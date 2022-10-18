Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Joking Threat To Packers Teammates
The Green Bay Packers have looked nothing like the team many thought they would be coming into the year, and Aaron Rodgers may have to take matters into his own hands. Appearing on the "Pat McAfee Show," the 38-year-old joked that the best way to motivate his struggling offensive line may be restrict the gift-giving this holiday season.
Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers
The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
The Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
On Wednesday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers signed a wide receiver to the team's practice squad. According to an announcement from the team, the Packers signed former seventh-round pick Kawaan Baker. The move comes after starting wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered an ankle injury that will see him miss several weeks.
Buccaneers have a serious problem with head coach Todd Bowles
Three and three was not the start that most of us expected for the Todd Bowles era with the Buccaneers. Something isn’t right here. The way Todd Bowles got control of the Buccaneers was strange. Bruce Arians handing the job over to a close friend that had been overlooked...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Need to Make Move by Trade Deadline
Do the Green Bay Packers enough horses? Aaron Rodgers discusses the upcoming trade deadline.
Steelers’ Chase Claypool reportedly ‘available,’ receiver-needy Packers named as likely suitor
Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is reportedly “available” ahead of next month’s NFL trade deadline with the Packers seen as his strongest suitor.
Aaron Rodgers has funny threat for Packers’ offense
The Green Bay Packers looked shockingly overmatched in their game against the New York Jets on Sunday. Poor offensive line play was one of the biggest reasons for that, and Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to motivate the men who are tasked with keeping him upright. Rodgers was...
Packers Get Encouraging Aaron Rodgers News On Thursday
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been dealing with a thumb injury that he suffered against the New York Giants two weeks ago and it seemed to affect him against the New York Jets this past week. But the Packers had some encouraging news on their star quarterback ahead...
Yardbarker
Week 6 Big Time Packers Players of the Game
The Packers player of the game in week six is Robert Tonyan. He finished the game with a stat line of 10 receptions on 12 targets and 90 yards. He played on 63% of snaps, which was his highest percentage all season. Four of his 10 receptions were first downs. This was one of Tonyan’s best games in his career; his 10 catches on 12 catches were career highs for both stats and his 90 receiving yards were his second-highest.
This former Blackhawks draft pick has his first goal of the year
A lot of big moves were made by the Chicago Blackhawks during the off-season. One of them included their former third-overall pick (2019 NHL draft) Kirby Dach. He is a kid that had ups and downs to start his career but the team did him no favors in his development.
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Detroit Pistons: Rookies show how this team is different
Last season, the Detroit Pistons ranked 13th in pace in the NBA. If last night was a sign of things to come, expect them to jump into the top ten this season. For the first time, fans got a glimpse of Jaden Ivey, the Pistons’ new electrifying guard, and Jalen Duren, who became the youngest player in Pistons history to record a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
554K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0