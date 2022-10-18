ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jana Kramer Opens Up About Ex-Husband's Cheating In Emotional New Interview

By Kelly Fisher
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Jana Kramer is opening up about her split from ex-husband Mike Caussin , revealing in an emotional interview that he cheater on her with more than 13 women.

Kramer, who filed for divorce last year, tearfully spoke about Caussin’s cheating in a clip from an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk , according to E News . The talk show features conversations by Jada Pinkett Smith , her mother, and daughter Willow . Kramer said in a clip, per E News : “I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt. …’You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair.’”

Kramer, host of the podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer , and Caussin, a former football player, were married from 2015 until their split last year. They share two young children together, Jolie , 6, and Jace , 3.

Earlier this year, Kramer released a heartfelt song dedicated to her “babies,” calling the divorce the story she wishes she didn’t have to tell them: “This was by far the hardest song I’ve ever had to sing in the studio. Ever. I remember thinking there was no way I would get through it. @brucewiegner and @sara_brice held my hand as I cried through this song in the studio as it was still very fresh back in June. And it’s now officially out. My song for my babies.”

People

Robert Irwin Reveals His Sister Bindi Has Been Encouraging Him to Date: 'It's Your Turn Now'

Robert Irwin said he is single and enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to his sister’s 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special. The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021. "It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a...
