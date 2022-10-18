Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Kingsport company donates pipe to TCAT Elizabethton welding program
ELIZABETHTON— A graduate who remembered his school ties and a generous local business have helped the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton train the next generation of skilled craftsmen. Daniel Phillips is a member of the Class of 2005 at TCAT Elizabethton and is now working as a quality...
wjhl.com
CASA’s Low Country Boil in Erwin
(WJHL) Melanie Feathers of CASA of Northeast Tennessee tells us about this popular fundraiser for the organization. For tickets and more information please visit www.CasaNETN.org or call 423-461-3500.
wcyb.com
Johnson City business asking for public's help in vandalism case
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Jones Chiropractic Clinic in Johnson City was vandalized last weekend. The business bought a skeleton to show off their remodeling to the exterior of the building. They said after a 2-year search, they finally found the skeleton on eBay to purchase and were excited...
Hampton VFD: Cat dies in fire, house a total loss
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A house on Piercetown Road in Carter County is a total loss after a fire on Wednesday. According to Hampton Volunteer Fire Department, the homeowner was able to escape the fire without injuries. The family cat did reportedly pass away in the fire. Elk Mills VFD was the primary fire […]
Kingsport Times-News
Watch Now: Kingsport officials say state of the city is financially sound
KINGSPORT — Sales tax continues to increase, the city’s fund balance is healthy and growth continues in the Model City, Kingsport City Manager Chris McCartt said on Thursday. “The state of the city is good and it’s good because we have such financial health,” McCartt said.
Campers upset over changes at Observation Knob Park
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — People who have been camping at Sullivan County’s Observation Knob Park showed up to a meeting in Blountville to voice their concerns about changes at the park. Observation Knob Park on the banks of South Holston Lake has offered public space for campers for nearly half a decade. Now, managers of […]
Johnson City Press
Carter County Commission appropriates $1.1 million for replacing windows and gutters of courthouse
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Courthouse will be getting new windows and new gutters to correct some drafts and leaks that have caused some structural damage to the landmark building. The Carter County Commission voted 23-1 on Monday night to appropriate $1,127,500 from a fund in the county budget...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport's Ryan Salyer helps feed victims of Hurricane Ian
KINGSPORT — For those fortunate enough to escape the clutches of a natural disaster, nothing sounds more unthinkable than going out into danger and ruin. But for Kingsport native Ryan Salyer, it’s what he does best. With more than 33 years of experience, Salyer works full-time in disaster...
Johnson City Press
Carter County School Board approves Bible Release Time
ELIZABETHTON — During a brief meeting on Thursday afternoon, the Carter County School Board gave unanimous approval to Bible Released Time for students under a Camp Ta-Pa-Win-Go program and also gave authority for Director of Schools Brandon Carpenter to move forward on two capital projects. The board unanimously approved...
wjhl.com
Jonesborough Senior Center Fall Craft Fair
Mary Regen and Pete Paulin, preview the big Fall Craft Fair taking place at the Jonesborough Senior Center this Saturday!
Wise County Goodwill employees credited with saving a life
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Wise County Goodwill store employees are being credited with saving a woman’s life on Tuesday. Security camera video shows the moment a woman collapsed and team members jumped into action. “We all worked as a team,” Goodwill Team Lead Cathy Lane said. “We did what we had been trained to […]
Kia of Johnson City opens for business
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kia of Johnson City celebrated its grand opening on October 19. The new dealership is located on the motor mile in Johnson City, along Bristol Highway. Chantz Scott, President of Kia of Johnson City, told News Channel 11 their aim is to take care of customers with whatever their needs […]
Johnson City Press
Pound Town Council welcomes newly sworn police officer, $131K in returned funds
POUND – Town Council on Tuesday made a $131,400 bump in the town budget formal and welcomed its latest sworn police officer to the force. Council ran across another bump – a council member’s refusal to accept a resolution for the town’s Christmas parade permit application.
Johnson City Press
Meat processing project in Telford is awarded essential funding grant
Organizations working to develop a farmer-owned meat processing facility in Washington County have been awarded a key $991,546 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC grant will go to the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in more than 50 years. The cooperative will operate the facility that will be located near the Jonesborough Flea Market facility in Telford.
Johnson City Press
Downtown redevelopment expansion, moving forward with library renovation plans up for BMA votes Tuesday
KINGSPORT — City leaders Tuesday will consider a resolution expanding the Downtown Redevelopment District by 24 acres along Center Street. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen or BMA also will consider moving forward with seeking construction documents and specifications to renovate of the Kingsport Public Library, with construction possibly starting in late spring, as well as allowing the mayor to sign off on a proposed dental clinic.
Water line work to impact Elizabethton customers Wednesday
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some Elizabethton utilities customers may notice changes to water pressure Wednesday night due to repairs. According to a release from the city, crews plan to work on a water line on West Elk Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Repair work on the line will continue through the night until it […]
Johnson City Press
Local law enforcement agencies use unclaimed guns as credit for needed equipment
KINGSPORT — Law enforcement agencies like the Sullivan County and Hawkins County sheriff’s offices sometimes come in contact with unclaimed guns. Both the SCSO and the HCSO choose to trade or sell the guns as a way to get needed equipment and supplies they can use to benefit the communities they serve.
Johnson City Press
Delivery driver honored for saving Pound resident
POUND – More than three years after Ryan Fleming saw Juanita Mullins’ dog running loose, he was recognized by Pound town Council for what followed. Fleming, a UPS driver whose route takes him through the Pound area, reunited with Mullins Tuesday as council presented him with a plaque and resolution for finding Mullins on July 18, 2019 – two days after she was thrown from her riding lawnmower and injured.
Johnson City Press
Let’s Go Travel Show motor coach trips to be announced at Senior Center event
Senior Services at Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St., will hold a free event for individuals 50 and older to learn about the 2023 Johnson City Senior Center group motor coach trips. Trips will be announced on Nov. 1 from 3-5:30 p.m. Travel representatives will be available to answer...
Ballad appeals state board’s OK for competing cath lab
Ballad Health has appealed a state decision that would allow Karing Hearts Cardiology to build a freestanding cardiac catheterization lab in Johnson City.
