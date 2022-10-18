ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Pop guru Simon Cowell reveals he’s back on the hunt for fresh new talent – but with a massive twist

By Simon Boyle Emma Cox
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

HE spent decades as Britain’s King of Pop, masterminding a string of hits from his singing contest juggernaut The X Factor with acts including Little Mix, Olly Murs and world-conquering One Direction.

But four years after the show was axed by ITV, Simon Cowell is back on the hunt for fresh talent – but this time using tech phenomenon TikTok instead of telly to spread the net wider than ever.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COPOq_0ie1oeGJ00
Four years after The X Factor was axed by ITV, Simon Cowell is back on the hunt for fresh talent Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZ0oL_0ie1oeGJ00
The mogul, who admits he is still astonished by One Direction’s runaway success, will use TikTok instead of telly to spread the net wider than ever Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRg1F_0ie1oeGJ00
Simon admits he still regrets the one big pop act which got away from him — The Spice Girls Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3iUW_0ie1oeGJ00
The star is also busy planning his wedding after proposing to girlfriend Lauren Silverman this year, pictured here with son Eric Credit: Rex

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, the veteran pop supremo today reveals all about his new project – which he is launching alongside super producer Max Martin, the song giant behind hits including Britney Spears’s Baby One More Time, Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off and Katy Perry’s I Kissed A Girl.

But unveiling the project, titled StemDrop, Simon joked he won’t be signing up to the quick-video editing app himself, saying: “I don’t want to be like a dad dancing at a wedding, right?

“No. I’ll be doing my bit for this but no, I’m not going to be that person. A lot of my friends are on it but if I start following one, I’ve got to follow everybody else.

“But I’m actually quite shy, believe it or not, so I’m not very good at doing that stuff.”

The idea will see Max write a new pop song then invite millions of users from around the world to interpret it in their own way before uploading it to the platform.

Simon explains: “I’ve got a real-life example to use — Hit Me Baby One More Time.

“That song was written for TLC, but TLC turned it down. I had a group signed to me at the time, Five, who were on the verge of breaking America.

“I got a call from Arista Records in America and they played me Hit Me Baby down the phone. I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is it’, so I called Max Martin, who wrote it, and I said, ‘Max, I’ve just heard this demo. Please give it to me for Five’.

“And he went, ‘I can’t, I promised it to Britney Spears’. I went, ‘Who? Trust me, Max, nobody’s going to have a hit with a name like Britney Spears. Just think about it, please’.

“Twenty four hours later he came back and said, ‘No, I’m going to give it to her’, and that was it.

“But I think that song would have been a hit for anyone. I knew it would have been a hit for Five, it would have been a hit for TLC, it was a hit for Britney Spears.

“There have been country versions, alternative versions. It was just a hit song, no question about it, and having that first hit song is the most important part of an artist’s career, and also the most difficult part of breaking anyone’s career.

'Very compelling'

“So this really is at the heart of the idea of StemDrop — just imagine somebody who is on TikTok, trying to get some traction, who now has the ability to make their own version of a song written by the most successful songwriter of our time. It’s very compelling.”

After winding down his record business and deciding to spend more time with his family in recent years, many believed Simon was content to leave his pop career behind him – especially after a number of lifestyle changes following health worries and breaking his back when he fell off an electric bike in 2020.

He is also busy planning his wedding after proposing to girlfriend Lauren Silverman this year, with the ceremony expected in 2023.

But it’s quickly clear he remains as passionate as ever about the music business, as he admits he has no idea what sort of artists will appear through the platform, but believes the unique project will create huge excitement among prospective stars.

With a growing number of talented performers appearing via TikTok each month, the app is already proving a successful launch pad for many wannabe singers — a track record which mirrors Simon’s string of TV formats.

He says: “This is what I’ve tried to do with our TV shows — you get visibility and then after that, it’s down to you.

“This is the same kind of process. At the end of the day, using One Direction as an example, once we’d signed them, it was, ‘Great. Now what do we do?’

“We had to wait about eight or nine months before that first record came in. When the record came in, I was in Miami. I got off the flight, the song was sent to me, I put it on in the car and it was like, ‘Whoa, that’s huge’. Those moments hearing songs for the first time are some of the most exciting times of my career.”

When I do something new like this, which I do believe is going to help somebody’s career, I’m excited.

Simon admits he is still astonished by One Direction’s runaway success — and particularly standout solo star Harry Styles, who has gone on to achieve global success in the record business and in Hollywood.

He says: “Sometimes I pretend I know what’s going to happen, but I don’t. I wish for great things for everyone who comes on our shows but I don’t have a magic wand.

“When I do something new like this, which I do believe is going to help somebody’s career, I’m excited.

“But what Harry and the others have done is brilliant. If you’d asked me 20 years ago, I never would have believed we would be having a conversation 20 years later talking about people like Harry, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson — people who started their career on our shows, not really knowing what was going to happen next.

“I can say, ‘Yeah, I was there that day when they were auditioning for the first time’, and that’s a great feeling.

“I think what I’ve learned over the years is that on my shows, we give people a platform, but then it’s down to the artist to decide what to do with the platform.

“They’ve got to make the decisions, and obviously Harry has made the right decisions because he’s smart, like Britney. They’re smart people because they took that one shot then ran with it. A big part of what we do is charisma — that’s why we called the show X Factor — it’s something you can’t define. Our job is just to spot it.”

Reflecting on Britney’s success, which saw her work alongside Simon as a judge on his US version of The X Factor, he also told how he is thrilled to see her back in the charts after a turbulent period of legal battles and health struggles.

Her comeback came despite Simon once insisting she would never have a hit, and he admitted: “Well, I think that’s why Britney called me initially about being on America’s Got Talent, because we had very, very long conversations.

“Once I got to know her, we had a lot of fun working together. I got to see the side of her that a lot of people don’t see. She’s a very smart, sweet, passionate person. Very shy.

“But when I worked with her, I listened. I never told her to do anything. She would come over to my house and we would talk. She was very passionate about interior design and things like that so we had a lot of things in common.

"Where she found things difficult on the show, we would talk it through together, we would always find a solution.

'God, that was nearly mine'

“She’s incredibly smart, and you don’t get to where she did without being smart, but she is unbelievably shy at the same time. But she’s got great taste and great instincts. I mean, look, she got to Max Martin before I did! So she knows what she’s doing.

“She knows the importance of a hit song. You always know a Britney song, and she’s got enough hits under her belt to tour for the rest of her life. And any time she does anything it’s an event, isn’t it?”

And Simon admits he still regrets the one big pop act which got away from him — The Spice Girls — after he raced back to his office to prepare a record deal and missed them by moments.

He recalls: “I got very, very close to signing them. We didn’t have mobiles in those days but I had a very fast car.

“After meeting them I literally broke the speed limit going back to my office to say, ‘Whatever you’ve been offered, I’ll double it’, but they’d literally signed the contract that day. That was tough.

“And there have been songs we’ve tried to get hold of and we’ve been too late. When they become available you have to be so quick, or lucky enough to be in the room when it’s first played.

“There have been times I’ve thought I had a hit but it’s gone to someone else. And when you hear that song for the first time on the radio sung by that other person, it’s sickening because you think, ‘God, that was nearly mine’.

“I’m not going to give you an example because the writer will hate me for saying it. But there is one in particular, I can’t even listen to it.

“It’s more than ‘Turn the radio off’. I want to take a hammer to it.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Reveals New Coaches for Season 23

The Voice is rolling out some sweeping changes for its upcoming Season 23. The iconic reality singing competition has announced the coaches for the forthcoming season, and there are two entirely new faces coming to the famous chairs when the show returns in 2023. Blake Shelton is returning for his...
shefinds

Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Why She Told Simon Cowell To ‘Stay Away From Me’ During ‘American Idol’

Before Kelly Clarkson was the multi-talented hitmaker, 3-time Grammy winner, and talk show host that we know and love now, she was a hopeful contestant on the very first season of American Idol. As Clarkson, 40, was just honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the “Since U Been Gone” singer reunited with the original AI judges— Simon Cowell, 62, Paula Abdul, 60, and Randy Jackson, 66. During the event, Cowell delivered a speech in her honor, and reflected back on the moment he met the “Breakaway” crooner at her audition, and heard her powerhouse vocals. What he didn’t expect— he revealed— was her clever tactic to win the competition.
Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode

Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
shefinds

‘The Voice’ Fans Are Losing It Over The ‘Tension’ Caught On Camera Between Gwen Stefani And Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello‘s arrival as the newest coach on The Voice initially excited fans, but after a “tense” and “awkward” new clip of her on the show dropped, some are worried about her relationship with co-worker Gwen Stefani. This week, the four judges (including Blake Shelton and John Legend) watched competitors perform in the long-awaited blind auditions, and tried to convince hopefuls to join their teams.
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture

'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'

Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Decider.com

Dwayne Johnson Fans Stunned by Country Duet with Kelly Clarkson (Even Though He Sang in ‘Moana’)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed off his vocal chops on yesterday’s (Oct. 17) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. During the Kellyoke segment, the talk show host welcomed the former wrestler to the stage to duet “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” by the late Loretta Lynn — and fans couldn’t believe his singing voice, despite it being all over Moana. Forgot about that, didn’t you?
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Former 'America's Got Talent' Semifinalist Ansley Burns Gets Blake Shelton to Block Gwen Stefani

Ansley Burns is just 15 years old, but the talented young singer had Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to do battle during Monday's The Voice!. The talented teen, who hails from South Carolina, was previously a semifinalist on season 14 of America's Got Talent when she was just 11, but has returned to the stage for this season of the NBC singing competition, wowing the coaches with her performance of LeAnn Rimes' rendition of "Unchained Melody."
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
830K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy