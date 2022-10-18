ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Gov. Stitt sets special election for SQ 820, the adult-use marijuana intiative

By Skyler Cooper
 2 days ago
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an executive proclamation setting a special election for March 7, 2023.

The special election was set for State Question 820, the initiative that would legalize adult-use, also called recreational use, marijuana for people 21 and older.

Last month, the Oklahoma Supreme Court decided SQ 820 would not be on the November 8th ballot due to delays in processing petition signatures.

