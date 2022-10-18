Read full article on original website
Montana Employers Found to be 3rd Worst in U.S. Hiring Struggle
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana employers are the third worst in the country in their struggle to hire and retain employees, according to a new study from the financial website WalletHub. KGVO Reached out to analyst Jill Gonzalez for the details of the study. Help Wanted Signs are Everywhere.
Planning To Move To Montana? Check Out These 5 Winters First
With people constantly moving to Montana for the scenery, I decided to take this opportunity to help out-of-staters understand the reality of Montana winters—just so they are aware of what they are getting themselves into. Montana has some brutal winters, and these are the top 5 that made history....
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
The Best Places in Montana For Life-Changing Meals
Have you ever eaten a meal that you constantly tell other people about or brings a smile to your face? I can name a few, but is there a place like that in Montana?. Sometimes food can not only take care of hunger but change your life. Whether that is a meal that has been a family recipe for years or a meal you had at a restaurant, it makes an impression on you.
Fairfield Sun Times
Record fish caught in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Montana from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 950 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 313,809 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 950 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,122 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,599,881 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 576,217...
Fairfield Sun Times
Big Sky Rail Authority looks to restore Hiawatha rail back into Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Many of you may remember the North Coast Hiawatha rail, which used to run into Missoula allowing people to travel in Montana and was shut down in 1979. Some groups, like the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, are now pushing to bring it back. One of the...
The 10 Most Common Things Found In A Montana Home
There's a point of pride that comes with living in the Treasure State. We've written about it so many times our fingerprints look more like an outline of the state more than a nice swirly pattern. What items make a Montana home truly Montanan? If you ask 100 people you're likely to get 100 different answers, and that's exactly what we did.
The 8 Most Popular Montana License Plates of 2022
Unlike other states which take a "meh, two or three will do fine" approach to license plate design (looking at you, Idaho and North Dakota), Montana takes a very different approach. There's currently over 200 different specialty plates and they're all tied to a specific cause or non-profit organization. We'll show you the most popular license plates in Montana as of September 2022.
What One Word Will Annoy a Montanan? Here are the Top 20 Answers
Growing up in Montana, it is hard to imagine living elsewhere. Sure, some people think the grass is greener in a bigger city or another state. But, I have always noticed that Montana tends to have a "long umbilical cord." Some Montanans may roam elsewhere, but they always seem to gravitate back home. Until you get outside of Montana, you never really hear our slight accent. Or never really noticed our way of saying specific phrases or words. And when you hear someone point out your Montana accent or word choice, you are taken back slightly.
Family-owned Bob Ward & Sons acquired by Utah company
Al’s Sporting Goods, a full-line specialty sporting goods retailer, announced today the acquisition of Bob Ward & Sons.
Don’t Become a Rescue Victim in Montana Cold This Weekend
Emergency responders, hunting managers, and forecasters are all warning people heading outdoors this weekend to take the blunt arrival of winter weather seriously, to keep from being injured, or needing rescue. Not only are Montana temperatures dropping by 30-to-40 degrees heading into the weekend, but the forecast is still warning...
What Experts Predict for Montana Home Prices
Home prices in Montana have skyrocketed since 2019, and it's no wonder, because according to a national relocation tech company called moveBuddha in 2020 and 2021, Montana was the #1 state for new residents. This year we're still the #4 state for inflow, and people moving to Montana has been twice as likely as people moving out. Though interest rates are the highest they've been since mid-2008, that has yet to have an impact on Montana home prices. According to the real-estate company Windermere's Q2 2022 report, the median list price rose in every Montana county compared to Q1, except for Gallatin. As of 10/19/2022, Windermere has yet to release their report for Q3.
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in Montana and you also enjoy going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients only.
Montana Attorney General Warns About Fentanyl Disguised as Candy
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With Halloween approaching, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen is asking parents to be watchful about what their children bring home when they trick or treat this Halloween. Knudsen said he does not want to alarm parents, but some of the fentanyl tablets coming into Montana...
6 Signs You Know It’s Too Cold In Montana
When the Treasure State temperatures start falling, Montanans notice instantly. The long summer days seem like a distant memory when the beautiful fall colors begin to wither, leaving (pun intended) bare trees in their place. But when do we notice that it's too cold in Montana? This is what locals say when asked...
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase
Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
