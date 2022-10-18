Read full article on original website
Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
Arkansas witness reports giant 'X' UFO silently crossing morning skyRoger MarshCave Springs, AR
4 Great Steakhouses in ArkansasAlina AndrasArkansas State
The Walmart Museum will be renovatedKirsty KendallBentonville, AR
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Trump returns to Texas, which GOP leaders will speak at Saturday rally?
Texas' top Republican leader, Gov. Greg Abbott, will not be in attendance at the rally, as he will be out of town for a pre-planned trip.
Rep. Bennie Thompson deals with ‘suspicious’ mail as he prepares for another high-profile Jan. 6 hearing
A suspicious package was delivered to the Washington office of Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson as he prepares to lead another hearing investigating efforts of former President Donald Trump and his supporters to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election. What is being called the last Jan. 6 Committee hearing...
Trump to hold rally in Texas two days before early voting
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Former President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Texas two days before early voting starts for the November election. The rally will be Saturday in Robstown, outside Corpus Christi on the Gulf Coast. Republicans are targeting districts in the area as they try to take over South Texas’ congressional seats.
U.S. Congressional District 1 candidates Crawford and Hodges debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for U.S. Congressional District 1 debated in Conway.Watch the full debate in the video player above. Republican Rick Crawford and Democrat Monte Hodges addressed the issues facing voters.
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Amid abortion controversy, U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigns with Herschel Walker in Georgia
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigned with embattled Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia Thursday, as Walker continues to grapple with the fallout of allegations he paid for the mother of one of his children to have an abortion. Walker, the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has denied the allegations, though he admitted to NBC News this week that a $700 check allegedly used to pay for the abortion was his, but...
U.S. House District 2 candidates debate
CONWAY, Ark. — The candidates for U.S. House District 2 in Arkansas debated in Conway. Quintessa Hathaway (D), incumbent French Hill (R) and Michael White (L) will appear on ballots in November.
Cotton moves key aide to political operation
A top aide to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is leaving the senator’s office to expand his political operation, a move that comes as Cotton takes steps to prepare a 2024 presidential bid. Brian Colas, who has worked in Cotton’s office since 2015 and ran his 2020 reelection campaign, is...
Condoleezza Rice speaks at Crystal Bridges
The former Secretary of State spoke at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. Watch video above for more information!
Gubernatorial candidates discuss education ahead of Friday's debate
The candidates for governor of Arkansas have been on the campaign trail all week ahead of Friday’s big debate. They are Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr, and Democrat Chris Jones. All three are focusing on education during their talks. Sanders was at an Ideas Summit...
Arkansas Democrats distance party from House candidate’s debate claims, election denials
Statements by a Democratic congressional candidate during a debate have led to Arkansas Democrats issuing a statement distancing the party from him.
