermind behind 1978's 'Halloween,' but here's what he thought about how 'Halloween Ends' concludes the latest timeline.
Polygon
The 14 best thrillers to watch on Netflix
It’s a genre that lacks the typical signifiers that something like horror, comedy, or romance might, but you know it when you feel it. Thrillers are exciting — it’s right there in the name — whether they come from the world of crime, sci-fi, or something else entirely.
Anna Faris's Allegations Against Ivan Reitman Are Alarming
One of the most alarming stories to surface so far in October 2022 is the news of Anna Faris's allegations against Ivan Reitman. She claims to have gone through a traumatic experience with him on the set of a movie back in 2006. Article continues below advertisement. Anna is known...
Upcoming sci-fi movies for 2022
2022 has been full of epic sci-fi movie moments, but we’re not done yet. We look ahead to the upcoming sci-fi movies for the rest of 2022 and beyond to 2023.
18 Underrated (And Terrifying) Horror Movie And TV Show Recommendations From Horror Fans
"Every time I bring it up, no one has heard of it!"
‘V/H/S/99’ Review: This Horror Anthology Sequel Is Light on Scares, Heavy on Vibes
You don’t have to be a jaded Hollywood cynic to understand why the “V/H/S” franchise isn’t going anywhere. As any studio executive worth their salt would be quick to point out, a recognizable horror brand built around deliberately cheap production value with enough elasticity to accommodate new trends is a terrible thing to waste. That, combined with a direct-to-streaming release strategy that frees it from box office expectations, gives the long-running horror anthology series little incentive to improve. You’re gonna get a new “V/H/S” movie just about every Halloween until the end of time, and you’re gonna like it. Then again, there...
'FBI: Most Wanted': Keisha Castle-Hughes Teases "Blossoming Friendships" in Season 4 Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 5. When one of their own goes missing, the agents on the Fugitive Task Force are faced with their greatest mission to date in Season 4, Episode 5 of the hit procedural drama FBI: Most Wanted. During...
Lionsgate Lands Tim Story-Helmed MRC-Financed Toronto Midnight Madness Horror-Comedy ‘The Blackening’
EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has won a bidding battle to acquire worldwide rights to MRC’s The Blackening, the horror-comedy film that premiered in the Midnight Madness segment of last month’s Toronto Film Festival and emerged as one of the hottest acquisition titles. Deal calls for a wide theatrical distribution, and Lionsgate is handling sales at AFM. Deadline revealed that shortly after the premiere, three offers were on the table for world rights. Those offers were just short of $20 million, so figure the deal was in that neighborhood. Directed by Tim Story and co-written by Tracy Oliver and Dewayne Perkins, The Blackening centers on a group of Black friends...
Popculture
TCM Announces Dates and Theme for 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival
Turner Classic Movies finally announced the dates for the 2023 TCM Classic Film Festival on Tuesday. The annual festival, which is centered around Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, will start on Thursday, April 13, and end on Sunday, April 16. The theme is "You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet: Celebrating Film Legacies."
thedigitalfix.com
Halloween Ends proves that Michael Myers can’t do sequels
Halloween, directed by John Carpenter, is one of the best horror movies of all time. Telling the story of the masked killer Michael Myers as he stalks the town of Haddonfield and butchers every sexually active teen in his way, the film is an undeniable classic and has ushered Michael into iconic slasher villain status.
Distractify
