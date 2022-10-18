Read full article on original website
Staying chilly Wednesday, but a warm up is in sight
**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning**. An unusual October chill continues Wednesday. Despite plentiful sunshine, high temperatures struggle to reach 60 degrees. We have one more night of sub-freezing temperatures as lows drop to near 30 in many locations Thursday morning. Keep your sensitive plants and vegetation protected from these cold temperatures!
NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?
Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
Very chilly Tuesday, several more nights of freezing temperatures this week
**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday**. Tuesday will be the coldest day North Alabama has experienced in over six months! After temperatures bottomed out near freezing this morning, highs only reach the mid 50s today despite plenty of sunshine. Another Freeze Warning has been issued for Wednesday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s.
Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold
According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Central Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today
It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
Freeze Warning issued for Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia for Thursday Morning
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The National Weather Service has outlined Eastern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and the West Virginia Panhandle in a Freeze Warning that goes into effect tomorrow at 2 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. Overnight temperatures across the Ohio Valley will likely be sitting right at or below freezing, with partly […]
First snow of the season expected on Snoqualmie and Stevens passes this weekend as temps plummet statewide
A serious shift in weather is expected this Friday statewide, according to the National Weather Service. Due to a drastic change in atmospheric flows on Friday, temperatures will fall from highs in the mid 70's to highs in the mid-50s in central Washington with lows in the mid-30s. The onslaught...
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
October Climatology Update with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello
Well, this likely won't come as a surprise to very many of you but this October is trending significantly cooler than is normal for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We asked WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello to look into past climate data and tell us where we stand. Here are her findings:
Western Washington has worst air quality in the world, how long will it last?
The worst air quality in the entire world is here in western Washington as of Wednesday evening. Seattle has the worst air quality in the world, according to iqair.com. Portland, Ore., ranks number five in the world. Not a crowning achievement to celebrate, for sure. The record-shattering warmth and dry...
Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.
It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
Freeze warning for parts of north Georgia overnight as temperatures plummet into 30s
ATLANTA — Say hello to winter, or at least winter-like temperatures. Temperatures are set to plummet overnight Tuesday, with freeze warnings going into effect for parts of north Georgia,. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Tuesday morning’s low is expected to be 38...
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend
Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming
A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
Cold blast brings first freeze this week to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky
This cold blast will bring sub-freezing temperatures, thus a Freeze Watch is in effect for all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.
Louisiana’s Winter Outlook Includes Snow – Here’s What to Expect
Many residents of Louisiana will be making joyful noise later today and certainly later this week. That noise is the sound of gumbo pots clanging against large metal spoons as Mother Nature is finally ushering in some bonafide, Grade-A, gumbo weather this week. If you're not from Louisiana or new...
Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared
Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...
