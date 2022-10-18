ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeke 'Pride': Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club

By Adam Schultz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UKj2N_0ie1lil000

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles 26-17 on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field, but Ezekiel Elliott moved himself into rarified air with his performance.

Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.

Although they took their sweet time on the way to a loss to the undefeated Eagles.

With Elliott's 81 rushing yards and his one reception for five yards, he moved behind only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in achieving the impressive feat.

While still behind Smith (21,579 total yards) and Dorsett (16,326 total yards) by some margin, Zeke is on the move behind the two Hall of Famers.

Elliott spoke to the media post-game and said that the running game felt like it was clicking, and the team knew if they could get on the ball, good things would happen.

"It felt good, the running game was going well," Elliott said.  "We knew if we could get on the ball, it would tire them [Eagles] out. We got to do some of that stuff in the second half, but I just think we got to come out hotter, and we can't come out that flat. We can't turn over the ball like that, and obviously, it would have been a different situation."

Zeke took the lion's share of snaps on Sunday night, with Tony Pollard as his sidekick. The Cowboys fell behind 20-0, but forged a comeback after the half. He stated that while the second-half response was good, it wasn't good enough.

"Yeah, I'm proud of us," Elliott said. "We fought back.''

The loss sees the Cowboys slump to third in the NFC East behind the Eagles and Giants. Next up is a home date with the Detroit Lions and Elliott says the team is ready for Dak Prescott to return .

"We ready to get four back as long as he's healthy and ready to go," Elliott said. "It will be good to get him back."

And, someday, it will be cool for Elliott to see his name in the record books.

Comments / 12

Carl Davis
1d ago

You are welcome to have an opinion but Elliott is a better blocker than either of the former mentioned backs by far. The fact is there's no comparison. My credibility comes from playing left tackle and All Conference at the position.

Reply(1)
4
user 9855
2d ago

I would take Smith, Dorsett over Elliott any day of the week. Elliott is not worth half of what he's being paid.

Reply
9
