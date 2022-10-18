A Michigan dad made a paranoid call to 911 about Sept. 11 before he, his wife, and their two teens went missing almost a week ago. Anthony Cirigliano called the emergency line, asked for someone to contact a certain Fremont Police sergeant, and said he needed protection. “It is related to September 11th and people want to erase me from the face of the Earth. I am not crazy. [Fremont police sergeant] knows me, I am a Christian, I just need some help, and then the U.S. government will take it from here,” he said. “I know this sounds crazy, you don’t have instructions for this. Please send someone that knows [Fremont police sergeant] and can talk to the U.S. authorities, please.” Cops spent 45 minutes on the phone with Cirigliano, who then left in the family minivan with wife Suzette, and home-schooled sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15—but didn’t take the boys’ grandmother or the family pets.Read it at WOOD-TV

