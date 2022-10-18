ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
The List

Ron DeSantis Supporters Are Freaking Out Over His Recent Appearance With Joe Biden

Joe Biden may have gotten some people talking during a hot mic moment while visiting Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, but it was Governor Ron DeSantis who stole the show according to his supporters. While introducing the commander in chief, the state leader was photographed behind a lectern emblazoned with the presidential seal, which got folks talking (via New York Post).
The Independent

Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’ for exploiting migrants in political stunt

Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants. Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month. According to a Mason-Dixon poll released on Wednesday, Mr DeSantis leads the gubernatorial race in the Sunshine State by 11 points over Democrat Charlie Crist. “Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he...
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio Wrote to Senate Asking for Help, but Neither Voted for Disaster Funding Bill

Senator Rick ScottGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. It has emerged that on September 30, Florida's Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee, asking for money on behalf of their state to assist with the cleanup operation after Hurricane Ian.
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Toni Koraza

Gov. DeSantis wants to change the death penalty

The Parkland shooting was one of the greatest tragedies in United States history. The system failed Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff in so many ways it's hard to list them all in a single article. However, Gov. DeSantis is focusing on the justice system.
Orlando Weekly

Florida group sues for Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant flight records

An open-government group Monday filed a lawsuit seeking to force Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to release additional records about a controversial decision last month to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. The Florida Center for Government Accountability filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court and alleged that the governor’s office did not comply with requests to release a series of records about the flights.
Tampa Bay Times

Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights

Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
The Hill

Five takeaways from the fiery Demings-Rubio debate in Florida

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and his Democratic rival, Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.), faced off in a bitter debate on Tuesday that underscored the stakes of the U.S. Senate contest in one of the country’s most unpredictable states. The debate — the only face-to-face showdown between the two candidates —...
New Jersey Globe

Gottheimer TV ad slams Pallotta for extremist views on abortion

A new TV ad from Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-Wyckoff) in New Jersey’s 5th district smacks Republican challenger Frank Pallotta for referring to abortion as manslaughter. The ad, “Imagine,” uses a woman narrator to walk through Pallotta’s position on abortion, something the three-term Bergen County Democrat describes as extremist. The ad uses still and video images of Pallotta, frequently alongside photos of women, along with a statement he issued after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June.
