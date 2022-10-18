ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosper theatre performs Broadway Cabaret

In a sold out Black Box, the Varsity Musical Theatre class performed their annual cabaret on Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. Both musical theatre classes will perform ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical’ this spring. In early November, the department will open its fall musical, ‘Les Misérables’ which will have performances Nov. 3, 4, and 5 at 6:30 p.m. and an additional performance Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. Additionally, the department will open ‘Clue! On Stage’ in December and it will run from Dec. 8-10. Tickets to upcoming theatre department productions can be found here.
‘Pink Out’ theme game results in a 59-14 win against Denton Braswell

Click the photo above to start a slideshow with information about the varsity football game Friday, Oct. 21 against the Denton Braswell Bengals that resulted in a 59-14 win. Who: Prosper Eagles Football – Led by head coach Brandon Schmidt. What: District football game against Denton Braswell High School.
