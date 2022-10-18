ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

Elite Daily

Love Is Blind Season 3 Filmed, Like, A Really Long Time Ago

Netflix’s originals started as prestige dramas, from House of Cards to The Crown. But over the years, the streaming service expanded its offerings. It has everything from blockbuster movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to true crime series like Unsolved Mysteries. The largest growing segment is reality shows, but unlike the linear broadcast world, these shows are filmed the same way much of Netflix’s other offerings are: way in advance of their release dates. Love Is Blind Season 3, for example, filmed well over a year ago.
CBS New York

"The Watcher" fans causing headaches for homeowners in 2 local suburbs

RYE, N.Y. -- "The Watcher" is the most-watched show on Netflix right now. The series is loosely based on true events that unfolded at a home in New Jersey.But the show's worldwide popularity is causing headaches for homeowners in two of our suburbs, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Thursday. They're ready for Halloween at the "Watcher" house in Westfield, New Jersey, but the police barricade and "No Trespassing" signs aren't part of the seasonal decorations. The homeowner and neighbors are dealing with lots of drive-byes and door-knocks thanks to "The Watcher" on Netflix, a drama about a family traumatized by creepy letters. CBS2 first...
Elite Daily

The New AHS Promo Digs Deeper Into The Mystery

One could forgive viewers for missing the return of American Horror Story on FX and Hulu. The series, known for its spoilerphobic minimal marketing, had difficulty competing for attention against larger shows. But the series — which dropped a double-episode premiere on Oct. 19 — is a return to form and an excellent reason to settle back into the AHS fandom. Moreover, the promo for American Horror Story Season 11 promises a double shot next week, with Episodes 3 and 4 arriving back-to-back.
Daily Mail

Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire

A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
People

N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized

Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared.  According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?

The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
Elite Daily

Raven From Love Is Blind Is A Full-On Pilates Influencer

Sometimes it’s hard for Love Is Blind cast members to make their personalities clear while they’re in the pods, what with the whole “blind” conceit of the show and everything. And then there are cast members like Raven Ross, who make their personalities *very* clear. Raven is a pilates instructor, and it would be difficult not to know that about her after all the time she spends exercising while making emotional connections in the pods.
Elite Daily

Um, Kate From BIP Once Went On A Date With Harry Styles

With the start of Bachelor In Paradise’s first-ever Split Week came a whole new group of women ready to steal the hearts of the men on the beach. Kate Gallivan was one of those women, and she made a big splash with at least one contestant. But this stint on Paradise isn’t her first flirtation with fame — nor was her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.
Hudson Valley Post

Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
geekwire.com

Amazon workers reject unionization at warehouse in upstate New York

Amazon employees at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y., rejected the formation of a union Tuesday, a setback for the recently-formed Amazon Labor Union. The vote was 206 for joining the union vs. 406 against, according to the National Labor Relations Board. About 950 workers were eligible to vote. The Amazon...
Elite Daily

THT Finally Delivered A June-Serena Showdown, But Not How Fans Expected

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 was a huge turning point for the series. Not only did June finally escape to Canada and face down the PTSD scars of Gilead, but she also exacted revenge. Fred Waterford’s murder was a cathartic end to the season, but also one that left a lot of loose ends, namely Serena Joy and the unborn child she’s carrying. But with The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 heading toward its finale, audiences are starting to wonder why June has yet to murder Serena when she’s gotten so many opportunities. At this point, even Serena is asking.
Elite Daily

Vacasa’s Ghostbusters Firehouse Is A $20 Halloween Stay

Are you afraid of ghosts? If you said no, you may have what it takes to be a Ghostbuster. In addition to busting ghosts with your proton pack, you can stay in a Ghostbusters firehouse with Vacasa as well. Vacasa and Sony have teamed up to give one group of friends the chance of a lifetime (or afterlife-time) to stay in a Ghostbusters-themed firehouse for Halloween. The best part of all is that your ‘Gram-worthy booking is also super budget-friendly.
