Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Surprise! Criminal that Inspired Netflix Show Released from Goshen Prison
For the second time, Anna Sorokin is out of prison. Most recently locked up in the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, NY, she is now a free woman. Since you're currently likely to run into Sorokin at your neighborhood Hudson Valley farm stand now more than ever, here are the details of what landed her there in the first place.
Elite Daily
Love Is Blind Season 3 Filmed, Like, A Really Long Time Ago
Netflix’s originals started as prestige dramas, from House of Cards to The Crown. But over the years, the streaming service expanded its offerings. It has everything from blockbuster movies like Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to true crime series like Unsolved Mysteries. The largest growing segment is reality shows, but unlike the linear broadcast world, these shows are filmed the same way much of Netflix’s other offerings are: way in advance of their release dates. Love Is Blind Season 3, for example, filmed well over a year ago.
"The Watcher" fans causing headaches for homeowners in 2 local suburbs
RYE, N.Y. -- "The Watcher" is the most-watched show on Netflix right now. The series is loosely based on true events that unfolded at a home in New Jersey.But the show's worldwide popularity is causing headaches for homeowners in two of our suburbs, CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Thursday. They're ready for Halloween at the "Watcher" house in Westfield, New Jersey, but the police barricade and "No Trespassing" signs aren't part of the seasonal decorations. The homeowner and neighbors are dealing with lots of drive-byes and door-knocks thanks to "The Watcher" on Netflix, a drama about a family traumatized by creepy letters. CBS2 first...
Elite Daily
The New AHS Promo Digs Deeper Into The Mystery
One could forgive viewers for missing the return of American Horror Story on FX and Hulu. The series, known for its spoilerphobic minimal marketing, had difficulty competing for attention against larger shows. But the series — which dropped a double-episode premiere on Oct. 19 — is a return to form and an excellent reason to settle back into the AHS fandom. Moreover, the promo for American Horror Story Season 11 promises a double shot next week, with Episodes 3 and 4 arriving back-to-back.
‘Very Disturbing’ Plane Of Immigrants ‘Secretly’ Lands In HV, NY
Officials are demanding answers and help after two more planes full of young immigrants landed in the Hudson Valley. Two more planes carrying teenage migrants landed inOOrange County. Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus confirmed two federally chartered planes landed at Orange County Airport, in Montgomery. Each plane had about 25...
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
Pet Donkey Killed by Black Bear in Upstate New York
According to a report by James De La Fuente of ABC News10, a New York woman woke to find her pet miniature donkey dead after it was attacked by a black bear overnight in Columbia County. According to the report, Laura-Ann Camissa takes in unwanted donkeys regularly and provides them...
N.Y.C. Carriage Horse Who Collapsed Near Central Park This Summer Is Euthanized
Ryder became the latest symbol for the movement to end carriage rides when video of him struggling to stand as his handler yelled in August went viral Ryder, the New York City carriage horse who went viral in August after collapsing during an incident caught on video, has died, PEOPLE confirms. The animal was euthanized at the private residence he'd been relocated to following the dramatic event, a rep for the local Transit Workers Union shared. According to the New York Times, Ryder had been steadily losing weight, ultimately collapsing and suffering...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Is LL Cool J Missing From the Show?
The most recent NCIS: Los Angeles episode had fans of LL Cool J quite concerned. Where was Sam Hanna?. It was only the second episode of season 14 and Sam was tending to business off screen. So he wasn’t in the episode called “Of Value” chasing down whomever kidnapped a couple of architects with Naval contracts. And Sam was only in parts of the premiere as he dealt with getting his father to go to a senior center while Sam was at work. It all made for a funny ending. But Sam still wasn’t in on the front of the team’s investigation of a bomb at a drone factory.
RIP Ryder: Carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan in August euthanized
NEW YORK — A carriage horse, thrust into the national spotlight after collapsing in the middle of a New York City street in August, has been euthanized, the sanctuary that took him in confirmed. The Sanctuary at Maple Hill Farms stated in a news release, issued in cooperation with...
2 teens shot outside New York Rep. Lee Zeldin's Long Island home while daughters inside
New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home Sunday afternoon. The boys, both 17, were walking with a third teenager on the street in Shirley, New York, where Zeldin lives when they were hit by gunfire from a moving car, Suffolk County Police said.
Three Amazon Warehouses Have Mysteriously Caught Fire in One Week
An fulfilment center in Albany, New York, is the latest facility to catch fire.
GLIMPSES: 2 #MeToo lawsuits at trial, side by side in NYC
NEW YORK — (AP) — On Thursday morning, photographers and videographers hovered outside in the walkway between two large old courthouses in lower Manhattan. Which Oscar winner named in #MeToo lawsuits would arrive first? Actor Kevin Spacey? Screenwriter and director Paul Haggis?. This morning, it was Haggis at...
Elite Daily
Raven From Love Is Blind Is A Full-On Pilates Influencer
Sometimes it’s hard for Love Is Blind cast members to make their personalities clear while they’re in the pods, what with the whole “blind” conceit of the show and everything. And then there are cast members like Raven Ross, who make their personalities *very* clear. Raven is a pilates instructor, and it would be difficult not to know that about her after all the time she spends exercising while making emotional connections in the pods.
Elite Daily
Um, Kate From BIP Once Went On A Date With Harry Styles
With the start of Bachelor In Paradise’s first-ever Split Week came a whole new group of women ready to steal the hearts of the men on the beach. Kate Gallivan was one of those women, and she made a big splash with at least one contestant. But this stint on Paradise isn’t her first flirtation with fame — nor was her time on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor.
Rescuers Assist Injured Man on Top of New York State’s Highest Peak
According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's website, Forest Rangers conducted 426 search and rescue missions across the state in 2021 alone. A 63-year-old man from North Carolina had to be rescued early Wednesday afternoon, after hitting his knee on a rock and possibly tearing a ligament on the state's highest peak. Because of the high elevation, New York State Police Aviation division was called in to help with the rescue.
geekwire.com
Amazon workers reject unionization at warehouse in upstate New York
Amazon employees at a warehouse near Albany, N.Y., rejected the formation of a union Tuesday, a setback for the recently-formed Amazon Labor Union. The vote was 206 for joining the union vs. 406 against, according to the National Labor Relations Board. About 950 workers were eligible to vote. The Amazon...
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ thinks you’re stupid for moving during the pandemic: ‘Florida is going to be flooded and Texas is going to be too hot to survive there’
He also has recommendations for where you should move: Think deep-dish pizza. "Trillions of dollars of assets are going to be damaged by essentially global climate change.”
Elite Daily
THT Finally Delivered A June-Serena Showdown, But Not How Fans Expected
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 was a huge turning point for the series. Not only did June finally escape to Canada and face down the PTSD scars of Gilead, but she also exacted revenge. Fred Waterford’s murder was a cathartic end to the season, but also one that left a lot of loose ends, namely Serena Joy and the unborn child she’s carrying. But with The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 heading toward its finale, audiences are starting to wonder why June has yet to murder Serena when she’s gotten so many opportunities. At this point, even Serena is asking.
Elite Daily
Vacasa’s Ghostbusters Firehouse Is A $20 Halloween Stay
Are you afraid of ghosts? If you said no, you may have what it takes to be a Ghostbuster. In addition to busting ghosts with your proton pack, you can stay in a Ghostbusters firehouse with Vacasa as well. Vacasa and Sony have teamed up to give one group of friends the chance of a lifetime (or afterlife-time) to stay in a Ghostbusters-themed firehouse for Halloween. The best part of all is that your ‘Gram-worthy booking is also super budget-friendly.
