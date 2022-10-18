Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Oneida County Health Department offers flu vaccines
RHINELANDER - It's that time of year again when the flu virus becomes common and spreads across the country and across the Northwoods. . But the Oneida County Health Department is ready once again to help you protect yourself from the virus. The department now offers flu vaccines at the...
wuwm.com
DNR unveils map of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin, some communities grapple with tainted drinking water
Concerns about and cases of PFAS contamination seem to be increasing by the minute throughout the country. Against that backdrop, the Wisconsin DNR unveiled an interactive tool that lays out locations throughout the state that are impacted by the chemicals grouped under the umbrella term PFAS. At a briefing Tuesday,...
wearegreenbay.com
Aerial enforcement scheduled for local Wisconsin counties
(WFRV) – Wisconsin State Patrol pilots will be keeping an eye out for traffic violations in two northeast Wisconsin counties this week. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the State Patrol’s Air Support Unit will patrol areas in Waushara and Waupaca County on October 20-21. The...
WJFW-TV
Alzheimer's Association offers program on warning signs
RHINELANDER - The Alzheimer's Association is holding a program about the warning signs of the disease. The program is being held at the Oneida County ADRC next month. It will explore age related changes and offer tips on how to approach someone about memory concerns. They will also address possible tests and common signs of dementia.
wpr.org
Vague, inconsistent policies prevent thousands in Wisconsin jails from voting, report says
Across the state, policies in county jails have prevented thousands of people within their walls from voting, according to a new ACLU Wisconsin report. "Widespread variance across voting policies, practices, and protocols within Wisconsin county jails has led to the continued disenfranchisement of eligible voters that are within the jails of Wisconsin," said Abby Kanyer, the organization's deputy director of community engagement.
WJFW-TV
Lincoln County gets $750K from opioid settlement
MERRILL - Lincoln County is receiving a portion of Wisconsin's $400 million opioid settlement. The County is receiving $750 thousand from that settlement. Lincoln County joined the opioid lawsuit back in 2017 against several opioid manufacturers and suppliers. The payments will be semi-annual payments over the next 18 years. So...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Michels proposes breaking up DNR, prioritizes businesses and hunters
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels set his sights on the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Tuesday, suggesting the agency should be broken up to better serve what he sees as the agency’s customers: businesses and hunters. “It’s not my opinion that the DNR is broken,” Michels said in...
Foot Locker to close Wausau facility, eliminating 210 local jobs
Foot Locker will close the company’s Wausau distribution facility beginning in January, resulting in the permanent loss of 210 jobs. The company filed a notice Tuesday with the Wisconsin Dept. of Workforce Development informing officials of the closure. The first 162 layoffs will happen by Jan. 31, with the rest following by the end of April.
Marathon County Felony Mugshots for Oct. 20, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home to close its door by December 31, 2022
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home will close its doors in Phillips by the end of the year.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. On Friday, September 30, 2022 Aspirus Pleasant View, the only nursing Home in Phillips, announced it will be closing its doors as a skilled nursing home facility.
WJFW-TV
Oneida County offers free reflective vests
(WJFW) - The Oneida County Traffic Commission will be passing out free reflective safety vests for area walkers, bikers and hikers. In an effort to keep roads and walkways safe, vests will be available at several locations. These locations include:. Rhinelander Police Department. Minocqua Police Department. Three Lakes Police Department.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite lower yields statewide, one Wisconsin farmer's corn crop is thriving
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A northeast Wisconsin farmer said he’s feeling pretty good after looking over the crop fields near Van Wychen Farms in Kaukauna. Jake Raab works for the Van Wychen’s. He jokes he’s their number one employee. Raab said this time of year is one...
onfocus.news
Kwik Trip Might Add 4th Location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – According to Marathon County property documents, Kwik Trip acquired property in spring 2022 in the vicinity of Veterans Parkway/McMillan Avenue near the viaduct on the west side of town. This lot is currently vacant, across from The Store gas station and near Fleet Farm. Kwik...
WJFW-TV
Rhinelander Fire Chief and Gov. Evers talk challenges, solutions
On Tuesday, the Rhinelander Fire department responded to three calls all around the same time. The problem was, they only had five personnel available. A thin staff because of a tight budget is one of the issues Rhinelander's fire chief told the governor during his visit. Gov. Tony Evers met...
WSAW
School districts around the state receiving false threats, including Stevens Point and Merrill
CENTRAL WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - School districts around Wisconsin are receiving false threats, including some schools in central Wisconsin. Just after noon Thursday, the Portage County Dispatch Center received a report of an active shooter inside Stevens Point Area Senior High. According to the Stevens Point Police Department, the caller said several people had been shot. The caller was a man with a heavy accent and provided no other information. No other calls were received regarding such an incident.
WJFW-TV
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin announced
(WJFW) - This year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin has been announced - Pierce Manufacturing’s electric fire truck from Appleton. In a statement from the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, nearly 150 products were nominated and over 150,000 votes cast throughout the competition. “The Pierce Manufacturing team is honored to...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Farmers Continue Work in the Fields Despite the Snow
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers continued to push ahead with their fall harvest and tillage work last week, despite periodic rain and snow in portions of the Badger State. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, which stated producers kept busy combining corn and soybeans and applying manure where field conditions allowed.
WJFW-TV
Local stores "Petal it Forward" to brighten up peoples lives
RHINELANDER - Some folks in the Northwoods may soon be receiving a floral surprise. Trig’s Floral & Home and Village Market Floral will be hitting the streets to hand out bouquets of flowers to unsuspecting strangers to help brighten up their week on Wednesday. Each person will be given...
WJFW-TV
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota, Wisconsin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three families dealing with the heartbreaking losses of loved ones who recently died suddenly in Minnesota and Wisconsin say they have the added burden of dealing with scammers who are trying to solicit donations using fake online accounts. In Wisconsin, the small community of Rice Lake...
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. — The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker.The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died with her mother Alyssa Ortman in July, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday. The lawsuit names Bewley and three insurance companies as defendants.Bewley, who represents a state Senate district that covers the northwestern part of the state, pulled out of a Lake Superior beach entrance on July 22 and into the...
