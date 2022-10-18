ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WAAY-TV

Staying chilly Wednesday, but a warm up is in sight

**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Thursday morning**. An unusual October chill continues Wednesday. Despite plentiful sunshine, high temperatures struggle to reach 60 degrees. We have one more night of sub-freezing temperatures as lows drop to near 30 in many locations Thursday morning. Keep your sensitive plants and vegetation protected from these cold temperatures!
AL.com

NOAA winter outlook 2022-2023: Will snow fall on Alabama?

Snow lovers might not be fans of NOAA’s forecast for the winter months. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its winter outlook on Thursday, and it is betting on La Nina conditions continuing to influence Alabama’s weather patterns for the third straight year. The winter outlook covers meteorological...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Very chilly Tuesday, several more nights of freezing temperatures this week

**FREEZE WARNING until 9 AM this morning, then again from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday**. Tuesday will be the coldest day North Alabama has experienced in over six months! After temperatures bottomed out near freezing this morning, highs only reach the mid 50s today despite plenty of sunshine. Another Freeze Warning has been issued for Wednesday morning as lows fall into the upper 20s.
ALABAMA STATE
98.3 The KEY

Fall To Thunder in This Weekend With Wind, Rain and Cold

According to the National Weather Service, and noticed by many, so far this fall has been mild. The NWS out of Pendleton and other weather watch stations say starting Friday night, we are going to see a lot more 'normal' weather. So far, we've had some chilly overnight temps, but the daytime highs have been close to record temps for this time of year.
PENDLETON, OR
AL.com

Record lows set overnight in 3 Alabama cities: What to expect today

It was another record-setting cold night in Alabama. The National Weather Service said several cities had record lows early this morning as an arctic airmass continues to dominate Alabama’s weather pattern. The weather service said that three Alabama cities added to the record books today and another tied its...
ALABAMA STATE
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
WAAY-TV

October Climatology Update with WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello

Well, this likely won't come as a surprise to very many of you but this October is trending significantly cooler than is normal for North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. We asked WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello to look into past climate data and tell us where we stand. Here are her findings:
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NOLA.com

Freeze warning issued for southeast Louisiana. Here's how much colder it could get this week.

It's going to get even chillier in southeast Louisiana this week, with a cold front bringing what could be the earliest freeze on record to the region. Temperatures are expected to "crater" Wednesday night as cold air moves in, according to the National Weather Service in Slidell. They will be some of the lowest temperatures in southeast Louisiana since the spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alt 101.7

Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records

Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
ALABAMA STATE
KOMO News

Wet, windy weather coming to Seattle, western Washington this weekend

Get your roof and gutters ready. An abrupt change to wet and windy weather will occur this weekend. Gusty rain showers start across the lowlands Friday afternoon as snow flies at Stevens Pass by nightfall. Widespread 1-2 inches of rain will accumulate Friday through Sunday, more than what has accumulated over the past 3 1/2 months.
SEATTLE, WA
WJLA

DC Weather: Coldest air of the season to arrive Monday, first flakes on the horizon?

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News' First Alert Weather Team is tracking the coldest air of the season as this Monday will be the warmest day until Saturday. A strong cold front will cross the region early Monday morning. With some peaks of sun and a westerly wind, temperatures will top out on either side of 70s degrees. But by Monday evening, you will begin the feel the coldest air of the season so far will move in behind the front along with some blustery winds.
MARYLAND STATE
alabamawx.com

Sunday Brunch Update: Cold Front Coming

A very nice Sunday is in progress across North and Central Alabama. Filtered sunshine through high cirrus clouds is allowing temperatures to warm into the 70s in all locations, headed for highs between 80-84F. Our cold front lies just north of the Tennessee border, back into northern Arkansas. A weak...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Cold Weather Is Coming – Be Prepared

Cold air is on the way to the Tennessee Valley. It has been some time since we have had temperatures this cold, so it is a good idea to review ways to stay safe during the cold. When temperatures fall to or below freezing, plants, crops, pipes, people and pets...

