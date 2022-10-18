ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Trade for Rams RB Cam Akers: Help for Rookie Kenneth Walker III?

By Connor Zimmerlee
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dSzI_0ie1jPrf00

Cam Akers could give the Seahawks backfield depth behind rookie running back Kenneth Walker III.

Six games into the season and the Seattle Seahawks sit at 3-3, firmly entrenching them in both the NFC West race, but the broader NFC playoff picture as well. While they very well could fall off over the rest of the season, for now, they're legitimate playoff contenders.

As is the case with any playoff contender, you can never have too much talent. While the Seahawks have seen the emergence of rookie running back Kenneth Walker III over their last two games, Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports believes Seattle should keep an eye on the Cam Akers situation with the Los Angeles Rams.

Should Akers be released, Benjamin listed the Seahawks as the best team to pursue his services.

1. Seahawks

No one likes a good run game like Pete Carroll, but with Rashaad Penny out for the year, they could use another insurance/complementary option alongside rookie Kenneth Walker III, who's already proving explosive as a situational ball-carrier. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was the Rams' pass game coordinator during Akers' rookie year.

While Walker has shown he can be the lead running back for the Seahawks , rushing for 97 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries in his first career start, having another capable running back to spell him and keep him fresh throughout the season could be useful.

Add Akers's familiarity with Waldron's system, and the fit makes sense for both parties.

In his rookie season, Akers rushed for 625 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games and was poised for a breakout sophomore campaign in 2021 before tearing his Achilles in the offseason.

If the Seahawks believe having another running back to pair with Walker , especially with him being a rookie, Akers is a viable option. Of course, the Rams could very well trade him to a team more in need of a running back which would make this all a moot point.

However, if the Rams do release Akers, then keep an eye on him making his way to Seattle, especially if the price is relatively cheap.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

DENVER, CO
