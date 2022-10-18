Read full article on original website
WTVC
Organization helps expectant mothers in Chattanooga amid high inflation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga city leaders are offering new resources for parents, as inflation takes a greater toll on families. Since 1957, Family Forward has been a source of help for families in need, with the goal of providing resources to expecting mothers below the poverty line. Joyce Jackson,...
WTVC
Chattanooga doctor sends pregnant patient to North Carolina for abortion
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe versus Wade is already impacting patients in Chattanooga. A report from the Wall Street Journal says one local doctor, Leilah Zahedi-Spung, made a critical choice for her patient. She says she sent her on a six-hour ambulance ride to North Carolina to...
WTVC
End-of-life guidance with Illumination
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Sara Web is a professional end-of-life guide, sometimes called a death doula, who serves the dying and their loved ones, those facing the loss of a beloved pet, and animal care professionals experiencing loss at zoos and aquariums. She has invested hours of training, including with the well-respected International End-of-Life Doula Association, the University of Vermont, and the AZA, to provide informed, compassionate care to her clients - human and animal. Sara has been featured in TIME Magazine, on MSNBC, NBC News, and Chattanooga Times Free Press. She's based in Chattanooga, Tennessee but is available by phone or Zoom all over the world.
WTVC
ADHD drug shortage affects pharmacists nationwide, including in Hixson
HIXSON, Tenn. — A form of Adderall, a drug used to treat Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), is now in short supply, according to an announcement last week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). And that shortage is affecting patients and the pharmacists who help them close...
WTVC
Does your pet need an animal flu shot?
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Does your pet need an animal flu shot? Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital joins us to talk about how the kennel cough may be affecting your pet. Stay connected with Riverview Animal Hospital. (423) 756-6011. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media...
WTVC
Homeless help: Chattanooga Mayor Kelly announces expansion of aid efforts
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga is expanding the ways it's helping its homeless population. A release from the city on Thursday says the expanded plan aims to "enhance partnerships with service providers and community stakeholders, in order to block entrances into homelessness, speed exits out of homelessness, and address impacts to the community."
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Destiny Bassett
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 19th, 2022 goes to Destiny Bassett. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
chattanoogapulse.com
Time Capsule From 1937 Opened At Chambliss Center For Children
Supporters of Chambliss Center for Children gathered on Tuesday morning to reveal the contents of a time capsule first placed in the agency’s cornerstone on December 7, 1937. As part of the organization’s 150th Anniversary Celebration, Board members, Sustaining Board members, and friends of the agency were invited to...
Hilltop
One Night Changed A Student’s Life. The Resulting Disability Now Drives Him to Spark Change At Howard.
Early one December 2021 night, Cameron Patterson was driving to a high school basketball game on Ringgold, Georgia, roads that were freshly showered with rainwater. Patterson said he was driving at least 10 miles per hour more than the speed limit when his Honda Accord hydroplaned off the road and flipped three to four times over a grass field. When it stopped, the car was smoking and his knees were twisted onto the steering wheel, Patterson recounted.
WTVC
Deadline looming: Parents, students in Chattanooga could soon have to do more with less
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — $328 million in school money could soon be lost, after a federal report says the state used the money inappropriately or didn’t provide documentation. The money is part of the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and is designed to support migrant education, low income community schools and special education.
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
WTVC
Chattanooga, McMinn EV battery companies to get millions in federal grants
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga electric vehicle (EV) battery production facility is one of several across the country to be awarded millions of dollars in grants, the Biden administration announced Wednesday. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly celebrated the announcement, saying "Thanks to @POTUS and @SecGranholm, Chattanooga is positioned to lead...
WTVC
Semillas speaks about Hispanic experiences at Hamilton County School Board meeting
Supporters of Thurman and Semillas filled the Hamilton County School Board meeting room. While Semillas representatives did not address the board member by name their message was clear. The Co-Founder and Field Director of Semillas, Mo, addressed the Hamilton County School Board members Thursday evening. He calls for accountability in...
Grundy County Herald
Whistleblower claims refuted by sheriff
The Grundy County Herald has received several emails over the past few weeks intended to spark an investigation into the newly elected Sheriff and his deputies. The anonymous whistleblower, who uses the pseudonym Grundy Patriot (GP) or Pat, insists that The Herald is biased and protects the Sheriff. “It’s been a long running understanding that The Herald protects the Sheriff and it seems even more so with Sheriff Gunter,” Pat said. “There are a lot of issues at the Sheriff’s Office.”
WTVC
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
mymix1041.com
Bradley County family awoken by an uninvited guest on Monday
A Bradley County woman is facing charges after authorities say she entered a couple’s home and stood in their bedroom while they were asleep, according to Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened Monday around 4:30 a.m. at a home on Frontage Road. The report says no one...
WTVC
A visit with Reflection Riding
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Today we welcome Tish Gailmard from the Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center and she brought a furry friend. Reflection Riding restores the vital connection between people and nature. They believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience nature, regardless of where they live or their economic status.
WTVC
Semillas forms petition for resignation of Hamilton Co. school board member Rhonda Thurman
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community organization Semillas has created a petition asking for the resignation of Hamilton County School Board member Rhonda Thurman following her controversial comments about Hispanic students. Speaking to the Chattanoogan on August 23rd, Thurman said: "We had about 8,000 Hispanic students last school year, and...
mymix1041.com
Viral video leads to animal abuse investigation in Bradley County
UPDATE: From Local 3 News: The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office and the Cleveland Police Department are investigating a viral video showing animal abuse. We have to warn you, the video might be hard to watch. In the video, you can see at least six people standing around a cage...
WTVC
Road Trippin' down to Dollywood
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh is going Road Trippin' to Dollywood! Our own Josh Robinson takes us on a tour and showcases all things, Dolly! Josh dives into all the fun thrills, rides, adventures, and what's in store during the holidays.
