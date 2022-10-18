ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter County, TN

Johnson City Press

Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program

ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

CASA’s Low Country Boil in Erwin

(WJHL) Melanie Feathers of CASA of Northeast Tennessee tells us about this popular fundraiser for the organization. For tickets and more information please visit www.CasaNETN.org or call 423-461-3500.
ERWIN, TN
wcyb.com

Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
HAMPTON, TN
WJHL

Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian

KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time

ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Kia of Johnson City opens for business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kia of Johnson City celebrated its grand opening on October 19. The new dealership is located on the motor mile in Johnson City, along Bristol Highway. Chantz Scott, President of Kia of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 their aim is to take care of customers with whatever their needs […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant

Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
TELFORD, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday

KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen or BMA also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Delivery driver honored for saving Pound resident

POUND – More than three years after Ryan Fleming saw Juanita Mullins’ dog running loose, he was recognized by Pound town Council for what followed. Fleming, a UPS driver whose route takes him through the Pound area, reunited with Mullins Tuesday as council presented him with a plaque and resolution for finding Mullins on July 18, 2019 – two days after she was thrown from her riding lawnmower and injured.
POUND, VA

