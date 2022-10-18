Jana Kramer Opens Up About Ex-Husband's Cheating In Emotional New Interview

Photo: Getty Images

Jana Kramer is opening up about her split from ex-husband Mike Caussin , revealing in an emotional interview that he cheater on her with more than 13 women.

Kramer, who filed for divorce last year, tearfully spoke about Caussin’s cheating in a clip from an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk , according to E News . The talk show features conversations by Jada Pinkett Smith , her mother, and daughter Willow . Kramer said in a clip, per E News : “I know we're both in better situations. But I think about this year, my kids won't wake up at my house Christmas Day. That one's gonna hurt. …’You took away my dream too of what I wanted for my family. That's not fair.’”

Kramer, host of the podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer , and Caussin, a former football player, were married from 2015 until their split last year. They share two young children together, Jolie , 6, and Jace , 3.

Earlier this year, Kramer released a heartfelt song dedicated to her “babies,” calling the divorce the story she wishes she didn’t have to tell them: “This was by far the hardest song I’ve ever had to sing in the studio. Ever. I remember thinking there was no way I would get through it. @brucewiegner and @sara_brice held my hand as I cried through this song in the studio as it was still very fresh back in June. And it’s now officially out. My song for my babies.”