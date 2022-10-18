ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates

The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Get Encouraging Aaron Rodgers News On Thursday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered against the New York Giants two weeks ago and it seemed to affect him against the New York Jets this past week. But the Packers had some encouraging news on their star quarterback ahead...
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game

The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different

Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
DETROIT, MI
