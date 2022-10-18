ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

End-of-life guidance with Illumination

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sara Web is a professional end-of-life guide, sometimes called a death doula, who serves the dying and their loved ones, those facing the loss of a beloved pet, and animal care professionals experiencing loss at zoos and aquariums. She has invested hours of training, including with the well-respected International End-of-Life Doula Association, the University of Vermont, and the AZA, to provide informed, compassionate care to her clients - human and animal. Sara has been featured in TIME Magazine, on MSNBC, NBC News, and Chattanooga Times Free Press. She's based in Chattanooga, Tennessee but is available by phone or Zoom all over the world.
Does your pet need an animal flu shot?

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Does your pet need an animal flu shot? Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital joins us to talk about how the kennel cough may be affecting your pet. Stay connected with Riverview Animal Hospital. (423) 756-6011. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children

Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.

Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
Whistleblower claims refuted by sheriff

The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday

A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
A visit with Reflection Riding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we welcome Tish Gailmard from the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and she brought a furry friend. Reflection Riding restores the vital connection between people and nature. They believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status.
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! Josh dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
