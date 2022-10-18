CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sara Web is a professional end-of-life guide, sometimes called a death doula, who serves the dying and their loved ones, those facing the loss of a beloved pet, and animal care professionals experiencing loss at zoos and aquariums. She has invested hours of training, including with the well-respected International End-of-Life Doula Association, the University of Vermont, and the AZA, to provide informed, compassionate care to her clients - human and animal. Sara has been featured in TIME Magazine, on MSNBC, NBC News, and Chattanooga Times Free Press. She's based in Chattanooga, Tennessee but is available by phone or Zoom all over the world.

