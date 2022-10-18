U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall campaigned with embattled Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker in Georgia Thursday, as Walker continues to grapple with the fallout of allegations he paid for the mother of one of his children to have an abortion. Walker, the Republican nominee to take on U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., has denied the allegations, though he admitted to NBC News this week that a $700 check allegedly used to pay for the abortion was his, but...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO