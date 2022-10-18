Read full article on original website
The abandoned mansion in Sanger, Texas is finally being restored.Rooted ExpeditionsSanger, TX
Suspect Damages Denton City Hall Causing $10K in DamagesLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Texas AG Paxton wants prosecutors to investigate controversial Plano drag showAsh JurbergPlano, TX
North Texas School Districts Received $1 Million in Grants for School SafetyLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Denton County voters to decide on $650M transportation bond
As early voting begins Monday, Denton County voters will consider a transportation bond worth $650 million to fund road improvement projects throughout the county. The Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) is listed as Proposition A on the ballot. The program, if approved by voters, will fund more than 119 projects — including state highways, local arterials within cities, safety improvements and county roads and bridges — in more than 32 municipalities and unincorporated areas, according to a county news release.
Denton, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Denton. The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Billy Ryan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00. The Aledo High School football team will have a game with Billy Ryan High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
starlocalmedia.com
All the action from McKinney Boyd's shootout with Little Elm, McKinney North's battle with No. 1 Longview
McKinney ISD continued its football season on Friday, with McKinney Boyd outlasting Little Elm and McKinney North falling to top-ranked Longview. Here are some of the top photos from both ballgames.
starlocalmedia.com
Star Local Media High School Football Scoreboard: Week 9
Here's a look around the local gridiron to see how high school football teams throughout the area fared in Week 9. Check out these photos of Friday's game that saw Mesquite claim a 49-28 victory over North Forney at E.H. Hanby Stadium.
CW33 NewsFix
Texas high school football: Check out the High School Football Showdown Team of the Month
PAPA MURPHY’S SPONSORED CONTENT — CW33’s High School Football Showdown is in full swing with teams approaching the playoffs in the upcoming weeks. Ahead of playoffs, we want to shout out a team that the viewers have dubbed Papa Murphy’s Team of the Month. Sideline reporter...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD teacher arrested, charged with inappropriate relationship with a minor
RICHARDSON, Texas - A Richardson ISD teacher was arrested on Tuesday on charges of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor at a previous school district. Art teacher Jason Delezen, from Richardson High School, is facing the charges related to his time working in Texarkana in 2019. At this time,...
eaglenationonline.com
Backbone & balance: Secretary contributes to athletics
People prioritized. Emails answered. Doors opened. Books balanced. Problems solved. Combined with a number of other achievements, a glimpse at campus athletic secretary Paula Adams’ daily impact on the athletic department is possible. Adams first joined the school district via Rogers Middle School. Now, you can find her every...
fox4news.com
East Oak Cliff golf course to host nationally televised golf tournament in 2023
DALLAS - Cedar Crest Golf Course in East Oak Cliff will host a nationally televised golf tournament next year. The I Am A Golfer Foundation made the announcement about the new tournament comprised of the top 50 Black collegiate golfers in the nation. The Southwest Airlines showcase at Cedar Crest...
spectrumlocalnews.com
H-E-B announces opening date for Plano store
PLANO, Texas — After pushing the opening date back, H-E-B has finally announced when it plans to welcome customers to its newest store in Plano — Nov. 2. The news comes just weeks after the San Antonio-based company hosted its grand opening for the first store in North Texas, in Frisco.
Carrollton Officer Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Carrollton (Carrollton, TX)
According to the Carrollton Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Carrollton on Tuesday night. The crash happened on the turnpike near Josey Lane at around 10:30 p.m. According to the reports, the officer was backing up another officer on a DWI investigation when he was hit by a passing driver.
ABC Big 2 News
6th grade student arrested at Bonham Middle School for gun threat
ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — ECISD said another student has now been arrested for making a school threat. ECISD tells us, “Friday, a 6th grade boy at Bonham Middle School became upset in class and threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot students. School leaders and ECISD police were notified, and he was arrested and […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash at FM 407 and Garden Ridge
A motorcyclist died Thursday evening in a crash with a pickup at the intersection of FM 407 and Garden Ridge Boulevard, according to a Lewisville Police Department spokesman. About 5:15 p.m., the motorcyclist was headed east on FM 407 as he approached the Garden Ridge intersection. Witnesses told police that he was riding in the right lane, but when traffic began to slow down, he moved over to the left lane and entered the intersection, where a pickup truck was turning left onto Garden Ridge. The motorcyclist struck the pickup in the back quarter panel.
North Texas teacher arrested for inappropriate relationship with minor at previous district, officials say
RICHARDSON, Texas — A teacher in the Richardson school district was arrested last week on a charge of an inappropriate relationship with a minor, district officials confirmed to WFAA. Richardson school officials said art teacher Jason Delezen was arrested by Texarkana police for an incident related to his time...
Flower Mound mayor drops plan to ban wearing masks while armed
Flower Mound Mayor Derek France is dropping his plan to propose an ordinance that would restrict or ban people from wearing a face covering while possessing a firearm in Flower Mound. France first brought up the issue during the Sept. 19 Town Council meeting, and elaborated on it with a...
WFAA
Two Dallas neighborhoods lead all of North Texas in 10-year home price appreciation
DALLAS — What a difference a decade makes. In 2012, the ZIP code 75208, which includes the trendy Bishop Arts and Kessler Park neighborhoods southwest of downtown Dallas, had a median home value of $121,658. Today, the 75208 ZIP code in the northwest quadrant of the broader Oak Cliff area of the city has a median home value of $450,303, according to housing data provided by Zillow.
The Most Beautiful Barndominium on 53 Acres in Celina, Texas
Over the past few years Barndominiums have become very popular, let’s be honest they can look amazing just like this one that I found that is currently for sale in Celina, Texas. But this particular property is beyond stunning as this barndominium is new having been built in 2021 and the stunning home sits on 53 gorgeous acres of land in the great state of Texas.
3 North Texas cities work out arrangement in an effort to stop spread of crime
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in three North Texas cities have worked out a unique arrangement to allow officers to spread across city boundaries, to try to stop crime from spreading.Police from White Settlement and Lake Worth have started patrolling in defined areas along their shared borders with Fort Worth. Officers will have the authority to make traffic stops and arrests, even if they are not within the boundaries of the city where they work.The locations include sections of highways like Loop 820, I-30 and Jacksboro Highway, but also neighborhood roads like Cahoba Dr. and Shore View Dr. around the...
Dallas Observer
As the Dallas County Judge Race Gets Personal, Could a Surprise Be Coming on Election Day?
Dallas County is reliably blue. Everybody who follows politics knows that, right? Democrats hold all but one seat on the Commissioners Court, with J.J Koch the only Republican. Justices of the Peace Al Cercone and Steve Seider and Constable Ben Adamcik are the only other Republicans serving in elected office in county government, according to the Texas GOP's website.
H-E-B announces Nov. 2 opening in Plano; Bob’s Steak and Chop House to bring location to McKinney and more top DFW news
The following five stories were the most popular in the Dallas-Fort Worth region of Community Impact’s service area from Oct. 14-20. H-E-B announced its new Plano grocery store will officially open for customers beginning at 6 a.m. Nov. 2. Frisco. Frisco ISD proposed attendance zone changes for the 2023-24...
dmagazine.com
Proposition A Is On the Ballot. What Is It, and What Do You Need to Know?
Early voting starts Monday morning, and at the end of a lengthy midterm ballot Dallas voters will find Proposition A, which will use hotel tax to rebuild the convention center and rehab some buildings at Fair Park. We have everything you need to know, or you can just summon Ron...
