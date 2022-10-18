Read full article on original website
Daily Mail
Prison nurse, 25, who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety
A prison nurse who was jailed for six months over 'flirtatious' calls with a 'manipulative' inmate is likely to be isolated behind bars for her own safety. Elyse Hibbs, from Manchester, admitted misconduct in public office by having an 'inappropriate relationship' with the prisoner while working at HMP Parc in Bridgend.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
Self-Defense: Black Woman Won’t Be Charged In Shooting Death Of Firefighter Who Was Choking Her Male Friend At Gas Station
Black woman won't be charged for fatal shooting of a firefighter named Anthony “Tony” Santi during a fight with a her friend at gas station
Daily Mail
Missing Princeton University student, 20, is found dead close to campus six days after she vanished: Cops say her death 'does NOT appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature'
Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead near her campus six days after she vanished. Multiple law enforcement sources told NBC 4 that the 20-year-old's body was discovered near the edge of the New Jersey campus on Thursday, by the tennis courts. Sources noted that there were...
Boy, 12, dies and man injured after wall collapses in Clacton
A 12-year-old boy has died and a man has been injured after a garage wall collapsed at an Essex home, police say.Essex Police were alerted to the incident by the fire service just before 7pm on Friday due to concerns for the welfare of two people following the wall collase at a property on St John’s Road, Clacton.The force said road closures were in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.A man in his 30s was rescued from the rubble and sustained an arm injury. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 12-year-old boy sadly died at the scene.His...
Two arrested after police seize 1m euros worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin home
Two people have been arrested after gardai seized more than one million euros (£872,000) worth of heroin and cocaine in Dublin this week.Gardai impounded the substances on Thursday evening during a search of a property in Sandyford, a suburb in the Irish capital, as part of an operational drugs crackdown dubbed “Operation Tara”.During the raid, officers dicovered 560,000 euros (£488,300) worth of heroin and 490,000 euros (£427,300) worth of cocaine.Police arrested a man and a woman, both in their 50s, in relation to the seizure of the drugs.Gardai say that both have been detained under Section 2 of the...
Dad Made Disturbing 911 Call Before Vanishing With Family
A Michigan dad made a paranoid call to 911 about Sept. 11 before he, his wife, and their two teens went missing almost a week ago. Anthony Cirigliano called the emergency line, asked for someone to contact a certain Fremont Police sergeant, and said he needed protection. “It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy. [Fremont police sergeant] knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here,” he said. “I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows [Fremont police sergeant] and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please.” Cops spent 45 minutes on the phone with Cirigliano, who then left in the family minivan with wife Suzette, and home-schooled sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15—but didn’t take the boys’ grandmother or the family pets.Read it at WOOD-TV
