Alexa and Brennon Are the First Couple To Drop the L-Word in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. There's always that one Love is Blind couple that falls in love and gets engaged in the first episode of the season. And for Season 3, that's Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia. They fall for each other quickly and when they meet, they're both ecstatic to see the person they fell for from their respective sides of a wall.
Bartise and Raven Share an Immediate Attraction in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-4 of Love Is Blind. Every season of Love Is Blind has a love triangle, square, or even trapezoid. For Season 3, one love triangle involves Nancy Rodriguez, Bartise Bowden, and Raven Ross. And even though we see Bartise choose Nancy and find happiness with her right away, do Bartise and Raven get together on Love Is Blind at some point?
Want to impress on Tinder? Be original! People with unique dating profiles are rated as more attractive, intelligent, and funny, study reveals
When it comes to writing a dating profile, it may seem hard to stand out from the crowd. But experts have worked out the best way to come across as more attractive – by getting creative with your words. Researchers asked users of online dating sites to rate dating...
psychologytoday.com
Intimacy: Can It Be Blind? Can Love?
There is a reality show on Netflix called “Love Is Blind”. In it a dozen or so attractive men and women in their 20s to 50s stay in separate quarters and go on blind dates. Each room is comfortably furnished with couch, table, a drink of choice, and an opaque glass wall between his and hers. They can hear each other perfectly but see not even a shadow of the other.
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
I used a dating app to meet millionaires. I got to travel the world, get fancy gifts, and learn a lot from my relationships.
Amber Lucas says she's done dating losers and spongers. She's started "dating up," ditching them for successful businessmen who shower her with gifts.
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
ETOnline.com
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony
It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra
Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Sonic Employee Asks Coworkers How Many Times They've Quit and Come Back in Viral TikTok
It's no secret that the food service industry were hit hardest by "The Great Resignation." Many hospitality and dining establishments, including tons of popular fast food/fast casual chains are offering up all types of incentives to prospective employees, including offering free iPhones for staffers who stay on for at least 6 months and accrue a minimum number of hours worked.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
John Legend Admits He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Watch: John Legend Reveals He "Wasn't a Great Partner" to Chrissy Teigen. John Legend was a different man in the earlier days of his romance with Chrissy Teigen. The "All of Me" singer—who met his now-wife in 2006 on the set of his "Stereo" music video—recently opened up about why he wasn't as committed to the model when they first started dating.
‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Ash Naeck Welcomes Baby No. 1 With Girlfriend Tina Sardellis
Growing their family! 90 Day Fiancé alum Ash Naeck has just welcomed his first child with girlfriend, Tina Sardellis. The couple announced the news on October 17 via Instagram with a photo of Tina holding their newborn in a hospital bed with the proud papa posing beside them. “Thanks to all the wonderful staff who made this amazing experience so easy and exciting,” they wrote. “Bubs is finally here.”
'FBI: Most Wanted': Keisha Castle-Hughes Teases "Blossoming Friendships" in Season 4 Drama Series (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for FBI: Most Wanted Season 4, Episode 5. When one of their own goes missing, the agents on the Fugitive Task Force are faced with their greatest mission to date in Season 4, Episode 5 of the hit procedural drama FBI: Most Wanted. During...
Woman Takes Mom on Honeymoon After Fiancé Dumps Her the Day Before the Wedding
What would you do if your fiancé/fiancée decided to leave you the day before your wedding?. Would you sulk in silence or get the best revenge? TikTok creator Lacie Gooch (@laciiiegeesrna) definitely started living her best life after tragic heartbreak. Keep reading to see how she lucked out after her fiancé called their wedding off.
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Take Son Legendary Love on His First Trip to Pumpkin Patch: Photos
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi were all smiles as they enjoyed a gorgeous fall day with son Legendary Love, 3 months Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi are enjoying a first for son Legendary Love. On Monday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared photos of the two taking their 3-month-old son to his very first pumpkin patch. Tiesi has an arm around Cannon, 42, in the set of family photos, while he smiles widely holding Legendary and a pumpkin in his lap. "Legendary takes the pumpkin patch 🎃🧡," Tiesi captioned the sweet shots. The Wild...
'Love Is Blind' Divorces: Here Are the Couples That Have Ended Their Unions
Once Love Is Blind hit Netflix in 2020, fans immediately questioned the validity of the love experiment. The idea of dating within the pods all without meeting a person face-to-face in hopes of getting married in 10 days seems pretty far-fetched for some viewers. However, the series has proven that it’s actually possible, thanks to the unions of Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton.
When Can We Expect the 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale to Drop? Here's What We Know
It's that time of year again — Love Is Blind is back for a third season, full of drama, surprises, and sometimes, even actual romance. (Shocker, we know!) The concept of Love Is Blind is exactly what it sounds like — men and women get a chance to date around a pool of contestants, with the catch being that they can't see their potential significant other until a proposal.
